Aerial Bayview Ave. and Rosedale in Autumn, Toronto, Canada jimfeng

Note: All amounts are in Canadian Dollars

On our last coverage of Dream Office (TSX:D.UN:CA), we highlighted the key factors that kept us out. This was despite a rather large drop that made value buyers salivate. We felt a bounce and trading opportunity could materialize a little lower than where the stock was trading then.

We think a bounce trade may materialize near the $7.00-$7.50 range, but we remain unconvinced for a longer-term play.

Note the above numbers were "raw" and unadjusted for the reverse split. Those targets were actually $14.00-$15.00 when we factor in Dream Office's 2:1 reverse split. Dream actually reversed from just under $15.00.

StockCharts

We look at the Q1-2024 results and tell you how we are scouting this.

Q1-2024

Dream Office led off the investor presentation by once again emphasizing the total portfolio that was dedicated to Downtown Toronto.

Dream Office Q1-2024 Presentation

Of course the key metrics that matter, are not at all heading in the right direction. We have highlighted them below and will discuss them next.

Dream Office Q1-2024 Financials

To start off, the active property count remains stuck at 26 over the last 12 months. In fact, if we go back another year before March 2023, we get to see just how little has been sold. Note that one property was transferred from active to "under development".

Dream Office Q1-2023 Financials

So in essence we have had two properties sold over two years. Getting back to Q1-2024, the occupancy rate dropped once more and in place occupancy was under 80%. That is a 2.7% drop in one quarter. Of course the bulls will argue that certain leases expired and properties were vacated and management has great plans to get better leases in place. The bear point is that we have had this sub 85% occupancy for about three years and if there was something that could have been done about it, it would have been done by now. The most crushing aspect for the bulls was the drop in funds from operations (FFO). This number came in at just $14.10 million. The only reason FFO per unit has remained relatively firm is because Dream Office dialed up the leverage via the large buyback.

What's Toronto Downtown Office Worth?

One solace here for the bulls is that the key areas of deterioration seem to be away from downtown Toronto. You can see this in the occupancy trends.

Year-over-year, our downtown Toronto in-place occupancy rate improved from 82.1% to 83.7% and in-place and committed occupancy improved from 87.9% to 88.5%. Year-over-year, in-place occupancy in the Other markets region declined from 77.0% to 71.8% and in-place and committed occupancy declined from 77.5% to 75.0%.

Source: Dream Office Q1-2024 Financials

You can also see this in the leasing rates.

During Q1 2024, the Trust executed leases totaling approximately 135,000 square feet across our portfolio. In Toronto downtown, the Trust executed 66,000 square feet of leases at a weighted average initial net rent of $33.71 per square foot, or 8.0% higher than the weighted average prior net rent per square foot on the same space, with a weighted average lease term of 5.5 years. In the other markets region, comprising our properties located in Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Mississauga, Scarborough and the United States (“U.S.”), we executed leases totaling 69,000 square feet at a weighted average net rent of $17.31 per square foot, a decrease of 8.6% from the weighted average prior net rent on the same space as rental rates on new leases rolled down to market rates, with a weighted average lease term of 9.5 years.

Source: Dream Office Q1-2024 Financials

This is a fairly interesting dynamic which has prevented us from going on an outright "sell" rating as we have with some other office REITs in Canada. But while these spaces are renting better than their counterparts across Canada, the cost to do so remains very high. You can see this in the leasing incentives that Dream Office continues to pay quarter after quarter. You can also see this in the gap between analyst expectations of FFO and adjusted FFO (AFFO). Note that Dream Office itself does not provide an AFFO number but you can ballpark analyst estimates to get a sense of just how much the REIT is paying up. For 2024, FFO estimates are honing in near $2.80, but AFFO estimates are closer to a $1.80. So more than a third of the cash flow is required to keep tenants in place. Investors must keep this in mind when they come up with "pie-in-the-sky" numbers of how much someone would pay for these assets. This is also why almost nothing has been sold over the last 24 months. There is a giant bid-ask gap and both are moving lower over time.

Verdict

There is nothing that we see that can remotely incentivize us to go long. Bulls have been screaming that this a great buy from far higher levels but we don't see it like that. Neither does the market. This is from just last week.

The flight from Toronto office space was supposed to be temporary, but it doesn’t look that way. Global commercial real estate giant Avison Young data shows Greater Toronto offices hit a new record vacancy rate in Q1 2024. Even more space is available to rent, as more tenants look to shed the pricey rentals through subleases. Nearly 1 in 7 SQFT of Office Space In Greater Toronto Is Vacant Greater Toronto is seeing vacant office space surge. The vacancy rate for the region climbed 40 basis points to 13.7% in Q1 2024, and 150 bps higher than last year. Roughly 1 in 7 sqft of office space is vacant, the highest rate going back to at least 2000. Once again, not just a suburban issue as many might assume. The availability rate in Downtown Toronto rose 90 bps to 19.1% in Q1 2024, up 170 bps from last year.

Source: Better Dwelling

On the valuation front, Dream Office is trading a little below liquidation value. We think they could get about 7% cap rate overall in a fire sale. But that cap rate is less valuable today than it was a year back when occupancy was higher. Also, thanks to the large debt load, there is a huge difference between an 8% cap rate and a 7% cap rate.

Author's Calculations

You have to also keep in mind the interests for Dream Unlimited (DRM:CA). There are a lot of management fees that flow through to the company and selling this whole REIT would likely require a special payment for management termination to Dream Unlimited. This is what we saw at least when Dream Global was sold out. So whatever the value of the properties today, you have to understand that you as the unitholder will get less even if everything is sold out. The discount to NAV is smaller than what most bulls envision and after paying the termination fees to Dream Unlimited, we see the maximum upside as modest.

On the debt side, the challenges are mild for 2024 but they will get wild when we enter 2025.

Dream Office Q1-2024 Presentation

The debt to EBITDA is now approaching 12.0X and history is littered with companies that started a terminal velocity ride from far lower levels.

Dream Office Q1-2024 Financials

This is a pure wait and watch situation with the best trades being to buy for an oversold bounce. The longer term trend remains down and as we mentioned previously, H&R REIT (HR.UN:CA) with its internalized management and high exposure to alternate asset classes, provides the best way to get office exposure.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.