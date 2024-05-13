David Tran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) operates as a clothing retailer, selling under brands such as Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta. The Old Navy brand is responsible for the majority of Gap’s revenues, with Gap being the second-largest brand in the list. While the company’s brands are known by a good amount of people internationally, the brands’ underlying performance hasn’t been great in recent times.

Despite the stock nearly tripling in price in the past year, Gap’s stock has had a negative return on a longer timeframe, nearly halving in the past ten years due to a poor financial performance. The company does pay out a dividend, though, and has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.64%.

Weak Revenue Trajectory Pressured Further in Recent Years

After an already weak long-term revenue growth, Gap’s revenues have seen a meaningful decline in the past two years, with a -6.3% decline in FY2022 and a -4.7% decline in FY2023. Gap’s brands have seen a slowing demand, leaving the company with a weakening topline. Despite some weakness in the consumer sentiment explaining a part of the drop, it seems that the past couple of years have had an incredibly weak performance during a period of high inflation. Gap has acknowledged the brands’ poor performance and is working towards reviving the core brands. Yet, for the time being, the Old Navy brand seems to show continued weakness in brand performance in recent years and months, as Google Trends shows.

The Q4 results posted slightly positive year-over-year revenue growth after several quarters of declines, as revenues rose by 1.3%. While not a large growth, the performance is clearly better than in previous quarters, which Gap relates to a stronger Old Navy performance. For FY2024, Gap is guiding for roughly flat revenues – the slight positive momentum looks to end with a flat Q1 sales outlook.

Good Gross Margin Leverage Isn’t Enough in the Long-Term

After Gap’s margin has been pushed down by lower sales, the Covid pandemic, and an inflationary economy into negative territory in FY2020 and FY2022, Gap achieved very significant gross margin expansion in FY2023. The company’s operating margin saw significant expansion into 4.1% in the fiscal year, as the gross margin expanded impressively by 3.8 percentage points despite falling sales.

The company is looking to leverage the gross margin further in FY2024, guiding for an expansion of half a percentage point in the Q4 earnings call for the fiscal year. The margin leverage so far has been caused by better assortments, lower sourcing costs, better inventory management, and improved promotional activity as outlined by CEO Richard Dickson in the earnings call – there are significant fundamental drivers behind the improvement, but an even wider improvement should be harder to achieve with already lean inventories and less room in sourcing cost improvements.

Although the recent margin improvements have been significantly great, I don’t believe that the improvements can be extrapolated much further – for the higher margin level to improve or even sustain itself, Gap needs to stabilize the company’s brands’ performance into a good level, and in light of Gap’s long-term sales, a base scenario for me doesn’t involve a very good sales trajectory. A good part of the gross margin leverage’s sources seem to have already been used.

Valuation

Gap’s forward P/E currently stands at 15.9. Compared to alternative investments in the industry, the earnings multiple is slightly more expensive, even though Gap’s financial performance in the long term hasn’t been good. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) has a forward P/E of 16.7, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) a forward P/E of 14.1, and Urban Outfitters (URBN) a forward P/E of 11.5.

To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate some stabilization of Gap’s brands, but weak overall revenue growth – after a FY2024 revenue decline of half a percent, I estimate a 5% bounce in FY2025 due to an improvement in the consumer sentiment globally. Afterwards, I estimate stable revenues that start to pick up into a perpetual growth of 2% as the brands revitalize. For the EBIT margin, I estimate further leverage as Gap continues to push higher gross margins and as sales stay on a fairly good level – from FY2025 forward, I estimate an EBIT margin of 5.5%, well above the 4.1% figure posted in FY2023. Gap’s capital expenditure needs are relatively stable, and the company has a fairly good cash flow conversion.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Gap’s fair value at $17.28, around 24% below the stock price at the time of writing. The past year’s stock rally seems to have priced too large of a financial recovery, as the stock’s price seems to reflect quite strong faith in a great brand turnaround story that financials don’t yet seem to show. I believe that even the DCF model's margin assumptions could prove to be too high if the brands' image doesn't improve.

A weighted average cost of capital of 11.84% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q4, Gap had $24 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Gap’s annualized interest rate comes up to 6.45%. Gap leverages debt modestly, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.50%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Gap’s beta at a figure of 2.33, but I believe that the estimate is slightly too high due to previously even lower margins – instead, I use the average of Gap’s 2.33 beta, Abercrombie & Fitch’s beta of 1.58, American Eagle Outfitters’ beta of 1.57, and Urban Outfitters’ beta of 1.56, creating a beta of 1.76. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 12.90% and a WACC of 11.84%.

Takeaway

Gap’s stock has rallied significantly as the company has been able to push higher margins in FY2023, and is guiding for some margin expansion in FY2024 too. Still, Gap’s long-term financial history needs to be remembered – the company has significantly weak revenues, and has continued the poor sales trend in the past couple of years due to weakening underlying brands. Although higher margins currently push greater earnings, I am still sceptical of Gap’s future earnings growth and earnings sustainability. The current valuation reflects a more expensive forward P/E than competitors’, and my DCF model also estimates the stock to be overvalued after the rally in the past year – for the time being, I have a sell rating for the stock.