10'000 Hours

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is a company developing a global platform that offers online courses globally. I first covered COUR in May last year, when I gave the stock a buy rating due to my belief that its AI strategy could unlock margin expansion opportunities. It appears that my call was proven wrong today, as COUR is recently trading at $8.8, down over -21% since my coverage.

COUR’s journey over the past year has, in fact, been a rollercoaster ride. The stock actually soared to $21 in January this year, almost twice as much as the price during my first coverage. However, COUR’s steep -54% decline YTD has driven much of the underperformance that has brought the stock to the $8 price level today.

I maintain my buy rating for the stock. My price target of $10.1 suggests that the stock appears undervalued today. Despite the temporary headwinds due to delay in content launch resulting in lower marketing spend and effectively lower conversion, COUR is still a leading player in the space with a good position for a rebound in FY 2025. The risk-reward remains attractive for now.

Financial Reviews

ycharts

Fundamentals are mixed overall. Revenue growth has normalized from almost 60% YoY at the time of going public to about 21% last FY. In the most recent quarter, Q1, COUR saw a 14% growth as it delivered a revenue of $169 million, suggesting that growth may slightly slow down further. I believe this has been one of the reasons why COUR saw an almost 29% correction just right after it announced the Q1 result. Other reasons would probably be the slight downtrend in GAAP net loss margin. At -12.6% net loss margin, COUR also appears to be some way off the breakeven point, suggesting that it still has a lot of work to do.

Nonetheless, operating cash flow (OCF) generation has improved in the last few quarters, with COUR maintaining that trend in Q1. In Q1, COUR delivered $24.5 million of OCF, a record high for the business. This has helped offset about -$15 million use of cash in financing activities, such as tax withholding payments and stock repurchases, resulting in liquidity level remaining steady at $725 million at the end of the quarter.

Catalyst

I believe the potential slowdown in FY 2024 is not driven by a structural factor, suggesting that COUR should remain in a good position to capture the secular growth opportunities in online learning longer-term beyond FY 2024.

company presentation

In the Q1 earnings call, the management suggested that the growth in the consumer segment, which made up almost 60% of the business as of Q1, will decelerate to 10% for the FY. However, this was primarily caused by the delay of content launch by one of COUR’s educator partners. This has resulted in the conversion weakness in the North American market, where conversion is stimulated by recent launches. Moreover, the delay also caused COUR to delay marketing spend, further creating a negative flywheel effect for quality traffic generation, as commented by the management:

Yes. And I guess first and foremost, what we highlighted was the underperformance in North America broadly with lower volume and conversion of payment learners. The delay in the content launch compounded it and certainly resulted in some of the underperformance conversion, but it wasn't the primary point. And Jeff, to your commentary, it was really about the lower marketing spend. So, as it relates to that content launch. So, lower marketing spend to get lower conversion rate because that is highly qualified traffic. And so, we saw way overall on the results, but it wasn't the primary reason, but a contributing factor.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

In my view, the decline in the consumer segment in Q1 is by no means a structural issue. The delay in content launch by a third party, for instance, is a risk factor that is beyond COUR’s control, and likely to be temporary. What is important, however, is how COUR will mitigate the effect going forward. So far, I believe the strategy to focus on AI content due to the growing demand there appears to be the right move that could provide a bigger payoff not in 2024, but maybe in FY 2025, as commented by the management:

And so accelerating content launches that had to do with AI and also upgrading existing content so that it has sort of this generative AI module that says, here's how you do this job in a world of generative AI are a few of the things that we think are going to be promising throughout the rest of the year. And so, we do see some step to translate the demand for generative AI into content launches, at least partially make up for the slow start that we had in 2024.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

Risk

I think that one area that could potentially see higher growth but will take a bit of time would be the enterprise segment, especially in the Coursera for business (C4B) vertical, where many of the deal sizes are relatively small despite being driven by the AI trends. Deal size may improve; however, only until companies figure out their overall AI re-skilling or up-skilling strategy, as commented by the management:

And then on the enterprise sales team, I think, frankly, a lot of -- I've been out there in a lot of these deals. Companies are -- they know that this generative AI training is a big deal. They're trying to get their act together. They're trying to figure out what is their playbook. How are they going to actually scale? What groups do they go with first?

Source: Q1 earnings call.

In my view, the issue with small deal size could be a more structural one that requires further attention, especially if it could negatively affect COUR’s ROI on its sales force spend and eventually operating profitability. As of Q1, COUR continued to generate operating losses. As a business that generates most of its content with external partners, COUR inherently needs to incur content cost, which is a fee paid to content partners recorded on its cost of sales.

10Q

Since COUR only makes on average 50% of its revenues after accounting for cost of sales, the major opportunities for margin expansion would still lie in operating expenses. Sales and marketing (S&M), for instance, continued to make up almost 34% of revenues, effectively driving operating losses. Since it would probably take time to achieve a better S&M ROI, I expect operating losses to remain sticky even beyond FY 2025.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for COUR is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs. bear scenarios of the FY 2025 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect COUR to achieve revenue of $705 million in FY 2024, in line with the company’s guidance. I assume forward P/S to expand to 2.5x to factor in the premium from the stronger adjusted EBITDA performance, implying a share price appreciation to $11.3. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - COUR to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $695 million, in line with the guidance. I also expect P/S to remain at 2x, implying a sideways price action.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at a FY 2025 weighted target price of $10.1 per share, projecting an over 13% upside at year’s end. I maintain my buy rating for the stock.

My 50-50 bull-bear weighted probability assignment is based on my belief that COUR’s enterprise segment may still present a bit of uncertainty going into FY 2024. Meanwhile, the segment also still makes up quite a considerable part of the business. However, my projection remains conservative overall. For instance, my projection still does not assume more shares repurchases into FY 2024, which COUR may want to do to unlock more upside. My P/S assignment for the bear case also assumes that COUR’s rebound would be soft, as the 2.5x P/S still sits within the latest correction territory. Yet, the 13% upside here indicates that COUR appears undervalued.

Conclusion

COUR will see temporary headwinds into FY 2024, driven by the broader negative impact from the delay in content launch. However, it is still well-positioned to capture secular growth opportunities in online learning longer term, in my opinion. On that note, the recent pullback also appears to be an overreaction. My conservative 1-year price target of $10.1 projects a 13% upside at year’s end. I maintain my buy rating for the stock.