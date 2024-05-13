Coursera: Likely An Overreaction From Temporary Headwinds

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • Coursera's stock has declined by over 21% since last year, but I maintain a buy rating and believe it is undervalued.
  • The company's revenue growth has slowed down, but operating cash flow generation has improved.
  • The delay in content launch and potential slowdown in the consumer segment are temporary issues that can be mitigated by Coursera's focus on AI content.

Senior businesswoman using laptop for team meeting video conference

10'000 Hours

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is a company developing a global platform that offers online courses globally. I first covered COUR in May last year, when I gave the stock a buy rating due to my belief that its

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.18K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News