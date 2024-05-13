Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 6:05 PM ETImunon, Inc. (IMNN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.7K Followers

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Golodetz - Investor Relations, LHA
Michael Tardugno - Executive Chairman
Stacy Lindborg - Chief Executive and President
Kursheed Anwer - Chief Science Officer
Sebastien Hazard - Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Church - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emily Bodnar - H.C. Wainwright
Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets
James Molloy - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Nick and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Imunon First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following the speakers prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead.

Kim Golodetz

Thank you and good morning everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA.

Welcome to Imunon’s first quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. During today's call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding Imunon’s expectations and projections about future events. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as expects, anticipates, believes, or other similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements.

I also caution that the content of this conference call is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, May 13, 2024. Imunon undertakes no obligation to revise or update comments made during this call, except as required by law.

With that said, I would

Recommended For You

About IMNN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMNN

Trending Analysis

Trending News