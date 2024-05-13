Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Ferry - CEO
Adrian Goldfarb - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Duos Technologies' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Duos CEO, Chuck Ferry; and CFO, Adrian Goldfarb. Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Then before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Duos CEO, Chuck Ferry. Sir, please go ahead.

Chuck Ferry

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us. We've just issued a press release as well as our 10-Q announcing our financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and other operational highlights. Copies of both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. I encourage all listeners to view that release and 10-Q filing with the SEC to better understand some of the details we'll be discussing during today's call.

Some of the highlights that I will discuss in more detail after the financial report include an award for a new Railcar Inspection Portal valued at $2.7 million, an improved backlog of $10 million and a new very comprehensive patent on our Railcar Inspection Portal. We have also formed a second operating entity called Duos Edge AI and are in contract negotiations to install and operate our first 4 edge data centers this year.

Before we get into the financials, I want to remind everyone that we anticipated short-term financial headwinds as we transition from a pure-play CapEx business focused on the rail sector to a recurring and more diversified business within the broader

