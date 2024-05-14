Eileen Groome

As I often remind readers here on Seeking Alpha, it’s important to understand your risk tolerance limitations – that’s the key to becoming a smart REIT investor.

A few weeks ago I penned an article on high yield REITs that were yielding 12% or higher, and then I followed up with another “sucker yield” article in which I warned folks about some really dangerous REITs.

It’s important to also understand property classifications, or sectors, as each classification comes with its own strengths, weaknesses, and other particulars that make it more or less stable as a general rule. As I point out in my recent book:

“Anticipating long-term, or secular, trends is a key component of recognizing whether or not you want to buy into these sectors. This doesn’t mean you have to have a crystal ball before you invest, only actual data instead of mere fad-based emotions. You’re not going to be right every time that way, but you should easily be ahead of the crowd.”

Within the housing sector, market conditions over the next several months imply a continuation in the gap between buying and renting. Higher mortgage rates incentivize homeowners not to move, thereby reducing supply. The small number of homes being sold are in high demand, driving prices significantly higher.

The manufactured home sector benefits from both selling affordable homes and providing attractive rental options. Again, from the book:

“According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, manufactured housing comes with an average construction cost per square foot that’s 10 to 35% less than a site-built home, excluding land costs. The average rental price for a 1,250-square-foot home was $1,018 per month (as of February 2023), while it’s $1,723 for a traditional 1,000-square-foot rental.”

UMH Properties

More so, the average manufactured home tenant stays in a community for about 14 years, and demand can increase during recessions.

These homes don’t appreciate like traditional houses do, but they’re cheap and convenient while still affording permanency.

Finally, they’re cost effective for community owners who do have to worry about keeping up the grounds and common facilities, as well as paying property taxes. However, actual home maintenance falls squarely on their tenants’ financial shoulders.

UMH Properties

The Basics

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) owns and manages manufactured home properties that include a portfolio of 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites located across New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

UMH Properties

UMH began operating in 1968 and became a public company since 1985. In addition to its core business model (investing in manufactured housing communities) UMH also operates a sales and finance business via its wholly owned taxable REIT subsidiary (selling homes to residents; 353 homes sold over the past 12 months).

UMH also has an $80.5 million loan portfolio (an increase of $12.7 million from a year ago) and a $29.1 million REIT securities portfolio. You may recall that I was critical of possible conflicts of interest with UMH’s securities portfolio, as well as its prior sister REIT, Monmouth Properties.

However, the securities portfolio is unencumbered and represents only approximately 1.6% of underappreciated assets. The company said on its latest earnings call:

“We are committed to not increasing our investments in our REIT securities portfolio and have in fact continued to sell certain positions. We are well positioned to continue to grow the company internally and externally.”

December 31, 2023 UMH 2023 Annual Report

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q1-24, UMH had approximately $672 million in debt, of which $494 million was mortgage debt, $78 million was loans payable and $100 million was 4.72% Series A Bonds. The total debt was 92% fixed rate.

UMH’s weighted average interest rate on its mortgage debt was 4.17%, compared to 3.91% at Q1-23. The weighted average maturity on mortgage debt was 5.1 years and 5.3 years at Q1 2023.

UMH IR

The weighted average interest rate on short-term borrowings was 60 bps lower at 6.79% at Q1-24, compared to 7.39% at Q1-23.

In total, the weighted average interest rate on the company’s total debt was 34 bps lower at 4.56% at Q1-24 vs. 4.9% at Q1-24. UMH had a total of $295 million in perpetual preferred equity.

UMH IR

At the end of Q1-24 UMH had a net debt to total market capitalization of 30%, net debt of securities to total market capitalization of 28.6%, net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.9x and net debt less securities to adjusted EBITDA of 5.6x. Interest coverage was 3.x and fixed charge coverage was 2x.

UMH IR

Where We See Value

UMH has a unique business model as we deem the company a “value add” play because it has managed to triple the size of the company size in 2010.

After purchasing these communities, the community transforms the overall quality of housing which has driven increased demand, occupancy, and income.

The improvements UMH makes to the communities and the correlated increase in occupancy and revenue result in a substantial increase in property values.

For example, in 2023, UMH completed the financing of eight communities that were acquired in 2012 and 2013. The total investment, including capital improvements, was $52 million (~$41,000 per site).

This financing valued the communities at $108 million, representing a $56 million increase in value, resulting in an increase of 107%.

Another key differentiator for UMH is its land bank. These expansion sites are well located in markets with strong sales demand, and they create operating efficiencies in which each site generates additional revenue without an increase in fixed operating costs.

The average development cost is approximately $75,000 per homesite and UMH expects to develop 300 or more sites in 2024.

UMH has 2,134 vacant acres available for future development and the potential for 4 sites per vacant acre at an estimated cost of $75,000 per site.

The excess land can potentially be developed into 8,500 homesites. This vacant land adjoining these properties and vacant sites give UMH the ability to internally grow the company for the foreseeable future.

UMH IR

More recently, UMH has grown through value-add JV acquisitions. The purpose of this JV is for the acquisition and development of communities in the process of being developed or that have been developed within the past 12 months.

This JV partner, Nuveen, has a 60% equity position while UMH has a 40% share. In addition, UMH earns asset management fees, development fees and a favorable promote percentage for exceeding IRRs.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q1-24, UMH’s normalized FFO per share was $0.22 compared to $0.20 in Q1-23, an increase of 10%.

UMH IR

Also, occupancy increased 220 bps from 84.9% in Q1-23 to 87.1% in Q1024, an increase of 598 units. Overall occupancy increased by 132 units.

UMH IR

This improvement in occupancy, combined with annual rent increases, generated an 11% increase in rental income, a 16% increase in community NOI.

UMH IR

After quarter end UMH raised its quarterly (common) dividend by $0.01 representing a 4.9% increase to $0.215 per share or $0.86 annually.

UMH IR

UMH’s payout ratio (using AFFO per share) is 90%, higher than these two peers:

Sun Communities (SUI): 60%

Equity LifeStyle (ELS): 76%

That’s a tad higher than I would like to see for UMH. However, the growth potential is solid (based on analyst consensus estimates) as shown below:

FAST Graphs

Again, compared with the two peers:

2024 Growth Estimates

UMH: +8%

SUI: -1%

ELS: +7%

Valuation

UMH is trading at $15.78 per share with a P/AFFO of 17.8x. The normal P/AFFO multiple is 20.7x. UMH’s dividend yield is 5.5%, much higher than the two peers:

SUI: 3.3%

ELS: 3.0%

FAST Graphs

As shown below, we're targeting UMH to return around 20% over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

I’m considering investing in private mobile home communities, and recently, I visited the sales office for a dealer in South Carolina.

I was impressed with the quality of construction and the value of these new homes, and I find the sector appealing.

As UMH’s CEO, Sam Landy, pointed out in the company’s 2023 Annual Report:

“Manufactured home communities satisfy a fundamental need of providing quality affordable housing. As home prices continue to rise and available home inventory continues to shrink, the supply of affordable housing becomes an ever-increasing concern. We are committed to being a part of the solution to America’s affordable housing crisis.”

I consider UMH a “Spec Buy” as the company is still small relative to the peers and also has a much higher payout ratio. I prefer SUI (see latest article here) as the company has a better balance sheet (see data dual below) and more diversified business model.

Data Duel

Check out the "data duel" feature below. Let us know your feedback.

