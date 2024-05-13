Tokyo Electron Limited (TOELY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.71K Followers

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCPK:TOELY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Koichi Yatsuda - Investor Relations Department
Toshiki Kawai - Representative Director, President and CEO
Hiroshi Kawamoto - Senior Vice President and General Manager, Finance Unit

Conference Call Participants

Yu Yoshida - CLSA Securities Japan
Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs Japan
Takashi Shimamoto - Okasan Securities
Kenji Yasui - UBS Securities
Atsushi Yoshioka - Nomura Securities
Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities
Varun Rajwanshi - Lazard Asset Management
Takeru Hanaya - SMBC Nikko Securities

Koichi Yatsuda

Now it’s time for us to start Tokyo Electron Financial Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended in March 2024. Thank you very much for joining us today despite your busy schedule. I am Yatsuda of IR Department acting as a moderator of today’s session.

Now I’d like to introduce today’s attendee, Mr. Toshiki Kawai, Representative Director, President and CEO.

Toshiki Kawai

I am Kawai. Nice to meet you.

Koichi Yatsuda

Next, Mr. Hiroshi Kawamoto, Senior Vice President and General Manager in Charge of Finance Unit.

Hiroshi Kawamoto

I am Kawamoto. Thank you for joining us.

Koichi Yatsuda

Prior to the presentations, let me explain the flow of today’s conference. First of all, Mr. Kawamoto and Mr. Kawai will make presentations. After that, until 6.15 Japan Time, we will have a question-and-answer session where we take questions from the audience.

This meeting uses two channels of Webex for simultaneous interpretation between Japanese and English. As we explained in our email, you are kindly requested to use apps on PCs or mobile terminals if you plan to ask questions. But if you are not going to ask questions, you can use telephones.

Since this conference is intended for institutional investors and analysts, we appreciate your understanding that we receive questions only from

Recommended For You

About TOELY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TOELY

Trending Analysis

Trending News