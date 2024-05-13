Alibaba: Own It, Don't Play Earnings

  • Alibaba's stock rallied 5.7% today ahead of its highly anticipated March quarter earnings release, with analysts expecting $30.42 billion in revenue and $1.42 in EPS.
  • The earnings release will provide insights into China's economic rebound and Alibaba's efforts in generative AI and cloud computing.
  • Alibaba today trades at low multiples despite having multiple bullish catalysts, such as rapid growth in AliExpress and wide adoption of the company's Tongyi Qianwen chatbot in China.
  • For these reasons, I consider BABA a buy and remain long.
  • However, attempting to "play" the stock's earnings is a bad idea because BABA does not usually react to earnings in the expected way.
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) rallied 5.7% today, ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated earnings release. The release will be the company’s first since Hong Kong stocks began trending upward last month. Analysts are expecting $30.42 billion in revenue, up 0.03%, and $1.42 in EPS, down 9%.

