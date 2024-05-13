timandtim/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Evaluating Risks and Returns in GA Treatment

Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:APLS) stock has yet to fully recover after the flagship geographic atrophy [GA] related to age-related macular degeneration [AMD] treatment, Syfovre, was discovered to cause rare events of vasculitis shortly after its February 2023 approval. Since my last update in December and my hold recommendation, citing some uncertainties, APLS is off 32% compared to SP500 returns of 14.9%.

Recall that the safety events were, originally, and perhaps still, to some extent, attributed to the size of the needle utilized to inject Syfovre. However, its label has since been updated to reflect the risk of vasculitis. Management no longer provides exact numbers during earnings but elucidates the risk during the most recent earnings call.

Regarding vasculitis, the rate remains rare at approximately one in 10,000 injections. What we have learned is that this appears to be a first injection phenomenon with the rate following a first injection estimated at about one in 4,000.

Therefore, in general, this particular risk seems to be reduced, even though it caused a delay in the initial launch timeline, which was crucial because avacincaptad pegol (Izervay) became available soon after. Nevertheless, Apellis stated that Syfovre, with $137.5 million in net product revenue for the first quarter of 2024, continues to be the "#1 chosen treatment for GA." Looking more at their Q1 earnings report, Apellis continues to recognize revenue from Empaveli for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare and life-threatening disorder. In Q1, Empaveli brought in $25.6 million. There were $172.325 million in sales overall. The cost of sales was $20.2 million. SG&A and R&D costs came to $129.5 million and $84.7 million, respectively. In Q1 '23, the net loss was $66.423 million, compared to $177.7 million the year before.

Current treatment recommendations (Up-to-date) are not kind to either Syfovre or Izervay, as both drugs were approved based on anatomical features (reduction in lesion size) rather than functional (vision improvement). There is also concern regarding Syfovre's risk of vision loss. Subsequently, the routine utilization of Syfovre in GA is controversial.

Peak revenue estimates for Syfovre were, generally, around $3 billion per year. However, the competitive landscape, Syfovre's safety risk, and unfavorable treatment recommendations may call for tempered expectations.

At this point, I would lean toward the "low" end of the estimates. There is the element of risk as well. I mentioned that while the risk of vasculitis seems to have decreased, it is still present. Any increase in events could stifle Syfovre. Furthermore, the ability of Syfovre to show off its functional advantages is still unclear, which is crucial for its wider acceptance.

Financial Health

As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents were $325.9 million. Total current assets equal $811.4 million, while total current liabilities were $215.29 million. This implies a current ratio over 3, which is healthy and indicates that Apellis should have no issues meeting their short-term obligations.

For Q1, net cash used in operating activities totaled $132.98 million ("cash burn"). Because Apellis is not yet profitable, I will estimate a cash runway based on historical data. If we divide their cash and cash equivalents by their cash burn, this gives them ~10 months of runway. However, this estimate is limited, as it does not account for a positive trajectory in revenue.

Apellis provided their own forward-looking estimate:

Apellis anticipates its cash balance, combined with projected sales of EMPAVELI and SYFOVRE, will be sufficient to fund operations for the foreseeable future.

It appears likely that Apellis will require more capital in the upcoming year, either through debt or stock issuance.

Risk Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

Apellis' current market capitalization of $5 billion seems to properly take into account the risk and potential returns. However, if there are any surprises, they are likely to be negative, which may account for the short interest of 15%.

The operational risk seems medium/high, especially as Syfovre is, by no means, an established treatment for GA and faces competition from Izervay, now owned by Astellas Pharma. Financially, Apellis remains a ways away from profitability and there is some uncertainty regarding whether Syfovre can get them to that finish line before their cash reserves vanish.

So, until there is further clarity regarding Syfovre's place in the GA treatment landscape, I think a hold remains the most prudent call. With that being said, APLS may still work as a Quadrant 1 investment (high risk/high return) in a barbell-like portfolio in which an investor dedicates 90% of funds to low-risk investments, like Treasuries and broad market ETFs, and 10% towards alpha-generating investments like APLS. But, as always, investors should be aware of the risks associated with investing in stocks like APLS. There is a lot of uncertainty here, and the potential for return isn't compelling.