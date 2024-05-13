StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 9:37 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock
StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Roberta Noronha - Head of IR
Pedro Zinner - CEO
Lia Matos - Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer
Mateus Scherer - CFO and IR Officer
Gregor Ilg - Head of Credit

Conference Call Participants

Eduardo Rosman - BTG
Kaio Da Prato - UBS
Antonio Ruette - Bank of America
Neha Agarwala - HSBC
Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan
Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley
Daniel Vaz - Safra
Tiago Binsfeld - Goldman Sachs
Jamie Friedman - SIG
Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA
Renato Meloni - Autonomous Research
John Coffey - Barclays

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StoneCo First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release. The Company also posted a presentation to go along with its call. All material can be found online at investors.stone.co.

Throughout this conference call, the company will be presenting non-IFRS financial information including adjusted net income and adjusted net cash. These are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures as defined by IFRS. Reconciliations of the company's non-IFRS financial information to the IFRS financial information appears in today's press release.

Finally, before we begin our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion might include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and therefore you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations.

In addition, many of the risks regarding the business are disclosed in the company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at www.sec.gov.

