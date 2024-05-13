FNDX: Downside Risk Outweighs Upside Potential

sitox

ETF Overview

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks with high sales, excessive operating cash flow generation, and substantial dividend and share buyback plans. The fund has delivered solid return since the beginning of the year. Its valuation is also fair relative to the historical average. However, a recession may not be too far away due to persistent inflation, and the Federal Reserve's policy. Therefore, we do not think this is the best time to own FNDX now.

Fund Analysis

FNDX has performed very well year-to-date

Before we dive into analyzing FNDX's portfolio and how it constructs its portfolio, we will first look at how FNDX has performed in the past. FNDX has delivered a solid positive total return of 7.9% since the beginning of 2024. This is quite good, but unfortunately still trails the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 index. As can be seen from the chart below, both the S&P 500 index as represented by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 index as represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) delivered total returns of 9.9% and 8.1% respectively.

So, what about FNDX's performance in the past 3 years relative to the two other major indices? The chart below illustrates how FNDX performed in the past 3 years. As can be seen from the chart, FNDX's total return of 29.6% was good, but still trailed behind SPY's 31.5% and QQQ's 38.0%.

How FNDX's portfolio is constructed

FNDX basically constructs its portfolio by tracking the Russell RAFI US Large Company Index. This index selects and weights stocks using the average of 3 fundamental measures. These measures are: the size of (1) adjusted sales, (2) operating cash flow, and (3) the combination of dividends + buybacks. This strategy basically selects companies with high sales that generate excessive operating cash flows and do not need to invest a lot of these cash back to their own businesses. Hence, are able to return cash back to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.

Since a lot of technology stocks may be growing their sales very rapidly but not generating excessive cash flows, or they may still need to invest in their own businesses instead of returning cash back to shareholders, they are not selected to be included in FNDX's portfolio. Therefore, FNDX's investment strategy tends to exclude these fast-growing technology stocks. This is indeed the case, as technology stocks only represent about 16.4% of its total portfolio. This is a lot lower than the S&P 500 index's 30.3%. Hence, FNDX's portfolio is tilted towards value, and not growth.

Is FNDX's valuation fair or expensive?

Now that we have learned that FNDX's portfolio characteristics, the natural question that investors will ask next is the valuation of FNDX. Since it is an arduous work to calculate every individual stock to see the valuation, we think the best way is to check the valuation of the S&P 500 Value Index, especially given that both FNDX and the S&P 500 Value Index are tilted towards large-cap value stocks.

The chart below shows the historical average forward P/E ratios of value stocks and growth stocks in the S&P 500 index since 1995. As can be seen from the chart, the historical average forward P/E ratio of value stocks is about 15x in the past 3 decades. There were times that the forward P/E ratios of value stocks fell below 15x and as low as 10x during the Great Recession in 2008/2009 and the recession caused by COVID-19 in 2020. There were also times that the average forward P/E ratios of these value stocks reached near 20x. For example, the Internet-Dot-Com bubble in 2000 was the time when the valuation of these value stocks reached near 20x, reflecting the optimism of the broader stock market at that time. As the chart below shows, the current average forward P/E ratio of value stocks is about 16x. This is only 1x above the 15x historical average in the past 3 decades.

While the average valuation of these value stocks is slightly above the historical average, it is still 1~2x lower than the peak of about 18x in 2021. Unlike the current 26.2x valuation of growth stocks that is way above their 20x historical average, the valuation of value stocks appears to be reasonable.

Is a recession near?

The next question investors need to consider is where we are in the economic cycle. In other words, are we heading for a soft landing or a hard landing (economic recession) in this high-rate environment? Given persistent inflation, we think the Federal Reserve may need to wait until the end of the year to decide whether to lower the rate. The longer it takes for the Fed to lower the rate, the possibility of the economy entering a recession will rise. Hence, the Fed is in a difficult position right now. If it lowers the rate too early, inflation may quickly rise and the Fed may have to raise the rate to tame inflation. This was what happened in the 1970s. Therefore, we think the Fed may be forced to keep the rate elevated for a lengthy period and this will eventually result in an economic recession.

In an economic recession, not only will companies suffer from declining earnings, valuation of the broader stock market will also fall below historical average. Therefore, we think the risk is quite high right now.

Investor Takeaway

Although FNDX's valuation is not expensive, we believe an economic recession may be on the way and the downside risk outweighs upside potential. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.