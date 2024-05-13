LeoPatrizi

Investment thesis

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reported its first quarter of FY2024 results earlier this month; I’m initiating Silicon Motion with a buy heading further into FY2024 as I see more upside potential for the stock. I expect this upside will be driven by Silicon Motion’s position as a global supplier of NAND flash controllers during a moment when Solid State storage Devices’ demand recovers.

Management’s earnings call this quarter confirmed that my optimism is well-placed; the company raised its FY2024 revenue outlook to $800 million to $830 million for a 25-30% year-over-year growth rate, versus the earlier guidance for 20-25% growth, as shown below. Earning results from the first quarter of the year and this quarter so far indicate an upward trend in NAND flash demand (although not as strong as the DRAM demand cause of AI use); Micron (MU), Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC) showed NAND growth this quarter. I think this positive data point will boost Silicon Motion’s sales in FY2024, so I’m initiating the stock with a buy.

Silicon Motion 1Q24 Earning results

I also think this quarter’s results reflected healthier end market demand; sales increased 52.4% year-over-year to $189.31 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.64. SSD controller sales increased by 0-5% quarter-over-quarter and 35-40% year-over-year.

Silicon Motion’s Value Proposition

The core of my positive outlook on Silicon Motion is based on its position in the NAND flash market and the rebound underway. Silicon Motion’s customers include NAND Flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs; in 2023, Micron, SK Hynix, and AFASTOR comprised more than 10% of net revenue. The company defines itself as a “leading supplier of SSD controllers used in PCs and other client devices,” and its main offerings include high-performance automotive-grade storage solutions for SSD, eMMC, and UFS controllers. Management describes their NAND Flash Controllers business as follows in their FY2023 10K:

“We provide controllers for computing-grade SSDs used in PCs and other client devices, enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers, eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IoT devices, enterprise-grade SSDs used in enterprise and hyperscale data centers, flash memory cards and flash drives used as expandable storage and specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial and automotive applications.”

I think Silicon Motion, with a high double-digit share of the NAND flash market, estimated at ~58% in 2022, will see better top-line growth due to the memory/storage market’s upcycle. Soo Kyoum Kim, associate vice president of IDC's Semiconductors research program, noted, "Demand itself is still weak, but inventory and production are still low. Recovery of the global economy will lead to market growth. This upcycle will continue in a few years and meet the next downcycle by the end of the forecast period." The peer group outlook on better NAND market dynamics pushes me to see more near-term upside for the stock. I think we're currently seeing the impact of better NAND pricing, but the next leg of growth should be driven by unit demand recovery.

Also, management’s guidance for 2Q24 revenues reaffirms my positive sentiment about the stock. The company is guiding for revenue between $199 million and $208 million for the next quarter, as shown below. The reason I emphasize Silicon Motion’s position in the market is because of management’s efforts to scale new programs with customers are increasing backlog. Silicon Motion’s CEO and President Wallace Kou said the following about the year for Silicon Motion: "We expect our business will continue to improve steadily throughout 2024 as we continue to scale new SSD and eMMC+UFS controller programs that will also improve our ASPs and profitability steadily throughout this year." I see more positives in the near-term as Silicon Motion’s controller solutions are differentiated and the market is ready for a rebound.

Silicon Motion 1Q24 Earning results

What could go wrong?

The largest risk for NAND flash controller suppliers in 2024 is that expectations may get ahead of themselves after NAND manufacturers experience higher top-line growth due to better average selling prices or ASP. My concern here is that unit volume sales have yet to recover, while higher pricing has supported revenues as NAND slowly rebounds in terms of units. Tom’s Hardware touches on this by noting, "The recent price increases for NAND flash, and by extension SSDs, is a reaction to the experience NAND manufacturers had in 2022 and 2023.” The narrative here is that semi-players enjoyed heightened demand during the pandemic and saw a vacuum where that demand was post-pandemic, causing an inventory correction cycle. We’re now out of the cycle, but I think this cycle around we’re not going from correction to unit volume recovery. Instead, in between the two, we’re seeing higher ASP due to the price crashes post-pandemic and AI tailwinds. This risk could mean that Silicon Motion will see more downside if unit volumes don’t recover, and expectations have priced in the positive on their recovery. I’m not too worried about this because demand for NAND flash controllers for SSD is bound to rebound in the near- to midterm. In the meantime, higher pricing should support outperformance. The reason I believe it’s a matter of when, not if, unit demand will rebound is because the global SSD Controller market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.27% between 2024-2032.

What’s Next?

I like Silicon Motion’s risk-reward profile for 2024; I would advise investors to be cautious about a potential air pocket forming for Silicon Motion stock and the peer group if NAND prices begin to go down materially without unit volume recovery. I think investor confidence and Street expectations are definitely high but manageable at current levels; I’d watch for consensus numbers and their revisions next quarter to better gauge when there is likely to be a miss on the top line. I’d also keep watching NAND prices and trim a position in Silicon Motion if prices decline and unit volumes don’t bounce back in time. I should mention for the longer-term investors that I also expect an upside for Silicon Motion in 2025 once PC demand rebounds, driving demand for Silicon Motion’s SSD controllers used in PCs.