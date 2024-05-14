J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising by 50%. While its core title insurance business has struggled with slower home sales, given elevated rates, its majority stake in F&G Annuities & Life (FG) has helped to propel the stock higher. I last covered FNF in November, rating shares a hold, and since then, it has performed in-line with the S&P 500, both returning 16%. I believe a hold remains appropriate.

In the company’s first quarter, it earned $0.76 in adjusted EPS, missing estimates by $0.09. There were $0.14 of significant items, related to weaker alternative investment returns inside of F&G. I separately covered F&G’s earnings outlook in this article. Because F&G is publicly traded, I believe it's best to value FNF’s standalone business and then add back the market value of its FG position, rather than look at consolidated financials.

Excluding F&G, Fidelity is the nation’s largest title insurer with a top 2 position in 38 states, giving it about 31% market share. As you can see below, it is a major player across the country, with greater exposure to the Sun Belt and West Coast than the Northeast or the rural portions of the Upper Midwest and Rock Mountains. Given its large size, FNF’s title business is more closely tied to the amount of real estate activity rather than market share fluctuations.

This has been a challenge for the company. Essentially, it is geared to the level of mortgage activity. Typically, when taking out a mortgage on either a new purchase or a refinance, the borrower is required to pay for title insurance. This provides protection to pay off the mortgage in case someone has a claim to the property. Given the robustness of US record-keeping, losses are relatively minor (about 4.5% of premiums), and policies typically are less than 1% of the mortgage value. High rates have significantly reduced refinancing activity, and they also have slowed down purchase activity, resulting in a significant drop in mortgage activity.

This in turn has reduced demand for Fidelity’s title insurance. The company saw $400 billion of Q1 mortgage originations, down by more than half from record levels seen during 2021-2022. However, the company has seen a bit of improvement from last year. It experienced 4.7% title revenue growth to $1.517 billion as direct title premiums rose by 3% and agency by 8%, while commercial fell by 1%. Residential is about 85% of the business, with commercial 15%. With rates over 7% again, refinancing is attractive to very few buyers; consequently, purchases were 79% of volume. Purchases rose by 5% while refinances fell by 2%. One benefit to revenue is that the average fee per file rose by 3% to $3,555.

Primarily due to increased hours after the seasonal December lull, headcount was up 1% sequentially but down nearly 4% from last year. Given significantly lower volumes, FNF has been very expense focused, and this is resulting in solid operating leverage. Personnel costs of $618 million were up 3.3%, 140bp slower than title revenue growth. Accordingly, it had a pre-tax 10.7% operating margin from 10% last year.

While showing improvement, this is substantially below the normalized pre-tax margin of 15-20% that it targets. Given low volumes, I do expect margins to stay below target, but I would also note that Q1 is typically weaker. There tends to be more home buying during Q2/Q3 than Q1/Q4 as consumers tend to move during the spring and summer, given school calendars, etc. While some of its cost base is variable (via commissions), there is also a fixed cost it has to maintain of salaries and staff, resulting in weaker margins in the winter than the summer. As such, I expect to see some sequential margin improvement.

Indeed, on the earnings call, management said in April purchase orders were up 4%, but elevated rates could “temper” demand. It still sees 2023 as a “proxy” for 2024, which has been my expectation for the year. In terms of seasonal trends, Q1 was a bit better than normal, up 25% vs Q4 compared to 20% last year. It seems to be giving some of that back, as April’s 4% gain lags the 6% increase seen last year. With mortgage rates again above 7%, that could cap activity. While I do expect refinance activity to be very low all year, we have seen a modest uptick in existing home sales from last year, though they remain depressed. Barring a meaningful economic downturn, we likely are at or near the low in activity levels.

One modest offset of higher rates hurting mortgage activity is that FNF earns more on its investment portfolio of short-dated fixed income securities. Again, excluding F&G, interest and investment income of $94 million was up $92 million last year. Management expects $95-100 million per quarter over the rest of this year, assuming 2 cuts over the next 12 months. This is a largely high-quality portfolio, and I expect net interest income to peak in H2 and then decline, assuming the Federal Reserve has indeed completed its hiking cycle.

With sales low but higher than last year and some margin expansion, FNF had $171 million in adjusted pre-tax title earnings vs $153 million last year. As a result, title insurance generated $78 million in cash in Q1 vs $1 million last year. Given seasonal trends in working capital, Q1 cash generation tends to be quite low. It did have $70 million in insurance claims, slightly above the $66 average last year. Still, it has 4% of excess reserves vs its actuarial expectations. I do not view loss trends as concerning.

FNF carries $3.9 billion of debt, and its 28% debt to capitalization is toward the high end of its 20-30% target. The holding company has $618 million of cash and short-term investments, giving it ample liquidity. As such, I view its $0.48 dividend as secure (it costs about $130 million/quarter), but I expect the buyback moratorium to remain in place until mortgage activity picks up.

When it comes to valuing the stock, FNF owns 84% of F&G and has a $250 million preferred stock investment in the company. Its stake in F&G is worth nearly $16, and its preferred stock is worth about $0.90. For context, A 10% move in FG is worth about $1.60/share to FNF’s value. Management is planning to “stay the course” on F&G, rather than spin out this stake to shareholders, though that remains a longer-term possibility.

Currently, FNF is trading at about $35 ex-F&G. Entering the year, I was targeting $750-800 million in earnings this year from title insurance. Q1 results were consistent with this trend, and it appears the home sales may be a bit higher than I expect but refinancing a bit lower, given rates. As such, I view this as still the likeliest earnings range. That means FNF has about $2.50-3.00 in earnings power from title, giving it a 12.7x ex-F&G. Absent a recession, results should be near a bottom, so this is not an expensive multiple. That said, with the Fed unlikely to cut rates aggressively, I do not expect to see material earnings growth over the next two years.

Additionally, the CFPB is investigating mortgage closing costs, opening the suggestion lenders not borrowers should pay title insurance fees as the Biden Administration has increased its focus on so-called “junk fees.” Even if lenders have to pay for title insurance, they likely would offset this with increased origination fees, and I do not see this as a risk to FNF. A bigger risk would be portability of title insurance, whereby if you refinance a mortgage, you could carry over existing title insurance. That is not being currently discussed and would likely require legislation. Furthermore, if Donald Trump wins the Presidential Election, the CFPB agenda could change. There is more negative than positive regulatory risk, but I view it as manageable.

Given the lack of growth prospects, I would rather be in a company like Chubb or in F&G at lower multiples than the 12.7x FNF trades at. A large drop in rates would boost FNF by increasing refinance volumes, but I view this as unlikely given persistent inflation. As such, FNF is likely to continue to be a market performer, and I view shares as a hold. At closer to 10x earnings ex-FG or about $44, I would be a buyer, but for now, I would remain on the sidelines.