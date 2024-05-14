High Rates Likely Limit Fidelity National Financial's Upside

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • Fidelity National Financial's stock has risen by 50% in the past year, driven by its majority stake in F&G Annuities & Life.
  • The company's core title insurance business has struggled due to slower home sales and elevated rates, which have reduced mortgage activity.
  • Any rebound is likely to be slow, and at 12.7x earnings excluding F&G, FNF is fairly valued.
Housing prices concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising by 50%. While its core title insurance business has struggled with slower home sales, given elevated rates, its majority stake in F&G Annuities & Life (

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.77K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News