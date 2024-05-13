GordonsLife

Crocs, Inc., (NASDAQ:CROX) together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories under the Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally.

We have first published an analysis on the firm back in May 2022 with an initial buy rating, citing significant growth potential and attractive share buyback programs. In the same year in July, we have reiterated this buy rating, due to the firm's attractive valuation and strong brand recognition. Later on, in early 2023, we have, however, become more cautious. We have downgraded the firm from buy to hold, due to the strong run-up in share price and the -at that time- deteriorating profitability measures. We kept this hold rating up until September 2023, when we have once again became more bullish.

Analysis history (Author)

In fact, since the beginning of the year, the firm has pulled off an extraordinary performance and has far outperformed both the broader market and the consumer discretionary sector.

The aim of today's article is to give an updated view on the firm, both in terms of business outlook and valuation, primarily relying on the firm's latest earnings results, which have just been released recently. When discussing about the valuation, we are going to be using a set of traditional price multiples, just as before, to gauge the relative attractiveness of the firm, compared to both its historic valuation and to its peers.

Quarterly earnings results

Crocs has kept impressing us in the latest quarter as well. While we have been often writing about macroeconomic headwinds, including poor consumer confidence, elevated inflation levels and an uncertain geopolitical environment, Crocs have still managed to grow. They have achieved a revenue growth of 6%, year over year, which marked a record quarterly revenue of $939 million for the firm. Not only the topline results have been impressive, but the bottom-line performance has also been strong. Diluted EPS increased 5% to $2.50 and Adjusted Diluted EPS has gone up by 16% to $3.02. Looking forward, we also cannot complain, as the strong performance of the Crocs brand has prompted an increase in the earnings guidance.

Income statement (CROX)

Let us look a bit deeper now into these figures.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues have increased by slightly more than 6% or 6.9% on a currency neutral basis. If we break this down into channels, direct-to-consumer has been the winner in the past quarter, increasing by 12.3% on a currency neutral basis, while wholesale has "only" increased by 4.1% on a currency neutral basis. If we break down the consolidated revenue by brands, we can see a somewhat different picture. We see that Crocs has been far stronger than HEYDUDE. Crocs brand sales have increased by as much as 15.6% to $744 million on a constant currency basis, while the HEYDUDE sales have plummeted by 17.2% to $195 million. As the Crocs brand represents the largest chunk of sales, we are not too concerned about the development of the consolidated revenue despite this decline. On the other hand, we are concerned that the firm/brand that CROX have recently acquired are not gaining as much traction as we would like to see. Further, we can clearly see that the demand for the Crocs brand remains high even during times of economic uncertainty, potentially because of the strong brand recognition and loyalty, which HEYDUDE may be lacking.

Revenue (CROX)

Also, important to highlight the key international growth markets, especially China, which, we believe, is going to be a significant contributor to the firm's financial performance as the Chinese macroeconomic environment improves.

Markets (CROX)

With regard to the HEYDUDE brand, we believe that Crocs understands the underlying issues and are working hard to generate demand and eventually sales for the brand. They have outlined a solid strategy in their investor presentation, but we would like to see this strategy work in reality, before we could put meaningful weight on the potential improvements, underlining here the word "potential".

HEYDUDE (CROX)

All in all, we are happy with what we are seeing in the income statement, and we like the growth the firm has managed to deliver in the past quarter. However, going forward, we would like to see some positive development in the HEYDUDE segment.

Profitability

The profitability of the firm has also improved in a certain sense in the past quarter, as indicated by the expansion of the gross margin. A main driver of this expansion is, however, the change in the contribution of the different brands - Crocs and HEYDUDE - to the total revenue. As Crocs revenues have increased, while HEYDUDE's revenues have declined, the higher margin Crocs contribute a large chunk to the total.

Gross margin (CROX) Gross margins (CROX)

On the other hand, SG&A expenses have significantly increased, pushing the operating margin somewhat lower.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $296 million increased 22.5% from $241 million, and represented 31.5% of revenues. Adjusted SG&A of $271 million increased 16.3% from $233 million, and represented 28.8% of revenues.

While EPS has also increased, the increase was slower than the revenue increase, leading to a net profit margin contraction on the bottom line.

Q1 highlights (CROX)

If we compare these figures to those of CROX's peers, we can see that the firm's figure are still relatively attractive, despite the slight contraction.

Profitability (CROX)

Guidance

Looking forward, the firm is expecting continuous revenue growth on a consolidated basis. However, they anticipate the growth to slow down to a level of 3% to 5%, year-over-year. The slowing is primarily forecasted to be due to the significantly decline in the HEYDUDE sales, which is foreseen to fall by as much as 8% to 10% year-over-year. This negative factor is, on the other hand, more than offset by the anticipated strong performance of the Crocs brand, which is expected to generate 7% to 9% more sales compared to the prior year.

Guidance (CROX)

Capital allocation

The firm has set three priorities for the capital allocation strategy in the year 2024. These are: brand growth investment, debt paydown, and return capital to shareholders.

Capital allocation (CROX)

And we are happy with these three priorities. First, the firm definitely needs to invest to further penetrate the market, especially when talking about the HEYDUDE brand. Second, if we compare Crocs debt metrics and liquidity ratios to those of its peers, we can see that they could be improved.

Balance sheet (Seeking Alpha)

And third, the returns to shareholders have always been one of the reasons why we considered investing in Crocs as an attractive choice. The firm has $875 million left from its current share repurchase authorization, which is a meaningful number, when we compare it to the market cap of the firm, which is around $8.7 billion at the moment.

All in all, we heard from the management what we wanted to hear in terms of capital allocation.

Valuation

In our previous articles, we have often been focusing on the value aspect of CROX's stock. Today, we will once again take a look at a set of traditional price multiples, to see, whether the firm still appears to be a value play or not.

The following table compares CROX's multiples, with its own historic averages and also the consumer discretionary sector median.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

What we can see is that CROX is selling at a discount both compared to the sector median and its own historic valuation. On one hand, we understand that due to the slowing growth and the weakness of the HEYDUDE brand, investors do not want to pay as much as they did before. On the other hand, the company as a whole is still growing and the Crocs brand is showing double-digit growth globally and even triple digit growth in certain geographical regions. For these reasons, we believe that there is still upside potential from the current price level. Not simply because of the growth, but also because of a potential multiple expansion.

From a valuation perspective, we believe that our bullish thesis can also be defended.

Conclusion

Crocs have delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth in the past quarter. Revenue growth has been fueled by the Crocs brand, partially offset by the double-digit decline of the HEYDUDE brand sales.

The gross margin of the firm has also improved, mainly because of the higher weight of the more profitable Crocs brand in the total sales. At the same time, SG&A expenses have increased, and the operating margin has contracted, along with the net profit margin.

Looking forward, the firm foresees the weakness in the HEYDUDE brand to continue and the overall revenue growth also to slow.

From a valuation point of view, we believe that CROX's stock remains attractive.

For these reasons, we maintain our buy rating.