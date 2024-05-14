apidechphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) in 2020 and multiple times in 2021 when we stamped a 'Buy' signal on the steel fabricating company. Since our initial 'Buy' call in July 2020, shares have returned approximately 200% for corresponding shareholders. The company's keen valuation at the time, supporting technicals and a strong growth path supported our bullish thesis, resulting in shares almost eclipsing $60 a share in March of this year.

As we see below, however, March's attempt to take out $60 a share was the third unsuccessful attempt over the past fifteen months to take out overhead technical resistance. A further 'telltale' sign on the weekly chart is the divergence of the MACD technical indicator. Weekly MACD signals are especially noteworthy on weekly charts due to how they account for both the momentum & trend of the stock over time. Suffice it to say, as we learn below through supporting technicals, CMC's valuation & recent growth trends now look like an opportune time to take profits in this play.

CMC Intermediate Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

If we go to a more near-term chart, we can see how CMC's volume in recent sessions has not coincided with the stock's move out of its recent April lows. As chartists, we believe that volume trends precede share-price action, so this trend lends itself to minimal gains over the near term. Therefore, with shares now coming up against resistance (By means of the depicted trend line), we find it difficult to see shares gaining much ground here in upcoming sessions.

CMC Short-Term Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Growth Trends

If we go to CMC's most recent second-quarter earnings numbers (which were announced on the 22nd of March), we can see that rolling quarter growth rates were not impressive in North America, Europe & the Emerging Businesses Group. Although management talked up the higher amount of shipped steel in the US in Q2, adjusted EBITDA came in well down, with adjusted EBITDA margin dropping to 15%. The overall increase in steel shipments stemmed from a 3.6% increase in finished steel coupled with a 4.9% increase in rebar shipments. Although margins were impacted by elevated commissioning costs concerning the ramp-up of Arizona 2, cost savings here would still have not been enough to compensate for the margin declines both in steel & downstream products.

In Europe, no growth was reported as shipped steel, adjusted EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA margin were all down compared to the same period of 12 months prior. With low PMI numbers continuing to be par for the course in the Polish & German economies, demand for CMC's offerings continues to be sluggish. This is worrying from a margin perspective, considering the high fixed-cost nature of CMC's business. Suffice it to say, that when shipments drop by approximately 37% in a jurisdiction over 12 months, this places huge pressure on the income statement & associated profitability. Management believes adjusted EBITDA can be close to breaking even in Q3, but this remains to be seen.

Q2 Europe Steel Group (Company Website)

The purchase of CMC anchoring systems laid the foundation for a slight jump in net sales in Q2 in the Emerging Businesses Group. However, erosion in the EBITDA margin was also evident here due to weather upheaval in the US and consistent delays in projects in international jurisdictions.

Then, if we scale out the above-mentioned near-term growth trends to what we have been used to in this stock (5-year averages), it is evident that the company's trailing 12-month top-line sales, EBITDA & operating profit growth rates trail historic comparables by significant margin.

CMC Growth Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

When it boils down to it, what moves stocks on Wall Street is sustained earnings growth (GAAP). This is why we do not like to focus on EBITDA multiples or adjusted counterparts from a profitability or valuation standpoint when doing our due diligence, as cited EBITDA numbers do not take into account the company's capital expenditure program. Therefore, as we see below, if we compare the price of CMC's trailing GAAP earnings, sales (through both the price-to-sales ratio & enterprise value-to-sales ratio), and assets (through the price-to-book ratio), it is evident that the stock is overvalued at present.

Another strong valuation driver is the return on capital profitability metric. To this point, CMC's trailing return on capital of 10.93% also trails the 5-year ROC comparable of 12.71%. CMC bulls may state that the stock is still undervalued compared to the sector at large, but one must remember that shareholder psychology plays a huge role in how shares are priced in the long run. For example, CMC's present yield of 1.26% also trails the 5-year average of 1.78%. Many investors use the dividend yield as a proxy to determine whether shares are inexpensive or not, which means any further headwinds regarding CMC's growth may make it easier for some shareholders to liquidate their holdings over time.

Valuation Multiple CMC Trailing CMC 5-Year Average Price To GAAP Earnings 9.95 8.36 Enterprise To Sales 0.85 0.68 Price To Sales 0.80 0.55 Price To Book 1.57 1.51 Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, after reviewing CMC's growth trends in its recent second quarter, the stock's supporting technicals & corresponding valuation, we believe the right course of action at present is to take profits in this play. Investors have done very well in CMC in recent times, but growth headwinds point to most likely consolidation in the share price over the near term. Furthermore, the low dividend yield doesn't justify holding the stock if indeed share-price consolidation takes place. We look forward to continued coverage.