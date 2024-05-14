AegeanBlue/E+ via Getty Images

I presented my ‘Buy’ thesis for Alcon (NYSE:ALC) in my initiation report published in June 2023, highlighting the stability of Alcon’s growth in both surgical and vision care businesses. The company released its Q1 FY24 result on May 13th with strong growth in contact lens and ocular health. I am impressed with the company’s potential to improve their free cash flow and new product pipelines in the near future. I upgrade it to ‘Strong Buy’ with a one-year price target of $95 per share.

Alcon's Robust Q1 Driven by Double-Digit Growth in Vision Care

Alcon has delivered 11% constant revenue growth in FY22 and 10% in FY23. As mentioned in my previous article, since the spin-off, Alcon has invested heavily in new product pipelines, allocating resources towards the eye-related diagnostic and vision care market. In Q1 FY24, Alcon experienced 10% revenue growth in vision care and 6% growth in surgical business, as illustrated in the chart below.

Alcon Quarterly Earnings

I think the strong revenue growth was propelled by several factors.

Alcon launched its TOTAL30, the first-and-only monthly replacement, water gradient contact lens in August 2021. In January 2022, they launched DAILIES TOTAL1 Contact Lenses in the U.S. for Patients with Astigmatism. DAILIES TOTAL1 product has enabled Alcon to capture market share in the fast-growing daily disposable contact lens market. It appears that these product launches have accelerated Alcon’s growth in its vision care business.

The chart below compares vision care business growth rate between Alcon and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). It is evident that Alcon has been growing faster than Johnson & Johnson in the contact lens market. I think the rapid pace of new product launches is the key to their success.

Alcon and Johnson & Johnson Quarterly Results

As indicated in my previous report, Alcon possesses a dominant market share in eye surgical market. In 2022, Alcon launched their Clareon family of intraocular lenses in the U.S. market, further strengthening their leader position in intraocular lenses market. As the market leader with the most advanced technology, Alcon is well poised to capitalize on the growth of advanced technology intraocular lenses (ATIOL) market. ATIOL implants are well suited to patients seeking alternatives to glasses. Compared to traditional lenses, multifocal lenses can improve both close-up and distance vision issues, reducing reliance on glasses. Considering the current low penetration rate in the U.S., I believe Alcon has huge growth potential in ATIOL market.

FY24 Forecast

My biggest takeaway from their Q1 is the potential step-up in free cash flow in FY24. Since the spin-off, Alcon has increased the capital expenditures and some operating expenses to upgrade their IT system. As indicated in the earnings call, Alcon’s investments peaked in FY23, and the company expects a huge step-up in free cash flow in FY24. In Q1 FY24, Alcon generated $229 million of free cash flow, compared to -$19 million in Q1 FY23, which is remarkable.

Alcon guides 7%-9% constant revenue growth and 15%-18% core EPS growth for FY24, indicating strong growth momentum and margin improvement.

Alcon Q1 FY24 Earnings

I am considering the following factors for their FY24’s growth:

-As discussed earlier, in the vision care market, Alcon has been consistently gaining market share from its competitors. Expert Market Research predicts the contact lens market will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2032. I expect more and more people are going to experience vision care issues in the future, due to increased screening time. In addition, daily disposable contact lens product has significantly improved convenience, leading to faster growth compared to the overall contact lens market. I expect Alcon to continue growing above the market growth rate, delivering double-digit revenue growth in vision care.

-Surgical Business: Alcon holds a dominant position in surgical business; however, the equipment market is a relatively mature. Alcon has several new products in their pipeline. Specifically, Alcon has submitted an FDA application for their new UNITY DX eye analyzer product, with commercialization expected to begin in 2025. In addition, Alcon has disclosed positive results from phase 3 COMET trails of AR-15512, a new drug for dry eye diseases. The company estimates the peak annual revenue from the new product will be around $250-$400 million. Considering the market growth and new products launches, I estimate their surgical business will grow by 6% in the near future.

Based on the segment revenue mix, I calculate that Alcon will grow their organic revenue by 7.7% annually.

ALC Stock Valuation Revision

As Alcon has been pursuing tuck-in acquisitions, I forecast Alcon will allocate 4% of revenue towards acquisitions, contributing 1.1% of growth to the overall topline. As discussed, I forecast their organic revenue will grow by 7.7%.

Alcon’s operating margin could be driven by several factors. Firstly, Alcon’s new products, such as TOTAL1, ATIOL, and premium eye analyzer, carry higher gross margins due to innovative technologies. Secondly, Alcon has almost completed heavy investments in their IT upgrade and back-office modernizations. I think the company is going to enter a harvesting stage in the near future. Lastly, daily disposable contact lens product carries much higher margin than bi-weekly or monthly disposable lens. Historically, Alcon has grown their daily disposables much faster than the overall vision care business. The revenue mix shift could improve their margins over time. Considering all these factors, I calculate that Alcon will grow their operating expenses by 7% annually.

Alcon DCF -Author's Calculations

The free cash flow from equity is calculated by adjusting net income with depreciation/amortization, net change in working capital as well as net borrowings.

Alcon DCF -Author's Calculations

The cost of equity is calculated to be 9.4% with the following assumptions: risk free rate 4.5% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield); beta 0.7 ((SA)); equity risk premium 7%. Discounting all the FCFE, the one-year price target is estimated to be $95 per share, as per my calculations.

Key Risks

China is the second-largest market for ATIOL products, almost half size of the U.S. market. Alcon only has single-digit market share in China, as indicated over the earnings call. To accelerate the growth in China, I think Alcon needs to enhance their salesforce presence in China. In addition, due to the declining property price and volatility of the equity market, Chinese consumer spending may face some challenges in FY24. It's worth noting that China represented 5.6% of Alcon’s sales in FY23, and any slowdown in China could pose some downside risks for Alcon.

Conclusion

I admire Alcon’s strong product pipeline, and their capability to gain market share in both surgical and vision care markets. With most investments peaked in FY23, I expect their free cash flow will expand significantly in FY24. I upgrade it to ‘Strong Buy’ with a one-year price target of $95 per share.