The Big Inflation Week Starts Today

While oversimplifying any formula in the financial markets tends to backfire more often than not, good inflation numbers tend to deliver new highs for the S&P 500, while bad inflation numbers often mean more backing and filling. My thesis is that we put in a bottom in April, which should, hold with a dovish Fed.

This morning, we begin the inflation releases with the Producer Price Index (PPI), continuing tomorrow with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI is somewhat problematic in measuring inflation, and it could very well come in lower than expected, since many of the items that have been pushing it on the hot side may revert to the mean. I am not sure which way it will go, but we are due for a positive surprise.

Both the stock and bond markets got as much help as they could get from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is tweaking his QT strategy to help the Treasury market, as I mentioned last week.

If the CPI report helps us out this week, and the 10-year yield declines below 4.40%, and stays there, it will break the nasty 2024 uptrend and should put a floor under the stock market for the time being.

I should also mention that some European markets, like France and Germany, made all-time highs last week and while that is not a guarantee we will follow to a new record, it surely suggests a positive overall backdrop for U.S. stocks.

Geopolitically, we have two ongoing wars that can spiral out of control, which is not good for risk assets. It depends on how much and how fast things heat up to get a sense of how it may affect financial markets, but I expect some escalation in both Ukraine and Gaza in the next 4-6 weeks.

Both Gold and Bitcoin are Acting Bullish for Stocks

Even for investors not inclined to favor bitcoin, that main crypto asset has been more positively correlated to gold and risk assets over the last two years. I think its closer correlation with gold is driven by interest rates and the expectation that the Fed is done raising rates. Declining interest rates will likely put more fuel under the gold price and pressure the U.S. dollar, and it may very well push bitcoin higher.

Neither gold nor bitcoin turned out to be good inflation hedges in the sense that when inflation was raging, they were pressured badly by rising interest rates. I think that falling interest rates will more than make up for that under-performance, so I expect more good news for gold in 2024, and bitcoin may follow suit.

I don’t think that I will ever become a fan of bitcoin, as it can simply be legislated out of existence at any time, while I don’t believe that gold bullion can suffer the same fate. They have tried to ban gold many times for 5,000 years, and if it has not worked so far, so many times, it is unlikely to work out now.

