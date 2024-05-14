Klaus Vedfelt

Today, we dive into the legendary NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), discussing a low-cost exchange-traded fund and its behemoth twin brother. The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is a newer iteration of the legendary Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). These two funds are quite similar, tracking identical indices. As a result, the portfolios are virtually identical, so the key differences are left to nuance.

We will explore QQQM, providing a brief overview of the index and portfolio, covering long-term performance, and exploring key points of differentiation.

Fund Overview

QQQM is a large index ETF managed by Invesco. The fund was launched in 2020 as a newer iteration of the legendary QQQ ETF, known affectionately as cubes among those from the early era. As noted in the disclosures, I am long QQQ, and I will add additional perspective that it is my largest position. QQQM was started as a follow-up fund to QQQ for structural reasons.

QQQ was launched in 1999 and was originally structured as a unit investment trust, like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). With the structure of a UIT, came oddities around the legal framework of the fund. While these were irrelevant to most investors on a practical level, some were notable. For example, the UIT structure meant QQQ could not operate as a perpetual fund and needed an expressed termination date. For a fund meant to operate into perpetuity, this calls for creativity, which means complexity.

However, when the exploratory process of converting QQQ to a perpetual vehicle began, Invesco realized it may be simpler to create a new ETF entirely. As a result, QQQM was born. Since, QQQ has been converted to an exchange-traded fund, meaning both operate as ETFs. This creates a unique situation with two similar funds under the same management umbrella. Considering this circumstance, there is a chance that the funds could be combined at some point.

QQQM is nearly identical (keep this in mind) to QQQ from an index and portfolio standpoint. According to the fact card:

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (Fund) is based on the NASDAQ-100 Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index includes securities of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on Nasdaq. The Fund and Index are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually.

QQQM follows the NDX index, meaning there are 100 total holdings. Most of these are highly recognizable, domestic mega-cap tech names such as Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Meta Platforms (META). NDX is notably top-heavy, with nearly 50% of the index concentrated in the top ten names.

QQQM Fact Card

Performance of QQQM has been stellar since inception, outperforming broad equity benchmarks including the S&P 500 (SPX) by a modest margin. Most of the outperformance comes on account of strong sector performance from technology, which continues to thrive comparably in a rising interest rate environment. Technology accounts for over half of the index's weight.

It's worth noting the strong correlation between the performance of NDX and SPX, given the overlap in holdings stemming from a handful of companies dominating market capitalization weighted indices.

QQQM vs SPY

Zooming out for a longer-term performance comparison, we can examine the relative performance of each index. Over the past decade, NDX has outperformed SPX by a considerable margin, again due to the dominance of the tech sector. Even moving further away from the pandemic, the technology sector continues to rule with extraordinary profitability and growth supporting expanded earnings multiples.

NDX vs SPX

One important consideration for investors is the tax efficiency of QQQM as compared to other funds, including SPY. While all exchange-traded funds are tax efficient by generally avoiding the distribution of capital gain, QQQM adds another layer. QQQM distributes a meaningfully smaller dividend than many ETF competitors, including SPY. For investors exposed to high tax rates, QQQM pays a limited dividend, which can be attractive.

QQQM yield vs SPY

In the modern era, many companies prefer share buybacks in place of dividend distributions. There are various reasons, from flexibility to tax efficiency. For investors, buybacks are accretive. According to Nasdaq (NDAQ), buybacks are surging in 2024, reaching the highest levels in over five years.

Stock buybacks reached a six-year high as companies flush with cash are signaling confidence in the economy - and in their own financial outlooks. More than $383 billion in authorized share repurchases have been announced over the past 13 weeks, marking a 30% year-over-year increase and the most since July 2018. So far in 2024, enormous buyback plans have been announced by companies across sectors, from tech giants like Apple (a record $110 billion) and Alphabet ($70 billion) to oil majors like Shell ($3.5 billion) and BP ($1.75 billion). Six years ago, a surge in stock buybacks by companies like Apple, Wells Fargo and UnitedHealth proved to be indicative of ongoing strength in the market: The S&P 500 index has increased 85% since 2018.

Comparison of Expenses

There are several key areas of differentiation between QQQM and QQQ. For the average investor, the most impactful would be the difference in expenses. QQQM charges an expense ratio of 15 basis points, compared to QQQ's expense ratio of 20 basis points. The five basis point reduction is modest but translates to a performance differential for investors which compounds over time. Since inception in 2020, QQQM has outperformed QQQ by around 130 basis points.

QQQM vs QQQ since inception

Investors often wonder where the expense impact between funds is evident. The answer is the dividend distribution. Expenses are generally charged against internal cash flow of the ETF, meaning your net yield is the dividend yield of the index, minus the expense charged by the fund. Examining QQQM and QQQ as a specific case study, we'll see that QQQM retains a 5 basis point yield advantage over QQQ.

QQQM vs QQQ yield

The difference in expenses is partially offset by marginally wider bid/ask spreads for QQQM. QQQ is one of the largest ETFs on the market with over $200 billion in assets under management, providing a liquidity advantage.

Why I Won't Swap To QQQM

There is a critical consideration for some investors, me included, before making the switch from QQQ to QQQM. Many QQQ shareholders purchased in taxable accounts to take advantage of the long-term growth and limited tax consequence of the index.

QQQ price return

QQQ's long-term performance has resulted in large-scale capital gains for most shareholders who have held for a period of over five years. This means the realization of long-term capital gains at a sale would largely offset the added benefit of a lower expense ratio. Depending on your capital gain, it could take decades to break even, net of the tax consequences.

Investors seeking an opportunity to take advantage of a volatile market with tax loss harvesting may consider these two ETFs, however…

Tax Loss Harvesting

The Internal Revenue Service provides guidance around the realization of capital gains and losses. Tax loss harvesting is an investing methodology aiming to reduce the tax burden by capitalizing on long-term and short-term losses. Generally, this is facilitated by buying alternative investments within a similar industry. For example, an investor looking to capitalize on the multi-year decline in the real estate market may consider selling their shares of Realty Income (O) for Agree Realty (ADC) or a similar competitor who owns similar properties.

The effectiveness of this strategy has expanded the popularity and applicability of tax loss harvesting. Today, there is a wide range of options available for tax loss harvesting, including separately managed accounts and other brokerage provided services. Many investors looking to replicate the process independently choose exchange-traded funds as an option to swap between similar investments.

While the IRS generally overlooks utilizing similar index funds as examples of substantially identical securities, QQQ and QQQM could be a different story. QQQ and QQQM are two exchange-traded funds, following the same index, administered by the same asset manager, with a similar low-cost expense ratio. The overlapping similarities simply make the two a larger risk factor for the substantially identical securities rule than comparing two index funds from competing asset managers.

As an alternative, investors might consider another large cap growth fund from another asset manager as an option to harvest tax losses. For example, the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (VUG) follows a different index and operates under a different manager's umbrella, but owns a similar portfolio.

Vanguard

Conclusion

QQQM is a solid core ETF following a reliable index. Over time, NDX has continued to outperform the equity market. While the fund is similar to QQQ, there are nuanced differences which may sway an investor's choice towards one or another. QQQ has a better liquidity profile, but QQQM's lower expense ratio has resulted in superior compounded performance, assuming dividends have been reinvested.

As a holder of both QQQ and QQQM, the latter has become a home for new capital, while legacy shares of QQQ remain the largest position in my portfolio.