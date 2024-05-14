pawel.gaul

Dear readers/followers,

It's time for me to update my thesis on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) (OTCQX:ZFSVF), one of the largest insurance businesses in all of Switzerland that's quite full-service (meaning it does P&C, L&H, and both Commercial and personal lines). Despite what you may believe, it was once at a great valuation and allowed for investing at a fair multiple. I did invest at the time, though not at any excessive sort of amount.

My performance since my last coverage, which was in the middle of 2022, was actually fairly solid - even though it has, with the last few weeks/2 months included, underperformed the market, but was at a point where it was slightly above market.

In this article, I mean to update my thesis on Zurich Insurance and see if the company can be considered worth purchasing at this time. I'll look at various valuation metrics, but more importantly, the last set of results and where this puts our expectations for the company.

The Swiss stock market is one of the safest and most conservative on earth - and the Zurich Insurance Group AG, is one of the top five global insurers, excluding the Chinese markets.

This massive company is one of the world leaders because it does insurance in 200+ countries.

Zurich Insurance - Reviewing the latest results and a potential company upside

When it comes to insurance companies, a good way to measure their volume and relevance is to look at the respective company insurance premiums. So when I say that Zurich Insurance manages over $50B worth of premiums every single year and over $60B worth of revenue and fees, you'll know that we're talking about a very significant company - it's right behind the global market leader, which happens to be Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY).

The ranking here in terms of company sizing and comparison is dependent on the somewhat strange construction of Zurich's US business which results that from some perspectives, it's top 3, but from others, (gross premiums) it is only in the top 5.

Farmers in the US happen to be Zurich Group's main market brand for personal insurance in the US, providing homeowner, auto, and life insurance, with more than 20 million policies. However, only the management service arm belongs to Zurich, and this one only receives management fees, which explains the size discrepancy.

The company does manage to be one of the top 10 insurance companies, in every single market, and in every single region where it operates. You can see this below - and this alone creates a fair bit of outperformance because it makes it part of the global top 3.

Zurich Insurance AG is AA rated by S&P, with a stable outlook, making it one of the very few businesses in the financial sector with such a rating - also Aa3 from Moody's. The company's fundamentals also include a 233% Solvency/Capital ratio, and maintained a very solid dividend growth streak of around 6% per year since at the very least 2016, with a target payout ratio of 75% based on NIAS (net income attributable to shareholders). Meanwhile, earnings and returns have been growing very solidly. In fact, if you invested in Zurich Insurance in 2016, you would have made TSRs of over 330%, which is significantly better than most investments in the same timeframe.

Zurich Insurance AG has a strong P&C play, coming with both advantages and disadvantages. If you follow my work, you know I invest in insurers across the board, including P&C, L&H, reinsurers, commercial lines, personal lines, etc. I try to find the better ones no matter the segment they are in, and invest when they are cheap. I do not believe there are "uninvestable" subsectors of the insurance segment, and I believe that Zurich is one of the better ones that is possible to invest in here.

Distribution of the company is primarily broker-based, at 62%, and the mix is property-heavy, with 38% property and 20% motor. Only 8% can be argued to be even remotely tied to L&H, with 8% worker injury. Also, despite having Asian and Latin American operations, Zurich remains over 85% EMEA-NA-based, with 47% NA.

The company is not the market leader - that honor goes to Chubb (CB), another insurer that I invest in, but it does have very solid underwriting profitability, with a 97.3% retail combined ratio, exclusive of catastrophes. Not as solid as some Scandinavian ones, but as soon as you go global, your margins are compressed, and you're looking more at volumes than you are at better margins, generally speaking. Also, Commercial combined ratios are far better at 90.7%, and commercial makes up 66% of premiums even as of the latest reported results.

The company is also well-insured on the reinsurance side.

The company also has an L&H side, and here things are excellent in terms of profitability, with over 9% operating profit growth per year since 2016. This is better than any of the peers, the closest being Allianz with 4%.

The company has a strong, cash-generating business, reflected in Zurich Insurance's high cash remittance, and it has historical profitability on its side. The main ADR one could focus on here is ZURVY - that's also the one the company refers to in its investment material if you can't access the ZURN native ticker on the Swiss Exchange, SIX.

The latest results presentation is still 4Q, and it's just as solid and positive as you'd expect from a company like this. Operating profit is up to record levels, net income is at 10%, with a net income attributable to shareholders $4.4B, with a RoE of 23.1%. EPS for the USD FX is up 12%, and a total combined ratio in P&C of 94.5% - not class-leading, but certainly good enough for an insurance business like this.

The company's solvency remains very high, well in excess of the 160% target with an SST ratio of 233%, and the company has proposed an 8% increase in the dividend, supplemented further by a buyback of over 1B CHF, which I am not a fan of giving the current valuation.

However, as of 4Q and going into 1Q, there are very few worries for the company that I can see. It's a very strong start to the overall cycle, with return rates and profitability well in excess of the 2025E target, and the company's cash remittance target of 13.5B in total already being on track with a 4.8B cumulative for the full 2023 period. Also, EPS growth of 20% adjusted, with an 8% target.

The reason for growth here is related to strong premium growth, and net new business - meaning the company is both increasing pricing and getting new business/new clients. Rates on the commercial side maintain a strong momentum here, driven not only by property but by motor rates as well. In short, people are paying more for insurance - and Zurich is earning more because of this.

Retail rates are also showing signs of improvement, with January 2024 renewal rates already pushing "upward".

As things stand now, I do not see a thesis where it's likely that Zurich Insurance will decline in profitability in the near term. 2024E EPS is now expected to grow nearly 40%, with another 10% in 2025E and 6% in 2026E.

With that, we move into valuation and see what the company can offer us.

Valuation for Zurich Insurance AG - An attractive offer, if you like a premium here

To be clear, even if you don't think this company should be at a premium, and you believe only that growth is going to materialize according to expectations, you're still getting over 15% at the current forecasted growth rate and the 5-year average P/E of 14.6x.

However, a few reasons why I would caution you here. Yes, the company has over 5.6% yield, which makes this "solid", and anyone arguing about the company's fundamental risks and downside here needs to take into consideration fundamentals including an AA and Aa3 rating.

One of the reasons I would caution you is that on the longer, 20-year average, the company trades more along the line of 13x P/E, and that would dial this RoR down to below 13% annually. Secondly, the company does not have stellar accuracy with regard to forecasts - instead these forecasts miss around 33% of the time, which is not "great", and which opens the potential for the 2024E upside being less than expected (Paywalled FAST Graphs link).

So as you can see, my "problem" here is that the company's forecasts and historical accuracies are not exactly in line with a "safe" 15% annualized RoR or above, even with dividends included. It therefore depends on how positive you are about the company.

What about me?

I would say that the recent decline marks a decided purchase opportunity for the company given its expected 2024E upside, but I would go into this investment being aware of the 12-14% potential annually - but I would choose in this case, on the basis of company quality, to judge this as enough.

The company has traded well above 14x P/E for some time, and given growth rates, I would also continue to believe that it should trade here. In my last article, I did not, in fact, provide you with a price target - and that is something I mean to change here.

Based on current 3-yer expectations, I choose to give the company a price target of at least 545 CHF/share, marking a 14x conservatively adjusted P/E on the 2026E basis, which enables a 13-16% annualized upside if these estimates turn out to be correct.

I would view this as a "safety" investment. I don't think it's going anywhere. I don't expect to become rich, but I do expect a very solid dividend coupled with market-equal or potentially market-beating growth at AA credit.

That, dear readers, is enough for me at this particular time.

Thesis

Zurich Insurance is a quality company at a decent valuation and a 5% yield. The company's ADR is called ZURVY, and it's a liquid sort of ADR with a decent, 6% average EPS growth estimate from FactSet. The company's overall upside and valuation are somewhat different for ADR, being around 3X higher than for the native in terms of P/E.

Even if the company trades as low as 10-11X P/E, you still won't go into the negative, but deliver annual returns of 1-8%, which still is solid, given the 5% yield and the AA-rating in terms of credit. The company also has a solid sort of dividend history, not cut meaningfully for a very long time.

I give the company a conservative PT of 545 CHF and consider the company to be a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

It's impossible to call the company cheap here, but aside from that, it fulfills all my other criteria. I say "BUY".

