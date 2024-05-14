manx_in_the_world/E+ via Getty Images

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is one of India's major IPPs, boasting a renewable installed capacity of 8.7GW as of January 2024. The Indian Ministry of Power aims to reach 500GW in renewable installed capacity by 2030, with 325GW of new installations expected between 2024 and 2030, based on IRENA's estimate of 175GW renewable capacity as of December 2023. This outlook appears consistent with historical data reported in India and RNW past performance. Between FY18 and FY23, RNW delivered significant revenue growth, characterized by a 20.3% CAGR. Additionally, the 5.1GW backlog suggests further revenue growth in the coming years, especially if current Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the June 2024 elections. This scenario could ensure continuity in terms of policy regarding incentives and regulation of the renewable energy sector.

Despite structural growth opportunities, RNW also faces specific risks, notably its high debt. Coupled with high interest rates, this debt burden has a strong adverse effect on profitability. Planned backlog investments have already led to $1.43B in CAPEX in the first 9M of FY24. These investments will require an additional liquidity contribution between $1B and $1.5B in Q4 FY24, FY25 and FY26, worsening the financial position and implying the possibility of stock issuance. Given the opportunities and various risks discussed within the article, I assign RNW a hold rating. This is reinforced by the result of the DCF analysis, which estimates an 8.5% undervaluation of the stock price, not quite sufficient to justify a higher rating considering the risks the company is facing.

Trends in India's Renewable Energy Market

The Indian government aims to achieve at least 50% of its installed capacity from non-fossil energy sources by reaching 500GW of renewable energy by 2030, including approximately 280GW of photovoltaic power. According to the Grant Thornton report, achieving this target would necessitate a 20% annual growth rate in new installations. Currently, alongside the 175GW already in operation, an estimated 130GW is in various stages of development or construction, with an additional 70GW under bidding. Planned investments are projected at $223B for photovoltaic and wind installations, along with an additional $26B for storage systems. This implies a significant economic opportunity for companies operating in the sector, such as ReNew.

These findings take on even greater significance when considering that current electricity generation levels in India remain relatively low compared to peers such as China, which has a similar population size. This suggests a forthcoming surge in electricity generation in India, regardless of its source. Moreover, given the cost-effectiveness of solar and wind power, characterized by a lower LCOE compared to fossil fuels, a boom in India's renewable market is anticipated in the coming years, mirroring the exponential growth witnessed in China over the past decade. The increasing electrification across India is propelling a 6% annual rise in electricity demand, projected to result in a 50% surge in electricity consumption by 2030 compared to 2019.

In the Grant Thornton analysis previously reported, a more complete discussion of these figures and the various incentives put in place by the Indian government to support the renewable energy sector is available.

Business Overview

ReNew, one of India's largest IPPs, is well integrated into the Indian ecosystem, boasting 8.7GW of installed renewable capacity, including 4.4GW from wind, 4.2GW from solar, and 0.1GW from hydro as of January 2024. Consistent with the trends observed in India, the company has increasingly shifted its focus towards the development and construction of photovoltaic systems in recent years, as opposed to wind farms. This shift is reflected in the backlog, which included 3.3 GW of solar projects compared to 1.8 GW of wind projects as of January 2024. These investments, scheduled between FY24 and FY26, have already accounted for $1.43B in the first 9M of FY24 and are expected to require additional capital ranging from $1B to $1.5B.

RNW employs a highly vertical business model, overseeing the development, EPC and O&M of its owned plants, although it outsources the O&M of some wind plants to third-party companies. Most new installations are secured through competitive auctions, where RNW targets a minimum IRR ranging between 15% and 20%. During auction processes, the company negotiates constant and predetermined cash flows, which are contingent upon the amount of electricity produced. RNW primarily serves Indian governmental or regional agencies, with a smaller portion of its clients consisting of third-party entities. RNW's comprehensive operations in the Indian renewable landscape stand as the company's primary strength, evidenced by its entry into the transmission line business, with 276km completed in Q3 FY24, and the signing of a JV with Norfund. Transmission lines play a critical role in India's electricity infrastructure and represent an attractive opportunity, crucial for achieving the 500 GW renewables target by 2030. RNW's strategic positioning in operations, particularly in handling more complex projects, is underscored by its 15% market share in competitive auctions awarded during the first 9M of FY24, a substantial increase from the 3% market share in FY23. These auctions feature projects of greater complexity and scale compared to FY23.

Due to the considerable capital requirements inherent in its operations, ReNew employs a capital recycling technique, as analyzed in previous articles. This involves selling some of its completed projects, often realizing gains from these transactions, and reinvesting the proceeds into new projects. Additionally, the company frequently sells minority stakes in projects to partially mitigate capital requirements and to avoid further increases in its already elevated debt.

In FY23, ReNew derived 49% of its revenue from wind power sales, down from 57.2% in FY22, primarily due to the rise in photovoltaic installations. Consequently, the solar power segment accounted for 39% of total revenue and is poised to become the leading segment in terms of sales in the upcoming years. Meanwhile, the transmission line segment contributed 8.8% of total revenue in FY23 and is anticipated to grow in absolute terms in the future.

Economic and Financial Snapshot

RNW's revenue has shown a robust CAGR of 20.3%, increasing from $378m in FY18 to $952m in FY23. However, I anticipate a slight deceleration in FY24, with expected growth of 12.3%, consistent with the trend observed in the first 9M of FY24 (+15% YoY). Despite the steady rise in depreciation and interest expenses in FY24, I expect a positive net income of $36m (Forward PE FY24 (E): 58x), slightly lower than the $45m recorded in the first 9M of FY24 due to an anticipated loss in Q4 FY24. EBITDA is forecasted to reach an all-time high between $750m and $790m in FY24, aligning with FY24 management's guidance. Looking ahead to FY25 and FY26, I expect revenue growth to hover around 15% and positive earnings. This projection is based on a reduction in interest expenses growth stemming from a decline in benchmark rates from current levels, given that 43% of ReNew's debt is denominated in USD.

Seeking Alpha and Author's Forecast Analysis

RNW has consistently maintained a positive OCF, surpassing $500m in FY22 and FY23 and reaching $616m in the first 9M of FY24. However, these cash inflows are entirely allocated to financing CAPEX, leading to a negative FCF of $814m in the first 9M of FY24 alone. This pattern, evident in previous years, has led to a significant increase in net debt, which doubled between March 2018 and December 2023. Debt poses a major risk for the company, with net debt totaling $6.56B against cash reserves of $1.34B, resulting in a total debt of $7.9B as of December 2023. These figures translate into a FY24 (E) Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 8.51x, with EBIT barely able to cover interest expenses. Looking ahead to Q4 FY24 and FY25, I anticipate negative FCF and a consequent need to raise cash from external sources, including new debt and potential stock issuance with dilutive effects on shareholders. The need for additional cash is more likely in the second half of FY25, as cash reserves are expected to be sufficient to meet planned investments in Q4 FY24 and the first half of FY25.

Main Risks

(1) The primary risk faced by ReNew revolves around its elevated debt, which present a particularly challenging scenario in an environment characterized by high interest rates. Examining debt composition reveals that only 60% was fixed-rate, while the remaining 40% was floating-rate as of December 2023. Additionally, although ReNew's activities generate cash flows over long periods, spanning up to 25 years, the maturity of its debt is considerably shorter, with potential refinancing requirements in the near future. Specifically, 16% of the debt came due within 0-3 years, 52% within 3-6 years, and only 32% had a maturity exceeding 6 years as of December 2023. Moreover, 43% of the debt was denominated in USD, exposing ReNew to the adverse effects of persistently high interest rates in the US, thereby impacting its profitability.

(2) The majority of RNW's revenue stems from PPA contracts with typical maturities spanning around 25 years, exposing the company to credit risk. Moreover, ReNew's client portfolio exhibited significant revenue concentration, with 45.5% derived from Indian central agencies (SECI, PTC, NTPC), 35.9% from Indian federal state agencies, 13.6% from corporate clients and 5% from other sources as of March 2023. This heavy reliance on revenue from Indian governmental entities could pose a substantial risk in the event of economic distress within the country.

(3) Given its exclusive operation within India, ReNew is highly sensitive to regulatory or incentive changes affecting the renewable energy sector.

(4) RNW had high

as of December 2023, albeit experiencing a significant decrease from FY22 and FY23. Notably, the company faced credit recovery delays in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP), states which account for 63% of total receivables. Such prolonged credit recovery times could lead to short-term liquidity issues.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess ReNew's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of $6.53 per share, about 8.5% above the current market price.

For the evaluation, the following assumptions were made:

Beta = 0.96x obtained from Investing.com

MRP (8.4%) and Risk-Free rate (7.2%) were obtained by using 2024 Fernandez's data specific to India. It resulted in a cost of equity of 15.26%.

The cost of debt of 7.11% was obtained by dividing the interest paid by the company by its total debt.

WACC= 7.72% and g = 2%.

Conclusion

ReNew is a key player in India's renewable energy sector. With its highly vertical structure, the company engages in both photovoltaic and wind power generation, managing development, construction, and operation of power facilities. Recently, it has also ventured into the transmission line business in a country where the installed renewable capacity is expected to triple by 2030, leading to necessary infrastructure upgrades. Consequently, the company enjoys excellent growth prospects in terms of both revenue and OCF. However, these opportunities entail significant investments, partly financed by the company's robust OCF and partly through debt financing and asset sales. Despite its strengths, RNW is also exposed to several risks, notably high debt levels that, compounded by elevated interest rates, may dampen profitability. Furthermore, the DCF analysis indicates a fair value just 8.5% above the current market price of the stock, suggesting insufficient returns relative to the inherent investment risks. Considering these factors and others outlined in the article, I assign RNW a hold rating.