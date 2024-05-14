Thomas Barwick

Investment Thesis

While I believe Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has undoubtedly been one of the most promising SaaS startups to emerge from Silicon Valley in recent years, recent slowing of revenue growth and declining net revenue retention has made me believe the company's foundation may not be as strong as I would have originally expected. Within the last three years, their revenue growth has decreased from 106% in 2022, 69% in 2023, and 36% in the most recent fiscal year. I believe the driving factor behind this decrease in revenue growth is Snowflake's dependency on small companies with short sales cycles. While these types of customers were quick to act in purchasing software during the more easy money cycles that funded smaller companies, much of this easy money has dried up. With this, many of Snowflake’s customers appear to be tightening their belts given slowing revenue growth and declining net revenue retention.

While at first, these smaller clients were beneficial for fueling the company in the early stages, these smaller clients have proved to be far less sticky amid the current economic environment.

Due to their heavy dependence on small clients (also called SMBs) that are being negatively affected by the current economic conditions, I believe revenue growth will continue to slow. All the while, the valuation multiples for Snowflake feel expensive. Based on this, I think Snowflake is a strong sell.

Background

Snowflake was founded in 2012 in San Mateo, California with the goal of developing a data storage and analytics solution built specifically for the cloud. Their data cloud platform, which combines the functionality of a scalable data lake, data warehouse, and data sharing capabilities in a unified service.

A data lake allows companies to store all their structured and unstructured data in its raw format without fixed schemas or hierarchies. This provides maximum flexibility to run different types of analytics across an organization's entire data footprint as needed. Snowflake's platform acts as a governed data lake, with enterprise-grade security, performance, and governance built-in.

As of February 2024, Snowflake had 9,437 clients, only 691 of them being Forbes Global 2000 Customers. This indicates that the remaining 8,746 clients consist of smaller companies or SMBs.

Customer Counts (By Size) (Snowflake)

As mentioned above, the sensitivity of these smaller sources of funding is (I believe) likely the cause of this decreasing revenue growth being seen in recent years.

These smaller companies are drawn to Snowflake’s software due to its agility and possibility for low cost. Unlike a traditional on-premises data lake, Snowflake separates storage and compute resources, so companies only pay for the compute they use, while storage scales infinitely and inexpensively across multiple public clouds.

Due to venture funding drying up, caused by increasing interest rates, a growing number of smaller companies have been forced to shut down operations entirely. Industry reports indicate small & emerging company investments declined by roughly 44% from 2021 to 2023 amid soaring interest rates and recession fears. This trend poses a significant risk to Snowflake's customer base going forward.

Smaller Companies Are Dying

As interest rates have increased, smaller & emerging companies are beginning to feel the effects. Due to the rising cost of capital, smaller companies have found it very difficult to raise additional funding to sustain operations. This has led to an increasing number of smaller companies forced to shut down, damaging companies like Snowflake and their revenue retention rate since a vast majority of their customers are smaller companies.

Carta, a leading provider of capitalization table software and data, predicted that in just the first two months of 2024, 61 companies that had raised over $5 million ceased operations. As seen in the diagram below, the rate of shutdown is increasing.

Small Company Failures By Quarter (Carta)

This spike comes as a result of the ~44% plunge in overall venture capital investment from 2021's record $300 billion level down to just $167 billion in 2023.

For Snowflake, when looking more specifically towards the end of 2022, when start-ups began dying off at a higher rate, Snowflake’s revenue retention decline matches this trend.

Net Revenue Retention Rates (Snowflake)

While these metrics are impressive, since the end of 2022, SNOW’s revenue retention rate was equal to 178%, which is significantly greater than what it stands at now, 131%. Considering that a little over 90% of their clients are smaller companies who are feeling economic pressure, Snowflake's revenue metrics are likely to continue to be affected.

Valuation

When looking at Snowflake’s metrics, as a company, they are valued drastically above the sector median on all fronts. For example, their price to earnings ratio Non-GAAP (FWD) sits at 185.57, which is 697.59% greater than the sector median of 23.30. Adding on to this, SNOW’s EV/EBIT (FWD) is 228.34, which is 1,032.83% higher than the sector median of 20.16.

Based on these metrics, I believe the market is severely overvaluing this company, especially given the deteriorating situation among many of their customers. I believe in the near future, we will see these numbers decrease, especially considering the economic pressures Snowflake's clients are facing.

Another metric that concerns me is their net income. As of FY 2024 (which ended in January), their next income for the year was -$836.1 million, with the negative net income being negative entirely based on stock compensation to incentivize employees (-$1.168 billion). Even with “best in class” net revenue retention and still double-digit growth, the tech company is spending more than they are making, including stock expenses. Based on increasing interest rates and lower funding from investors, a majority of Snowflake’s clients (small companies) will be less likely to pay for software from companies like Snowflake. These small companies have to get lean to survive. I am concerned they will unsubscribe to their products in the process.

While it’s hard to say what the fair value of Snowflake is at this time, if we assume that investors cut the forward P/E in half (from 185.57 to 92.79), this would still be 298.24% higher than the sector median. However, at this point, the stock would have 50% downside, and I believe this is a good rough estimate on how much downside we could have. I am bearish for sure on Snowflake personally, I just can’t really precisely quantify how much downside there is because I just think the stock is so expensive.

Bull Thesis

While Snowflake faces headwinds from their reliance on SMB clients, the bull case rests on the company's bold push into generative AI under their new CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy. With earnings for the next quarter still to come, expectations are high. Snowflake is expected to report earnings on May 22nd.

For fiscal Q1 2025, Snowflake is predicted to report an EPS of $0.18 share and revenue of $785.07 million. For the whole year, analysts are predicting SNOW sees a revenue of$3.43 billion, representing 22.23% year-over-year growth.

If Snowflake manages to find their footing, I predict it will be based heavily on successfully positioning their platform as critical infrastructure for enterprise AI deployments through offerings like Cortex. Cortex provides access to large language models and vector search functionality.

However, I am skeptical of Snowflake's ability to compete broadly within the AI enterprise market. My main concern is Palantir. As Palantir CEO, Alex Karp, bluntly stated:

"...I don't believe we have competition" in relation to comparable AI enterprise offerings.

As a company that focuses on strong defense contractors, Palantir has built relationships with key large-enterprise customers such as governments and F500 corporations. Since Snowflake has aimed their focus towards small companies, I think they will face stiff competition in their pursuit to compete with Palantir when entering the large scale enterprise market (where they need to go).

Conclusion

While I think Snowflake itself has been an exciting startup success story emerging from Silicon Valley, if economic trends continue, the company's best days of growth (and with it nose-bleed valuations) may be behind them. Due to their anchored over-reliance on a small company customer base, Snowflake's revenue growth has decelerated as economic conditions no longer support start-up firms.

Increasing interest rates are forcing many young companies into shutdown mode, leading Snowflake’s revenue retention rates to fall from 178% down to just 131% in recent quarters. This decrease in retention rates is not unexpected considering over 90% of their customer base consists of small startup firms.

With this, I have found the valuation metrics (with some multiples over 1000% compared to Snowflake’s peers) frightening. It’s almost like the market has yet to discount into the stock the real risk that a notable part of their customer base is likely under financial stress. I believe this is a severe overvaluation by the market and will likely come down in the near future as the market rerates the revenue quality, slower growth, and decreasing net revenue retention.

While new leadership through their new CEO has the potential to revamp Snowflake with AI initiatives, I see this being very difficult as the AI sector is already incredibly crowded and consists of many strong companies such as Palantir. Based on this, I value Snowflake as a strong sell.