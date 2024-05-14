Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) when I wrote about it at the start of last year, as I was very positive about the growth outlook given the $2.6 billion in backlog. My price target was $43 previously, and the stock is currently trading at $49.60. Given the strong rally, I thought readers would like to get an update from me. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that I believe the share price today has already priced in the potential upside in the stock. While I am positive about the fundamentals, I think it is better to wait for a better entry point.

Review

FLS did way better than what I had expected in FY23, reporting growth of 20% vs. my expectations of 12%. Earnings also came in stronger at $277 million vs. my expectations for $238 million. The recent 1Q24 quarter also continues to point to the outperformance. FLS reported 1Q24 earnings 2 weeks ago, where its revenue grew ~11% (500bps ahead of my initial FY24 expectations), and its net margin came in at 7.1% (30bps ahead of my 6.8% expectation). In light of strong performance, management updated their FY24 adj EPS guide to $2.50 to $2.70 (from $2.40 to $2.60), which implies FY24e net income of $344 million at the midpoint, 17% ahead of my $294 million assumption.

The key metric that I have always tracked for FLS to get a sense of the growth outlook is bookings, and FLS has consistently performed very well on this front. In 1Q24, the business posted a booking of $1.04 billion, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of more than $1 billion worth of bookings. This helped FLS exit 1Q24 with a total backlog of $2.6 billion. With maintenance, repair, and operations [MRO] and aftermarket bookings accounting for 55% of total bookings, it's clear that they are the key driving forces to the bookings strength. While booking was down just a little ($1.038 billion vs. $1.057 billion in 1Q23) and the book-to-bill [BTB] ratio was dipping below 1x, management's forward-looking comment provided comfort as they expect the BTB ratio to be >1x in 2024 with expectations that backlog growth will be positive at the end of 2024. In the near term (in 2Q24), booking strength should continue given the large project win in 2Q24 and continued strength in MRO and aftermarket. Over the medium term, the growth outlook remains positive as the 12-month project funnel continued to be strong and increased 10% vs. 1Q23.

We are confident in the macro themes of energy security, energy transition, and increasing power demands, and we are well-suited to capture both large projects like the $150 million-plus awards we booked in April and further grow our higher-margin aftermarket business and MRO activity supporting our large installed-base. 1Q24 call

This backlog and booking strength are very similar to when I last wrote in 1Q23. Back then, FLS had a backlog of $2.824 billion and booked $1,057 billion, and the following year saw 20% growth and earnings expansion from 5.4% to 7.1%. Today, FLS has a backlog of $2.6 billion and has booked $1.038 billion in bookings. Clearly, the underlying demand strength has not shown any signs of slowdown, and I think we may see a similar pattern playing out over the next few quarters. In fact, growth could be stronger this time around, as management highlighted that the project funnels in the power business are up 25% vs. last year, with bookings up 7%. This could be a strong growth catalyst as the demand for data and AI is driving the increase in data centers, which drives the need for more electricity.

If FLS grows as I expected, the business should continue to expand EBITDA margins. Based on my incremental EBITDA margin matrix over the past few quarters, the average 1-year incremental margin is about 26% (1Q24 exited with a 35% incremental margin). Assuming FLS grows as guided for FY24 (6% growth), followed by 5% in FY25, following the historical growth trend (gradually trending down as the cycle ends), and at the average incremental margin of 26%, the EBITDA margin should expand by ~260 bps from FY23 of 11.5% to 14.1% in FY25.

Author's work

Valuation

Author's work

Looking at the strength of bookings, backlog, and pipeline, I now expect FLS to achieve the high end of its FY24 guidance (6%) followed by 5% in FY25 (assuming the same cyclical growth trend as in the past). Based on my incremental margin analysis, FLS should also be able to expand earnings margin by ~260bps from FY23; hence, I assumed a FY25 margin of 8%.

Now, fundamentally, I have no issues with FLS. The outlook remains solid. The problem is that the market seems to have already priced in the upside. Even if I were to assume FLS valuation rerates upwards to 20x, 1x above its historical average, to account for the positive margin inflection and strong booking and backlog, the upside is just 2%. For this reason, I am downgrading my rating from buy to hold. The time to buy this stock again will come, but not at the current price.

Risk

The FLS BTB ratio has dipped below 1x, which is not a good sign as it suggests that revenue recognition is pacing faster than bookings, a sign that demand might be weakening. Although management is positive that this will turn around, if this metric continues to stay weak, it may be a big red flag on demand.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold for FLS. FLS has a strong backlog and bookings, and I do expect the business to continue expanding its EBITDA margins. However, the current valuation offers minimal upside even if I were to assume a positive valuation re-rating. My take is that investors should wait for a better entry point.