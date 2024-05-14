bgwalker

It's Good To Be King

In the mass market retail landscape, few things matter more than achieving scale. Those lacking scale lose out on brand exclusivity agreements, have trade payable terms dictated to them rather than dictating them, and, perhaps most importantly, can quickly find the already-thin margins squeezed as competitors zoom in for the kill. Scale is, in large part, the reason why Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is assigned a premium valuation by investors. Of course, Walmart's scale can cut both ways - when times are good, consumers may choose to spend up, bypassing Walmart for some or all items.

In this article, we'll dive into why we think that the good times for Walmart stock are far from over, and preview our expectations for the company's upcoming earnings.

Let's dive in.

What Amazon Effect?

There was once a time when investors spent a significant amount of time worrying whether Walmart could survive in a world that, with each passing year, seemed to belong more and more to e-commerce and Amazon (AMZN), specifically.

The threat was difficult to overstate - Amazon was gobbling up market share from traditional brick-and-mortar competitors, sparking selloffs across multiple consumer staples retail stocks. At its low point, few seemed to believe that the sprawling, slow-moving giant of Walmart could rapidly pivot to fend off its newest competitor.

The last few years, however, have more or less put these concerns to rest. At the company's last investor day, executives pointed out that a whopping 90% of Americans live within a 10-mile drive of a Walmart store - an unparalleled achievement of scale in the retail industry.

It is precisely this scale that has enabled company executives to turn lemons into lemonade, utilizing the extensive store network as a distribution and delivery network. Walmart's premier delivery platform, Walmart+, is able to leverage this scale so well because, as the above figure implies, almost all U.S. Walmart shoppers live within a short drive for delivery, enabling drivers to be more efficient. While other competitors have rolled out similar features (only recently competitor Target (TGT) introduced a home delivery platform), we don't think it controversial to say that no other company can match Walmart's ability to reach customers quickly and efficiently.

The company's multiple investments into e-commerce have begun to pay handsome dividends of their own. According to Walmart's 2024 full-year results, over $100 billion of the consolidated $648 billion in revenues came via its e-commerce channel.

The channel continues to grow as well. In Q4 2023, e-commerce contributed ~140 basis points to comprehensive sales. In Q4 2024, that figure expanded to ~240 basis point of comprehensive sales, a 17% increase, while total comprehensive sales excluding gas grew by 4%.

The e-commerce channel is also a rapid grower in the company's other segments. The year-over-year fourth quarter e-commerce growth figures for Walmart's International and Sam's Club were 44% and 17%, respectively.

What To Expect From Walmart's Upcoming Earnings

On Walmart's latest earnings call, executives laid out their expectations for FY2025:

For FY 2025, we expect net sales on a constant currency basis to grow between 3% and 4%, and for operating income to grow 4% to 6%. We expect Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club U.S. net sales growth to fall in line with the enterprise and for international growth to be above enterprise growth. We expect all three segments to contribute to operating income growth, led by Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and then Sam's US.

For the first quarter of FY2025, the company guided for an increase of 4-5% year-over-year in top-line revenue, with an approximately 100 basis point tailwind provided by an extra day due to leap year.

WMT Analyst Estimates (Koyfin)

Analysts, for their part, have more or less decided to split the middle on Walmart's upcoming Q1 earnings, modeling average growth of 4.69%, slightly above the midrange of the company's own estimates.

How likely is it that Walmart will beat these expectations? In light of Advance Retail Sales for January through March 2024, we think quite likely.

FRED Advanced Retail Sales Data (FRED)

Despite a contraction downward in January, sales seemed to rebound in March, clocking in at $613 billion, a 3.8% increase year-over-year.

Readers will be forgiven for not seeing how a 3.8% increase in advance retail sales and a quarter with a month of contraction could lead to a top line. After all, in the post pandemic world, retail sales growth has, after a period of strong growth, appeared to have plateaued.

This is where Walmart's scale, price and convenience advantages win the day.

WMT 5-Year CAGR, Quarterly Sales (Koyfin)

Over the last five years, Walmart has produced 5-year quarterly CAGR of 4.1% on average, and 4.55% in the latest quarter. The three year (read: post-pandemic) quarterly CAGR average comes in at 4.71%.

This, we think, shows that while consumer spending growth in retail has shown signs of stagnation in recent years, Walmart's burgeoning e-commerce offerings and competitive price position have allowed it to continue to post strong growth. Further, as alluded to earlier in the article, Walmart is a company that tends to outperform peers when customers begin to get more picky and look to trade down in price in an effort to stretch their dollars.

The Bottom Line

Walmart is the juggernaut of the American retail landscape, and with good reason. The company has shown an impressive ability to adapt to new threats, and has grown its e-commerce business to pull in more than $100 billion annually - a trend that is only likely to grow. Strength in this business unit combined with a strong back half of advance retail spending data in the first quarter make us optimistic that Walmart's upward trajectory can continue.