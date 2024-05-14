Sundry Photography

Cybersecurity Sector Sentiment Shift

The cybersecurity sector, has been facing a sentiment shift following the Palo Alto's Q2 earnings report. The company lowered revenue guidance and mentioned a spending fatigue among its clients. This mentioning of spending fatigue together with Palo Alto's decision to follow a promotional pricing strategy initiated a broad sell-off in cybersecurity stocks. Investors got concerned about future growth rates of cybersecurity stocks and their high valuation multiples. Companies like Zscaler which have been trading at high valuations saw significant declines in their stock prices. The key question here is if this is a sector-wide slowdown or rather a company-specific issue.

We think it is rather company-specific. Despite the current negative sentiment, we think that Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stands out from the market due to its differentiated strategy. We find the company special as it is a pioneer in the secure access service edge (SASE) concept, which has become a key trend in the cybersecurity market. The company's growth has been very fast, at 50% CAGR, and is projected to generate $2.12 billion in revenue in 2024. This type of growth is rare and indicates the company's strong market position and innovative approach.

In this article, we will share why Zscaler has a unique competitive advantage in the SASE market, which is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years. We also want to review the Q2 earnings and present our long-term growth model for the company and provide a fair valuation on it.

Q2 Earnings and Full-Year Guidance Was Strong

Zscaler reported its Q2 results on February 29th, 2024. The company delivered revenue of $525 million (35% YoY), and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.76. Both revenue and EPS did beat expectations, but the market reaction was negative. The stock has declined nearly 30% since its earnings day.

The company issued strong full-year 2024 guidance of $2.118B to $2.122B, which was above the consensus of $2.11B. We also believe that the market reacted negatively to the 7% quarterly billings decline that was guided for Q3 (see below). However, the company said that the decline was due to seasonality, as Q3 is a relatively weaker quarter. The company also increased its full year 2024 billings guidance, so we don't see the Q3 billings decline as a concern.

SASE Market to Grow at 29% CAGR

According to Gartner, the SASE market is expected to grow at 29% CAGR to reach $25 billion by 2027. The main drivers of this growth are the increasing adoption of cloud services, the rise of remote and mobile workforces, and the rapidly growing AI-driven attacks.

The SASE market is very competitive, but industry research firms consistently recognize Zscaler as a leader in SASE. According to a report by Dell'Oro Group, Zscaler is the market share leader in SASE. The company has also been recognized by Gartner as a leader in SSE, or secure service edge, which is the security component of SASE.

IDC also reported that Zscaler is a SASE leader and has the most scalable and reliable SASE platform in the industry with broad security capabilities (Network Edge SaaS is IDC's definition of SASE)

Another reputable research firm, Forrester, also placed Zscaler in the Leaders category for SSE solutions. See below:

Zscaler itself claims to be the pioneer of Zero-Trust and concepts, and argues that traditional network and firewall security solutions are outdated and ineffective in the modern cloud era. The company says that most of its rivals are still rooted in firewall technologies and don't have the foundations in place to succeed in the long term. This is what Zscaler CEO said during the Q1 2024 earnings call:

Jay Chaudhry (Zscaler CEO):

It is flattering to see all kind of vendors becoming SASE vendors overnight. But the challenge for them would be, it's a different architecture. It's not an incremental change and feature you can add on to it. That's where we spent a dozen plus years building a true Zero Trust architecture, which is an advantage. That's why we became the market leader. We pioneered this market.

We think that Zscaler has a strong competitive advantage in the SASE market, as it offers an integrated platform solution that is different from most of its competitors. The majority of its competitors offer point products rather than a platform, so we believe that the company is in a good position to capture a significant share of this market.

Zscaler Will Become a $100B Company by 2030

We see Zscaler as a long-term play and want to estimate the long-term value of Zscaler, by projecting its revenue for the next five years. Our model considers the number of total customers, the average revenue per customer, the revenue growth rate and the dollar-based Net Retention Rate (DB-NRR). The chart below displays the revenue projection for each year from 2024 to 2030. As per our model, the revenue is projected to grow at a 28% CAGR, reaching $9.75 billion by 2030.

Valuation

We will use the forward P/S multiple to value the company. We are projecting the revenue growth to moderate from 35% in FY 2024 to 25% in FY 2030. Sales multiples are modeled to follow the revenue moderation and decline from 13x to 10x in five years. We are estimating that Zscaler will deliver $2.9 billion in revenue in FY2025 and $9.75 billion in revenue in FY2030. Our price target for 2030 is $620. See below the price targets for each year until 2030.

We believe the selected sales multiples are fair given the industry valuation averages. For instance, Zscaler's main competitor Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), which has a $95 billion market cap, and projected to grow revenue at 16% in 2024, has a forward P/S of 12.

Risks

The SASE market is hot and growing faster than the overall cybersecurity market. As a result, many cybersecurity and networking companies are trying to enter this attractive space with very aggressive pricing and bundles. This situation can impact Zscaler's pricing power and earnings performance.

The Data Breach Update

There was news on May 8th regarding a possible data breach of Zscaler. An attacker claimed on social media to have obtained unauthorized information from the company. Shares fell on this news during the session, and Zscaler posted a security update that it has started an investigation on the incident.

Zscaler recently shared that it had completed the investigation and that there was no breach of any customer, or production environment. The impact was limited to an isolated single server test environment.

Conclusion

We are very optimistic about Zscaler's future potential. We believe the company has a strong portfolio and a differentiated strategy which will sustain its growth momentum. Our long-term growth model shows Zscaler will grow into a $100 billion market cap company by 2030, driven by steady customer and revenue growth. Zscaler's growth trajectory suggests a long-term investment opportunity, with a five-year price target of $620.

We rate Zscaler as a long-term Buy.