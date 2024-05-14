XLE: Double Digit Dividend Growth Should Be Sustainable

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.15K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices should remain high in 2024 and moving forward for multiple reasons.
  • The energy sector should continue to see strong cash flow moving forward.
  • Valuation levels in the oil and gas sector still look too low using several metrics.
Vibrant Sunset Sky Behind an Offshore Oil Drilling Rig off the Coast of Orange County, California

Jeremy Poland

Sometimes trying to get solid annual returns is better than seeking to maximize capital gains. With rates high, economic expectations low for this year, and uncertainty at higher levels with political elections coming up, finding good investments in the market today is difficult.

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.15K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News