Makiko Tanigawa

Summary

Following my coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in Feb’24, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that CWST could beat consensus FY25 estimates given the visible catalyst ahead, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my buy rating for CWST stock, believing that EBITDA growth can continue at the current trend into FY25, supported by sustained pricing momentum, cost savings from M&A integrations, and volume recovery.

Investment thesis

On the last week of April, CWST released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $341 million, a ~30% growth, in line with consensus estimates. Organically, growth came in at 3.6%, driven by a positive solid waste price impact (+5.5%) but offset by weaker volumes (-2.6%). On margins, CWST saw a gross margin of 32.3%, which was a 90bps expansion vs. last year, driven by the positive impacts of pricing growth. Improving employee safety, optimizing routes, and streamlining truck deliveries are a few other internal initiatives that have also driven margin expansion. As a result, the EBITDA margin expanded by 140bps to 20.8%.

I believe the focus on the 1Q24 was the weak volume performance (down 2.8% vs down 1.4% in 4Q23), which seemed to have caused a big sell-off in the share price (now recovered). However, I am not that surprised by this weak volume performance, as it seemed to be driven by non-structural reasons. Firstly on Collection volumes, I have previously shown my support for the company's strategy of shedding low margin accounts as I see it as a step towards improving the quality of revenue – this strategy drives up margin due to a better mix. Construction and Demolition (C&D) volumes were affected by competitor landfill, which led to a 2% decline on disposal volumes (a 7.5% decline within the disposal segment). Since the competitor's landfill is set to close at the end of the year, I think this decline magnitude is just a one-time occurrence. Management has also explicitly noted that this is not a sign of weaker construction activity.

C&D disposal dynamics are being influenced by a large landfill in the Northeast that is projected to close at the end of this year. We anticipate that C&D disposal market will readjust following the closure. 1Q24 call

CWST saw areas where volume grew, such as Municipal solid waste volumes growing by 1.7%. Commercial and roll-off collection volumes were also up in the quarter. Hence, if we view volume on a like-for-like basis (adjusting away the intended shedding of low margin accounts in Collection), the one-off impact from competitor’s landfill that is going to close, and the positive volume performance, CWST 1Q24 volume performance is a lot better than what was reported in the headlines.

Pricing remains very strong for CWST, which should continue to support growth. As noted above, solid waste prices saw 5.5% growth, which is tracking slightly above the historical trend (from FY16 to FY23) of mid-single-digit percentage pricing growth. CWST’s ability to sustain pricing growth is important for margin expansion, as it represents a large part of historical gross profit per ton at a 7.5% CAGR between FY16 and FY23. In the near-term, my view is that pricing might come slightly below the 5% trend line, as 2-4Q23 has a high comp base (average ~7.1% over the 3 quarters). However, pricing should revert back to historical trend line – which is in line with the past 10 years' solid waste collection producer price index growth.

FRED

My last area of focus is on CWST’s strong execution on M&A integration, which makes me positive that CWST could continue to sustain its current EBITDA growth momentum. Acquisitions and synergies, according to management, added 50 bps to the expansion of EBITDA margins in 1Q24. This is a really positive development, as management initially noted that acquisitions would result in some margin pressure in 2024 (note that EBITDA guidance has not been revised upwards). Also, CWST is already $4 million ahead of its goal of cutting expenses from the Twin Bridges asset it just acquired (again, no revision to the EBITDA guidance to reflect this). In addition, CWST has ordered 17 autonomous side load trucks for 2024 and has already installed onboard computers on 55 of them at its newly acquired Mid-Atlantic asset, so it should be able to reduce costs in 2025. One interesting data point brought up by management was that, regarding acquisitions in the quarter, direct labor represents 21% of revenue vs. the base business at 14%, which implies plenty of room to cut costs here.

Valuation

Author's work

The risk reward today is slightly worse than the last time I wrote about CWST, as the share price has risen to $97 (last time I wrote it was at ~$90), but there is still potential for a decent gain of ~21% if it hits my upside expectations. My target price for CWST in the upside case is $118 (21% upside) and ~1% in the base case (using consensus estimates). The model mechanics follow the same as I noted in my last post, where I used management’s FY24 guidance and extrapolated into FY25 with 2 scenarios. The first scenario is if CWST sees 9% EBITDA growth, a scenario that, I think, is unlikely given the recent growth momentum (1Q24 saw 40% EBITDA growth), continued pricing strength, and solid integration on M&A. Hence, I believe it is possible that CWST can continue to see 20+% EBITDA growth in FY25. I have upgraded my EBITDA growth estimates by 100bps to reflect better-than-expected M&A integration that should drive structural margin expansion. Previously, I assumed 17x forward EBITDA for both scenarios, but I now expect 18x for my upside scenario as the 5-year average has inched up to ~18x. I kept my 17x assumption for the base case scenario, as lower EBITDA growth warrants a lower multiple.

Risk

As I said earlier, near-term pricing might see a slight dip given the tough comps last year, and this might cause some investors to panic, thinking that CWST has lost its ability to sustain prices, thereby driving downward pressure on the stock (like how the poor volume performance drove a ~7.5% drop in share price).

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for CWST is a buy rating despite the weak headline volume figures. In my opinion, regarding volume performance, the shedding of low-margin accounts and a one-time competitor impact distort the true picture. The important thing is that pricing momentum remains strong, and cost savings from M&A integrations are exceeding expectations. While near-term pricing might dip slightly due to tough comparisons, I believe CWST can sustain its current EBITDA growth trend in FY25, supported by pricing power, M&A synergies, and volume recovery. The risk-reward profile is slightly less attractive due to the stock price increase, but there's still potential for a decent gain.