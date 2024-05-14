Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.71K Followers

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 13, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

AJ Bergmann - CFO
Linda Marban - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald
Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler
Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright
Aydin Huseynov - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, We will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to get up for a question. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to AJ Bergmann. Please go ahead.

AJ Bergmann

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates, our future research and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies, our enrollment of patients in our clinical studies, our plans to present or report additional data, our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates, revenue and reimbursement estimates, manufacturing capabilities, potential milestone payments, our financial position and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in our periodic filings made with the SEC, including our quarterly and annual reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements.

Recommended For You

About CAPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAPR

Trending Analysis

Trending News