My last article about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was published eleven months ago – in June 2023. And the headline already summarized how I saw and still see Dolby Laboratories: A company with an economic moat but not really able to grow. Overall, I rated the stock as a “Hold” and in my conclusion I wrote:

Dolby Labs seems to have a wide economic moat around its business based on its patents and switching costs. However, the company seems not to be able to grow with a high pace in the last few years - despite the economic moat - and therefore the current stock price might not be justified.

And it seems like the stock market was sharing my opinion in the last eleven months as the stock increased only 2% while the S&P 500 gained about 20% in the same timeframe and would have been the much better investment.

With the stock trading for almost the same price as one year earlier, we must see signs of improvement for the fundamental business and growth prospects to come to a different conclusion about Dolby Laboratories as an investment. Let’s take a look.

The Past

Investing is always about the future, but the past can give us valuable hints of what we might have to expect in the years to come.

Quarterly Results

As always, we start with the last quarterly results. On May 02, 2024, Dolby Laboratories reported second quarter results for fiscal 2024 and the results were as boring as they could be. Revenue declined slightly from $376 million in Q2/23 to $365 million in Q2/24 – resulting in a 2.9% year-over-year decline. Operating income was almost the same as in Q2/23 - $109 million in both quarters. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased slightly from $0.98 in Q2/23 to $1.01 in Q2/24 – resulting in 3.1% bottom line growth.

Only when looking at free cash flow, we see impressive numbers. Compared to $97 million in free cash flow in the same quarter last year, the company generated $172.5 million this quarter – resulting in 77.8% YoY growth. However, when looking at the free cash flow in the last few years, I don’t see reasons to be extremely bullish. We rather can argue that the current quarter and the same quarter last year were two outliers resulting in such a high growth rate.

Bigger Picture

And this is also showing us that it is not enough to just look at one quarter but focusing on the bigger picture is important to see trends and make a good and informed decision about a business. By doing this we not only see free cash flow not really improving compared to ten years earlier, but we also see revenue increasing till 2020 and then more or less stagnating (one steeper decline in 2020 due to COVID-19) and earnings per share also stagnating in the last few years (although fluctuations for earnings per share are more extreme).

This is painting a picture of a business really struggling to grow.

The Future

But only because this was the performance of Dolby Laboratories in the past does not mean the company will perform in a similar way in the future.

Full-year guidance

However, when looking at the full-year guidance for fiscal 2024 this seems to be the case – Dolby Laboratories continue to struggle. Management is expecting revenue to be around $1.3 billion – the same amount it has been in fiscal 2023. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.30 and $2.45 (on a GAAP basis). Compared to $2.05 in diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2023 this would result in 12% to 20% bottom line growth and would actually be a good sign. However, when looking at the chart above it is just within the range of EPS fluctuations in the last few years and there have been times with a higher EPS in the last few years. Instead, we could look at the adjusted, non-GAAP earnings per share, which are expected to be in a range between $3.60 and $3.75. And compared to $3.56 in the previous year, this is a small increase, but certainly not a game changer.

Long-term Growth

And while we should not just look at the results of one quarter to get a full picture of a business, we should also not just look at the guidance for fiscal 2024 but rather try to look at long-term trends and try to estimate how long-term trends might have an impact. Management trying to grow a business has several ways to do so – including share buybacks, improving margins and, of course, growing the top line.

Share Buybacks

One way to grow for Dolby Laboratories is by using share buybacks to grow the bottom line. Since 2010, the company is using share buybacks as capital allocation tool and as a result, the number of outstanding shares was decreased from 116.14 million in 2010 to 96.86 million right now – resulting in a CAGR of 1.3%. While this is rather a moderate use of share buybacks (at least compared to other companies), it is contributing to bottom line growth.

In theory, Dolby Laboratories could use share buybacks in a more aggressive way. When assuming that Dolby Laboratories can generate about $365 million in free cash flow and the company using about $108 million for dividend payments (I don’t think management will cut the dividend), the remaining free cash flow would be enough to repurchase about 3.2% of outstanding shares and at least contribute to bottom line growth in the low- to mid-single digits.

Additionally, the company has a great balance sheet, with almost no debt and large amounts of liquid assets on its balance sheet. If management would use $710 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as $116 million in short-term investments for share buybacks, it could repurchase about 10.4% of the outstanding shares (of course, this is assuming a stable stock price). I am certainly not saying that Dolby Laboratories should use its entire liquid assets for share buybacks – especially not as the stock does seem to be trading above its intrinsic value (we will get to that). I am just trying to assess what could be possible.

Margins

Another way for Dolby Laboratories to improve its bottom line is by focusing on improving its margins (or lower its expenses). When looking at the last ten years (as I did in my last article), we can describe margins as rather stable. But when looking at the last twenty years, we see a picture of an improving gross margin until 2021 following by a stagnating at a very high level (around 90%). Operating margin, on the other hand, is constantly declining. In 2010, operating margin was as high as 50% and declined over the years to only 19% right now.

In the last few years, margins were rather stable, but maybe it is a way for Dolby Laboratories to grow by focusing on its operating margin. I am not a huge fan of cost-saving programs (as they are often not as effective as promised) but in case of a company that has trouble to grow its top line this could be one strategy for management to improve the bottom line. I scanned the last few earnings call transcripts, but it does not seem like this is something management is thinking about – but maybe management should.

Revenue

Dolby Laboratories is operating in the entertainment industry, and this is probably not the best industry to be in. Aside from being very vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic (an event that has a rather low probability of repetition – although we never know), the industry is rather sensitive to recessions. When economic times are tough and consumers must cut spendings, entertainment is usually among those sectors being affected. And high inflation can also be seen as problematic as rising prices for essentials are also forcing consumer to save somewhere else – and once again, entertainment is a prime candidate. And it is certainly not a good sign that the disposable personal income is stagnating in the last few quarters.

These are not good signs for Dolby Laboratories suddenly growing at higher rates. But we should not ignore growth opportunities existing for Dolby Laboratories as well. India, as a growing market, for example, might contribute more and more to revenue in the future. The Indian Premier League broadcasted cricket in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for the first time, and Xiaomi expanded its premium smartphone portfolio in India with smartphones supporting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (Capture). And India as a growing market – among other potential growth candidates – might contribute to higher revenue.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We still must see Dolby Laboratories as a business having trouble to grow with a high pace, and expectations of high single digit growth (or higher) seem unrealistic. However, that does not have to make the stock a terrible investment – as long as the stock price is reflecting the low growth rates, it still could be a great investment.

In case of Dolby Laboratories, we can start by looking at the P/E ratio, and we see the stock trading for 42 times earnings. This is not only above the long-term average of 32.06, but an extremely high valuation multiple – especially for a business having trouble to grow.

Instead of the P/E ratio, we could look at the P/FCF ratio and the picture is improving. Right now, Dolby Laboratories is trading for 22 times free cash flow, which is not only below the long-term average of 26.64 but a more reasonable valuation multiple. However, when considering growth rates only in the low- or mid-single digits, such a valuation multiple might still not be justified.

At this point, we can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine the necessary growth rates for Dolby Laboratories to be fairly valued. We can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($365 million) as realistic assumption in our calculation. Additionally, we calculate with 96.9 million outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate.

When calculating with these assumptions, Dolby Laboratories must grow about 5.5% annually from now till perpetuity in order to be fairly valued (with the sock trading for $83). And in theory, Dolby Laboratories could use share buybacks, try to improve its margins and also grow the top line a little bit to achieve this growth rate. But to be honest, it is not a scenario I would bet on right now and when looking at the last ten years, earnings per share grew only with a CAGR around 1%.

Conclusion

The situation for Dolby Laboratories is more or less the same as in my last article. We are dealing with a stable and healthy business with a wide economic moat protecting its revenue and cash flows (see my last article) and huge cash reserves on the balance sheet. But the company has extreme troubles to grow, and the current valuation multiples are not really matching the growth rates the company might achieve. The stock is still a “Hold” and not an investment I would make at this point in time.