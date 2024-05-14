querbeet/iStock via Getty Images

SunPower Business Overview

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a solar energy company that manufactures, distributes and sells solar panels, energy storage units and other related products mainly to residential markets. The company also has some side products such as software and financing which give the company some sense of vertical integration and more control over its customer base and allows it to have a customer base with lower default rates on average. In recent years, the solar industry has seen a few overarching trends. First, solar panels are getting more efficient and more advanced. Second, solar panels are also getting cheaper and more affordable, and this should provide a tailwind for the industry's growth overall. Third, there is a lot of competition, especially coming from China where some of the costs are said to be subsidized by the government, which may be creating an advantage for companies operating there.

Apparently, the Biden administration is preparing to hike tariffs against a number of Chinese products, including but not limited to electric vehicles, solar panels and related products. As the market was digesting this news, domestic solar stocks such as SPWR saw its share price rise nicely.

The new hikes could double or even triple the rate of tariffs the US will collect from certain clean-energy related products coming from China, but its implications are unclear. Chinese solar companies tend to have several manufacturing and distribution centers outside of China, and they can theoretically use these places to export into the US in order to overcome some of those tariffs. Then again, those products made outside of China might not have the same pricing advantage and subsidies enjoyed by those produced in China.

Meanwhile, SunPower could find itself benefiting from those tariffs since that would mean less competition or at least less pricing pressures coming from China. In premium panels, two big trends we've been seeing include higher performance efficiency and lower cost for most product types. While these trends helped the company tremendously in recent years, the company still suffered from a lack of scaling which would have kept its costs in check and improved its overall profitability. If there is less pressure coming from Chinese competitors, SunPower could find it a bit easier to scale its size and eventually reach profitability, but it will take quite a while to get there because the company has to not only keep scaling but also cut costs at the same time, which we will get to in the next section.

Operating Metrics

Recently, the company received some heat after announcing that it would delay publishing its quarterly 10-Q report because it would have to recalculate some of its financials. The company admitted that there were some misstatements in its latest annual report prepared for the year of 2023 regarding some capitalization errors, classification of sales commissions as sales costs instead of operating costs (in other words counting in the calculation of gross margin instead of operating margin) and other adjustments. Whether this is a big deal or not will become clear after the company eventually publishes updated reports, but it may not change much in terms of some of the most important metrics such as cashflows and revenues as well as the health of the company's balance sheet.

When we look at the company's revenue trending, it was on a growth trajectory but hit a speed bump last year where sales dropped about 9% year-over-year. Part of the slowdown was due to a slowdown in new house construction because of higher mortgage rates. Since a good portion of demand for this company's premium products came from newly built homes, the demand suffered from a slowdown in construction activity. This was partially helped by a slightly stronger demand coming from new multi-family housing, which wasn't a market historically associated with solar energy.

The company has been posting negative operating cash flow for quite some time, and this will need to be fixed soon if the company wants to be solvent and not rely on constant cash raises. The company is already aware of this as it announced some cost-cutting measures during the last earnings call, and it's expecting to save about $100 million after these measures are fully implemented. The measures include site consolidation, renegotiation of contract with suppliers, better production efficiencies, lower distribution costs and less overhead across the board. While these measures can cut costs significantly, they might not be enough by themselves. For example, last year the company saw its operating cash flow in negative $151 million, which means cutting costs by $100 million would still leave it in negative cash flow of $51 million. In addition to cutting costs, the company will need to increase its revenues significantly to close the gap and achieve positive cash flow. So far, it hasn't been able to get there, but the newly proposed tariffs (if materialized) might provide it with the push it needs.

SunPower Stock Valuation

It's always challenging to value a company that has negative earnings, and even more challenging if it also has negative cash flows. Typically, you would use a company's net income, operating income, or operating cash flow to calculate its valuation and assign a multiple, but when these values are negative these metrics are not as useful.

We could look at alternative metrics such as EV to Sales, Price to Sales or Price to Book Values, but none of them would tell us the full story, unfortunately. When we look at the company's EV to Sales metric, it's at 0.41 which is below the sector median of 1.91 and the company's price to sales ratio of 0.24 is below the sector median of 1.54 not to mention the company's price to book value of 1.32 is below sector median of 2.76, but these don't mean much if the company is not profitable or at least cash flow positive. At least we can say that it's not overpriced based on its sales and book value.

SPWR Stock Analyst Estimates

Another source of valuation for companies is analyst estimates, which are forward-looking by nature. While forward metrics are less certain than trailing metrics, we also know that the market is forward-looking and pays more attention to forward metrics than trailing metrics. This is why companies with strong forward estimates can outperform those with weaker forward estimates in the market. First, let me remind you that this is a small-cap company, so there aren't many analysts covering this company. There are only a few analysts who are covering this company, and their estimates can fluctuate from year to year. As you can see below, analysts expect this company to lose money this year (54 cents per share) followed by losing money again in 2025 but less so (only 12 cents). Analysts see the company turning around and finally posting a profit in 2026 and from then on. Based on 2026 estimates, the company is trading at a forward P/E of 10.45 and based on 2027 estimates it's trading at a forward P/E of 6, which is pretty low if the company can actually achieve those numbers. Analysts see the company's growth rate slowing after 2029, growing only a couple cents per year, but that's probably too far ahead to be able to have much visibility anyway.

Conclusion

If you believe that the company will be able to meet or beat analyst estimates in the long run, this could be a great buy at a forward P/E of 6 (based on 2028 earnings) but it's too soon to tell whether the company can achieve that. The company is currently trying to grow its revenues while increasing efficiency and cutting costs, which will take a while to realize any benefits from. If they can achieve scale fast enough while cutting costs aggressively, we could see them becoming profitable, but they have a lot of work to ahead of them to get there. If the US government ends up hiking tariffs on Chinese solar imports, this will reduce a significant amount of competitive pressure from SunPower's shoulders, which could provide some boost to the company's revenues as well as profitability prospects.

Moving forward, technological efficiency gains are likely to make solar panels more affordable and regulations in states like California will also help increase sales of these products. I could see this sector growing at a healthy rate for years to come, but this also means there is going to be aggressive competition even with tariffs and companies will have to outdo each other in both quality and pricing in order to steal market share. This will likely put a limit on how fast each company in the sector can actually grow. I also wouldn't be surprised to see more consolidations and more M&A activity within the sector, which will help bigger players like this company achieve its scaling sooner.