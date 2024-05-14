Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - April 2024

May 14, 2024 4:30 AM ETLQD, IVV, SPY, HYG, VGSH, USHY, VCLT, QQQ, AGG, VCIT
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
162 Followers

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 54.7 billion in April.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in April reached USD 57.4 billion.
  • As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 56% and fixed income for 37%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 54.7 billion in April. There

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
162 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
HYG--
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
VGSH--
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News