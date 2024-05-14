gremlin

Investing in momentum stocks is not for the feint hearted. Stocks that have gone up 20, 30, even 50% in a short space of time are at risk of an equally fast drop. However, a momentum ETF spreads the risk across a number of stocks and sectors and are typically less volatile than individual stocks. The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is one such fund which has performed well in the last six months. However, the last six months have been unusually strong for the broader markets, and it may be a tall ask for a repeat. MTUM has a patchy record over the longer-term, and I am assigning a "hold" rating rather than a "buy."

Introducing MTUM

MTUM is a passive ETF launched in 2013 which provides "exposure to large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum." It tracks the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index, which is one of MSCI's Momentum Indexes. As MSCI point out,

High Momentum companies tend to continue their high price performance over the near term, typically over a 6 -12-month period. Many active equity strategies emphasize Momentum factor as an important factor in security selection and portfolio construction.

The Index construction follows a set of rules to determine momentum values. Some of the formulas look complex, but it essentially boils down to this:

The Momentum value for each security is calculated by combining recent 12-month and 6-month local price performance of the security.

The momentum value is then further adjusted into a risk-adjusted Price Momentum Score (accounting for volatility) and then standardized into Z-scores. Securities are then ranked in descending order of this Momentum Z-score. MTUM includes 125 stocks with the highest scores.

Weighting in MTUM is a simple calculation incorporating market capitalization. So, Momentum Weight = Momentum Score * Market Capitalization Weight in the Parent Index.

All of this ends in the following top holdings and weightings.

Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

It's no surprise to see top-performing stocks such as NVIDIA (NVDA) included. Meta (META), on the other hand, has underperformed since its earnings report in April. Should this continue, it could be cut in the semi-annual rebalancing. This takes place in May and November, but there is also ad-hoc rebalancing. I am glad to see this, as semi-annual is too infrequent to make adjustments to volatile stocks.

In order to mitigate drawdown during periods characterized by spikes in market volatility, MSCI Momentum Indexes are rebalanced on an ad-hoc basis in addition to the two scheduled Index Reviews in May and November, subject to meeting certain trigger criteria...

These triggers are based on volatility. If a stock meets the criteria, it would also lead to a modified semi-annual rebalancing based only the 6-month Price Momentum value instead of both the 6 and 12-month values.

The portfolio is diversified, and there are no rules to filter sectors. That said, because technology has performed so well over the last 6 months, it is by far the largest exposure.

Sector Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

MTUM's expense ratio is an attractively low 0.15%. This beats most of its peers, and is close behind the lowest expense ratio of 0.12% from the JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) and the SPDR® S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM).

It pays a dividend of 0.80% which is mostly irrelevant; dividend stocks and momentum stocks are very different instruments.

As could be expected, MTUM's PE ratio is high at 38.06. This is almost a certainty, as by definition, the portfolio holds stocks which have had large price increases. It also has a propensity towards growth stocks. The forward PE ratio is a more attractive 26, but obviously earnings must continue to grow.

Performance Matters

The first comparison I usually make is against the broader markets and benchmarks. Does the momentum strategy pay off?

In the long term, the answer is clearly "no." MTUM underperforms QQQ significantly and is about equal with SPY since it was launched in 2013.

Data by YCharts

In the last 6 months, the view has been quite different. MTUM is the clear winner.

Data by YCharts

There are clearly periods when MTUM will outperform. The problem is these tend to be few and far between. Momentum has been so strong in the last six months (or more accurately from the last October '23 low) it has broken records. Back in February, the S&P500 had made 14 higher weekly closes out of the previous 15. This hasn't happened for 52 years. If you add the fact the rally gained 20% in those 15 weeks, it is the first time this has ever happened. In short, MTUM outperformed under conditions that hardly ever happen.

Despite the 25% rally in the last 6 months, it remains at lower highs with $194 and the 2021 high.

Price Chart (TradingView)

MTUM's performance is also disappointing compared to one of its peers, the Invesco S&P 500® Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO). I wrote about this fund in February and highlighted it had outperformed nearly every other ETF over the preceding 3 months. This is still the case, and SPMO beats MTUM over the short-term and long-term.

Data by YCharts

This is a function of the different weightings in SPMO. When I wrote about the fund back in February, 23% of the portfolio was in Meta and Nvidia. That has since fallen to 18.65% in the March rebalancing as NVDA and META have cooled. Concentrating the portfolio in several high momentum stocks is a higher risk but has led to a better performance since SPMO was launched in 2015.

Data by YCharts

I do, however, wonder if some of this performance was down to luck. MTUM actually led SPMO consistently from 2015-2021 and only starting outperforming from 2022 onwards when it held a large position in Nvidia and Meta. The situation would be very different if it did not hold those two stocks at >10% weightings.

When compared to other ETFS in its peer group, MTUM holds up well, although there is not much to differentiate them.

MTUM v Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

Momentum stocks tend to be more volatile and are prone to large corrections as well as large rallies. ETFs such as MTUM mitigate some of this risk, but still have higher volatility than SPY.

Data by YCharts

MTUM does have a relatively high exposure to technology stocks and a high PE ratio. Slowing growth and earnings in this sector could lead to underperformance.

Conclusions

MTUM provides exposure to 125 large and mid-cap momentum stocks. It is well diversified and has a low expense ratio. However, its performance is variable and while its last six months have been impressive, it came under strong conditions in the broader markets which happen very rarely. MTUM remains at lower highs and has underperformed over the longer-term. Furthermore, SPMO has been the clear winner during the recent rally.