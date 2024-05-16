We Are

This mREIT Investment Thesis Remains Robust, If Intermediate-Term Expectations Are Tempered

RITM's Business Model

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a company that initially started as an owner of excess Mortgage Servicing Rights [MSR] and eventually evolved to an asset manager company focusing on the real estate and financial services.

This is while diversifying into the Alternative Asset Management Business [AAMB] through the recent acquisition of Sculptor Capital Management in November 2023.

This is also why the majority of RITM's FQ1'24 revenues are still skewed to the Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable and Corporate, with it comprising 94.1% of its overall revenues at $1.21B (+94.2% QoQ/ +54.5% YoY).

This is compared to the Asset Management at 5.8% and revenues of $75.86M (-9.6% QoQ), respectively.

At the same time, RITM's mortgage business continues to grow, with the higher origination and servicing assets of $15B (+9.7% QoQ/ -12.4% YoY) remaining its bottom-line driver at Net Incomes of $311.89M (+97.8% YoY) in the latest quarter.

Much of the tailwinds are naturally attributed to the inherent nature of MSRs, where the higher interest rates trigger rising fee incomes for the mREIT.

Robust Performance In RITM's MSR Portfolio

We expect FQ2'24 to bring forth improved profitability as well, since the RITM management recently closed the acquisition of Computershare Mortgage Services in May 2024, adding approximately $45B in unpaid principal balance of servicing and $104B in third-party/ other servicing to the Newrez portfolio.

This will build upon the mREIT's existing unpaid MSR principal balance at $587B (inline QoQ/ -2.6% YoY), while triggering the lower servicing cost-per-loan.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Even so, we believe that RITM's diversification into the AAMB is highly prudent, since we expect the MSRs to pose headwinds to its bottom lines once the Fed pivots and interest rate moderates over the next few years of normalization, as observed in the consensus forward estimates above.

This deflationary trend naturally triggers an underwhelming projected top/ bottom line CAGR of +11.5%/ -0.6% through FY2026, compared to the historical growth of +27.9%/ -0.5% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

However, readers may also want to temper their intermediate-term expectations, since RITM's AAMB portfolio remains small with $32B of assets under management, while generating Net Losses of -$27.33M in the latest quarter, partly attributed to fair value adjustments and timing of tax payments.

Combined with its moderating Net Interest Income of $33.81M (-32.4% QoQ/ -9.9% YoY), after adjusting for interest income and interest expense/ warehouse line fees, it is unsurprising that the mREIT has reported a mixed adj Earnings Available for Distribution [EAD] of $0.48 (-5.8% QoQ/ +37.1% YoY).

Even so, RITM continues to be rather efficient in its operational costs at $430.88M (+4% QoQ/ +21% YoY) in FQ1'24, excluding interest expense and warehouse line fees, allowing it to be "nimble" no matter the near-term headwinds.

At the same time, the mREIT's dividend investment thesis appears to be robust, with an estimated EAD Payout Ratio of 1.92x, compared to 2.04x in FQ4'23 and 1.4x in FQ1'23.

Lastly, as with dividend stocks, we believe that the key gauge to the entry point will be its forward yields, currently at a rich number of 8.79%, higher than the sector median of 3.51% and the US Treasury Yields of between 4.49% and 5.37%.

As a result, we believe that the RITM management continues to execute well during an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, while paying out rich yields during its transition to a well-diversified asset management company.

So, Is RITM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

RITM 10Y Stock Price

For now, RITM has already recovered tremendously over the past two years, with the stock charting an impressive recovery of +54% since the October 2022 bottom, well outperforming the wider market at +44% over the same time period.

RITM Valuations

Even so, we believe that RITM is still trading very attractively at FWD P/E of 6.50x, compared to its 1Y mean of 6.41x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 7.63x.

When compared to its mREIT peers, such as Annaly (NLY) at 7.54x, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) at 4.44x, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) at 9.91x, it is apparent that RITM is not expensive here.

With RITM also diversifying into the alternative asset management market, the stock remains cheap compared to the more mature peers, such as Ares Management Corporation (ARES) at 32.58x, Apollo (APO) at 14.88x, and Blackstone (BX) at 25.87x, offering interested investors with a potential upside potential upon a successful monetization.

Based on the LTM EAD of $2.19 and the FWD P/E of 6.50x, it is apparent that RITM is also trading below our fair value estimates of $14.20 and its FQ1'24 book value per share of $12.19 (+2.4% QoQ/ +4.4% YoY).

As a result of its robust dual pronged returns in capital appreciation and dividend incomes (as discussed above), we are cautiously rating RITM as a Buy, though with no specific entry point since it depends on individual investors' dollar cost averages and risk appetite.

With the stock currently retesting the 2021-2024 resistance levels of $11s, interested investors may want to observe its movement for a little longer before adding, especially since interest rates are expected to be higher for longer with inflation still sticky, implying potential volatility in the intermediate term.