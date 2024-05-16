Rithm: Get Paid 8.79% As Investors Await Its Transition

Summary

  • Despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, Rithm continues to execute its mortgage portfolio well enough while generating robust profitability.
  • The mREIT also offers a compelling dividend investment thesis, with reasonable EAD payout ratio and rich forward yields.
  • Combined with the management's strategic acquisitions, we may see RITM generate improved bottom-line numbers from FQ2'24 onwards.
  • It goes without saying that the higher for longer interest rate and sticky inflation may pose further volatility to its execution and stock prices, with the stock only suitable for those with a higher risk tolerance.
  • However, opportunistic dividend-oriented investors may continue dollar cost averaging, while getting paid during RITM's transition to a well diversified asset management company.

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

This mREIT Investment Thesis Remains Robust, If Intermediate-Term Expectations Are Tempered

RITM's Business Model

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a company that initially started as an owner of excess Mortgage Servicing Rights [MSR] and eventually evolved

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

