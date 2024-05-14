Sibani Das

When I last covered TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) in January of this year, I left readers with a thought about the setup for the company following the now-passed April block reward halving for Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Specifically, I hypothesized what the longer-term prospects could be for a middle-of-the-pack producer with no BTC stack to speak of:

please keep in mind that without transaction fees remaining elevated, the economics of Bitcoin mining are difficult and potentially lead to consolidation. That could theoretically make WULF a target or merger candidate post-halving, but that's purely speculation on my part.

I'm still of the view that TeraWulf is a potential acquisition target, given the company's market-leading efficiency metrics. That said, I do have a couple concerns. In this article, we'll look at the company's results for quarter-ended March, April production, and the company's HPC pilot.

Q1 Results

For the first quarter, TeraWulf grew revenue year over by over 260% from $11.5 million to $42.4 million. Quarterly revenue outpaced cost of revenue and the company reported a gross profit margin of 66% in Q1:

Quarter ended March 2024 2023 YoY Revenue $42,433 $11,533 267.9% Cost of revenue $14,408 $5,002 188.0% Gross profit $28,025 $6,531 329.1% Profit Margin 66.05% 56.63% Click to enlarge

Despite tremendous growth in revenue and an improvement in gross profitability over the prior year, TeraWulf still reported an operating loss of $2.3 million in the quarter, with total opex nearly doubling from $15.7 million last year to over $30.3 million this year:

Quarter ended March 2024 2023 YoY Operating expenses (including related party) $1,673 $905 84.9% SG&A (including related party) $14,909 $9,390 58.8% Depreciation $15,088 $5,433 177.7% Total Cost of Operations $30,341 $15,752 92.6% Click to enlarge

SG&A as a percentage of revenue continues to trend lower, but TeraWulf's depreciation expense increased year over year by 178%. All of this is before factoring in the interest payments on TeraWulf's debt, which was over $11 million in the quarter. Bottom line, analysts were expecting earnings per share of 3 cents and the company reported yet another EPS loss - this time ($0.03).

This quarterly net loss is notable because this was the last quarter entirely representing pre-halving production. It's only going to get more challenging for TeraWulf to be profitable from here. At the end of the quarter, TeraWulf still had $60.2 million in net debt given $45.8 million in cash and $106 million in principal remaining - though the company did disclose a pre-payment of $30 million in April.

Looking Ahead

TeraWulf's production trend is one of the better ones in the public markets, certainly when judging against similarly sized peers in what I'd call the second mining tier after the top producers. WULF is one of about a handful of mining companies that grew BTC production in April year over year. This was in spite of the block reward halving occurring during the month and mainly attributable to EH/s expansion.

Following Bitcoin's block reward halving on April 20th there was a temporary surge in transaction fees due to the launch of the Runes project at the halving block. This surge in fees lasted about three days and in the time since, we've seen those fees normalize back down to previous levels. If the trend of low fees continues, miners will see typical blocks produce a very small premium over the 3.125 BTC subsidy.

In addition to the subsidy declining, the price of BTC has stagnated in recent weeks. In response to each of these factors, we've seen global hash rate start to come back down from the pre-halving peak while still being well ahead of year to date lows. Assuming global hash rate doesn't completely collapse, many Bitcoin miners have some decisions to make; continue trying to scale an operation, pivot to a new business line, or attempt to sellout to a peer through a merger or acquisition.

I've been of the view that even in spite of the large debt load, TeraWulf is somewhat well positioned as a buyout candidate for a larger competitor with capital due to its high mining efficiency marks compared to peers. At 44.6 EH/s, TeraWulf was again the most efficient mining fleet in the public markets during the month of April. That said, I'm less convinced of the buyout prospects following this Q1 report.

Q2-23 Q3-23 Q4-23 Q1-24 TTM Cost of Revenues $5,100,000 $8,300,000 $8,900,000 $14,400,000 $36,700,000 Total Opex $16,200,000 $20,000,000 $18,200,000 $30,341,000 $84,741,000 BTC Mined 909 989 971 1,056 3,925 Breakeven Price $23,432 $28,615 $27,909 $42,368 $30,940 Click to enlarge

Not only do I see a new quarterly breakeven price for WULF that would exceed current BTC rates when accounting for cost of revenue and total opex post-halving, but management appears poised to start putting capital into HPC services to power generative AI solutions:

By my count, TeraWulf is at least the sixth public Bitcoin miner that is now openly discussing high performance compute as an alternative revenue stream to Bitcoin mining. To be clear, GPU-based HPC services make a lot more sense for a company like HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) because such a large portion of that company's pre-Merge revenue came from mining Ethereum (ETH-USD) with GPUs. Generative AI typically requires very expensive GPUs rather than ASICs. The point is, WULF shareholders can likely expect either more debt or more dilution if the company goes through with proposed HPC datacenter plans following this pilot program.

Final Thoughts

TeraWulf remains one of the most efficient mining companies in the public markets. At 7.8 EH/s in April, TeraWulf is one of the production leaders in the second tier of public Bitcoin miners. Given the combination of efficiency and EH/s, I still think WULF is a buyout target at the right price. However, at current valuation levels, we may need to see WULF shares back under $2 before a peer with enough capital to do a deal would be interested. Again, this is all purely speculation on my part. But I like TeraWulf a lot more as a possible Bitcoin mining merger target than as yet another HPC data center provider.