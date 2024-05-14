Emerging Markets New Business Expands At Fastest Pace In Nearly A Year

Summary

  • Emerging market economic growth was sustained at a solid rate at the start of Q2 2024, according to PMI survey data, with well-balanced improvements recorded across both the manufacturing and service sectors.
  • The PMI surveys compiled globally by S&P Global found the emerging markets to have collectively expanded in April at a rate that was solid and little changed from April's ten-month high.
  • Of the four major emerging market economies, India remained the brightest spot, with the rate of expansion far surpassing the other three BRICS economies even as it slowed from March.

Emerging market economic growth was sustained at a solid rate at the start of the second quarter of 2024, according to PMI survey data, with well-balanced improvements recorded across both the manufacturing and service sectors.

