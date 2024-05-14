typhoonski

One company that I've really come to like over the past year or so has been Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) (NASDAQ:RUSHB). Back in December of last year, for instance, I wrote a bullish article about the firm. For those not familiar with it, it operates as a seller and servicer of commercial vehicles throughout North America. These vehicles consist largely of Class 3 through Class 8 trucks. And the company sells these through a chain of 141 franchise truck centers that it has located across 23 states. It also has a variety of other assets, such as 15 international dealerships in Ontario, Canada, 32 collision centers, and a variety of other assets. The company boasts a truck leasing business that operates out of 51 locations, with a total of 10,463 units in its fleet if we include cranes. And it engages in repair services, as well as the activity of providing aftermarket parts to its customers.

With most of its locations under the Peterbilt brand name, the company is well known to the industry. Growth from a revenue perspective had been quite positive up to the present year. But we are now seeing some weakness, both on that front and when it comes to profits and cash flows. In spite of those problems, the company has solid long-term plans, and it is trading at multiples that make it a very attractive opportunity. So even though shares are down 0.9% from when I last wrote about the business at a time when the S&P 500 is up 9.6%, I cannot help but to remain optimistic. In fact, looking at the picture again, it wouldn't take much more for me to upgrade the stock from a 'buy' to a 'strong buy'.

A bump in the road

Over the past couple of years, Rush Enterprises has done a solid job of growing its top line. In the chart above, you can see financial results covering the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. Revenue for the company jumped by 11.6% during this window of time. However, some weakness on the bottom line did begin to show. The chart illustrates that net profits, and two of the three cash flow metrics of the company, showed signs of deterioration in 2023 relative to 2022.

Fast-forward to the present day, and the picture is worsening. As the chart above illustrates, financial results for the first quarter of 2024 came in worse than they did the same time of 2023. As a note, management has not revealed all of the firm's results for the first quarter of 2024. So because of that, we can't look at adjusted operating cash flow. But we can see the other profitability metrics. I am, perhaps, putting the cart a bit before the horse. Let's take a step back and look at the cause behind this weakness.

Revenue during the first quarter of this year came in at $1.87 billion. That's down 2.1% from the $1.91 billion generated the same time one year earlier. According to management, the company suffered from a decline in the number of Class 8 vehicles sold. In their words, with new Class 8 truck production having caught up to pent-up market demand and persistent low freight rates and high interest rates, we experienced a decline in our new Class 8 truck sales' during the first quarter of the year. The biggest weak spot for the company because, when it came to Class 4 through Class 7 trucks, sales collectively increased by 9.6% year over year. But that wasn't enough to stop new and used commercial vehicle revenue to falling from $1.16 billion last year to $1.12 billion this year.

There were some bright spots for the company. Aftermarket products and services revenue inched up from $648.2 million to $649.2 million. Meanwhile, lease and rental sales expanded from $86.7 million to $87.9 million. But these increases were more or less offset by declines in finance and insurance revenue from $6.6 million to $5.4 million, and other revenue from $8.6 million to $6.2 million. When it comes to the bottom line, it shouldn't be surprising to see some weakness given what happened at the top line. Net income fell from $90.5 million to $71.6 million. Operating cash flow took a big hit, plunging from $352.6 million to $48.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company fell from $181.5 million to $165.7 million.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the current year, management has not provided much in the way of guidance. They did say that component part shortages could cause delivery delays later this year. In addition to this, they said that the freight market is in a state of recession that is likely to continue until at least the end of this year, with sales of Class 8 trucks expected to fall in the second-half of this year compared to the first half of this year. So, if anything, the revenue and profit picture might worsen. Fortunately, the other classes of vehicle that they sell are expected to grow this year, climbing by about 3.7% compared to last year.

Since we don't have any numbers to work with other than what has been reported, the simple approach to figuring out how shares are valued on a forward basis involves annualizing results seen so far for the year. Based on my own estimates, we should end up with net income of around $274.6 million, adjusted operating cash flow of about $540.5 million, and EBITDA of around $473.7 million. With these results, you can see in the chart above how cheap the stock is, not only on a forward basis but also using results from 2022 and 2023. In the table below, I then compared it to five other automotive retailers. I acknowledge that these are all different. However, it's the closest we can get to some comparable firms that I can find. Using the 2024 figures, I found that three of the five companies ended up being cheaper than Rush Enterprises when it came to the price to earnings multiple. On a price to operating cash flow basis, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group. And when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, one of the five firms was cheaper than it.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Rush Enterprises 13.1 6.7 8.7 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 12.0 23.4 9.4 Group 1 Automotive (GPI) 7.1 13.7 7.7 Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 10.9 8.5 9.2 Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) 8.2 14.7 9.1 Camping World (CWH) 53.6 36.8 13.9 Click to enlarge

In addition to being attractively priced, and in spite of current weakness, management has big plans for the business. For instance, their objective is to eventually grow revenue to around $10 billion annually. This would involve an increase in the Class 8 category for its market share in the US to 7.5%. That would compare to the 6.2% market share seen today. Management also envisions increasing the US market share for the Class 4 through Class 7 vehicles that it sells from 5.1% today to 6.5%. Obviously, these are good goals. However, perhaps the most ambitious and attractive involves growing its aftermarket parts and services revenue. Management and visions expanding this to about $3.5 billion annually. And in recent years, the firm has achieved positive results on this front. Back in 2021, this part of the company generated only $1.79 billion in sales. Last year, this had grown to $2.56 billion. This is great because, despite accounting for only 37% of the firm's revenue last year, parts and services activities as a whole were responsible for 60% of the company's gross profit.

This is not the only thing that management is likely to focus on. The fact of the matter is that, in recent years, the company has done quite well to grow its leasing and rental business. Although still only a small part of the company, accounting for only $350 million in revenue last year, that's actually up from the $248 million generated in 2019. For 2024, management expects further growth, with revenue likely to expand to $364 million. The more that the firm can grow these types of operations, the more that profits should expand relative to revenue. So investors should view anything on this front to be a net positive.

Of course, the company cannot be healthy if, down the road, we don't see improvement in its core operations of selling new and used commercial vehicles. Even though management is forecasting weakness this year on that front, with the number of Class 8 vehicles sold in the US at the retail level expected to fall to 214,000 compared to the 272,000 seen last year, we should start seeing a recovery next year. For 2025, it's estimated that there will be about 249,000 new Class 8 vehicles sold. And by 2026, that number should climb to 297,000 before plummeting to 176,000 in 2027. It is worth noting that, as disappointing as the 2027 forecast looks, that is quite a way off and a lot can change between now and then. Over this window of time, the number of Class 4 through Class 7 vehicles is also expected to grow, peaking at 294,000 in 2026 before dropping to 253,000 in 2027 like what it saw last year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I understand why some investors might not be the most enthusiastic. In the short run, Rush Enterprises is undoubtedly experiencing some issues. Those issues will probably persist through at least the end of this year. However, even with that pain, shares look cheap, both on an absolute basis and relative to other automotive retailers. Given these factors, I have no problem rating it a solid 'buy' at this time.