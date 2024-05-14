Vectorian/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) delivered Q1 2024 results that had many of the same elements as prior quarters. This is a beautiful story for investors who want exposure to Brazil's underbanked population. However, a beautiful story can trick some of the people for some of the time. However, after a while, investors like to check in on the fundamentals. And as we check in on StoneCo, the picture doesn't quite dazzle as strongly as it once did.

Crucially, its non-performing loans are starting to tick up higher. So, yes, the stock isn't too expensive. Indeed, I estimate the stock to be priced at 25x forward adjusted net income.

And yet, the problem here is that this set of results appears to echo my previous stance, that StoneCo has already delivered the best of its growth prospects. And as we look ahead, the risk-reward isn't as beckoning as it once was. Therefore, I remain neutral on this stock.

Rapid Recap

In March, I was quick to admit my mistakes. In fact, I put out this admission right in the title of my analysis. The reason why I was no longer bullish on STONE at the time:

I was looking at StoneCo as a fintech and valuing it as such. But with time, StoneCo has become more of a bank with associated credit risk and less of a fintech.

I had enough foresight at the time to admit my mistake. In a game where time is money, being able to rapidly admit one's mistake and change one's mind is perhaps the only way to ensure one outperforms the market.

StoneCo's Near-Term Prospects

StoneCo delivered a mixed set of earnings results. Across their financial services segment, StoneCo demonstrated fair growth in payments and banking, with active client bases expanding significantly y/y. Also, their payments business saw a notable increase in TPV (Total Payment Volume), driven by improved client engagement.

However, StoneCo faces challenges. For one, their need to optimize capital allocation and address exposure to non-priority assets. For example, while their software segment showed improvement, certain verticals like TAG experienced revenue decline and were down 47% y/y.

Furthermore, while StoneCo achieved higher take rates and TPV growth, there's a need to balance pricing strategies to sustain revenue growth without compromising market competitiveness.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Moderate, But Details Matter

StoneCo's Q1 2024 revenue growth rates came in at 14% y/y. This is a reasonable amount of growth. But right away, this highlights the key problem investors have to contend with.

Q1 was always going to be the easiest comparable quarter of this year. Consequently, even though management reaffirms its outlook for its key metrics for 2024, particularly for its Micro and SMB clients ("MSMB") Total Payment Volume ("TPV") to increase by more than 18% y/y, the market is questioning whether StoneCo will in actuality meet its own guidance for 2024.

Moreover, starting next quarter, as the comparable hurdles become rapidly onerous, investors are pondering whether it makes sense to take a profit at this junction or continue with StoneCo's story.

And then, to truly confound matters, what was supposed to be its coveted crown jewel, its Software segment, grew by 3% y/y. That's hardly going to get anyone to look at StoneCo as anything other than a likely-to-be commoditized payment processor, banking solutions, and credit services provider targeting micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, which are perhaps some of the most vulnerable verticals of the economy, with a high failure rate, increasing the risk of defaults for StoneCo.

In short, I'm increasingly convinced that StoneCo is, for the most part, a banking company. And if that's the case, this is going to end up carrying a bank-like multiple on its stock and not a fintech.

STNE Stock Valuation -- 25x Forward Adjusted Net Income

Now, there's good news and bad news. Firstly, the good news.

StoneCo holds approximately R$5.1 billion of cash, or approximately 10% of its market cap as cash.

The bad news is that to grow its underlying business, StoneCo has to take on a huge amount of obligations. For now, this is not a problem, as I've already highlighted, StoneCo has ample cash today.

But if StoneCo wants to meet its growth ambitions, it will have to take on even more debt obligations to support its micro and small-business customers.

On top of that, the bull case here is contingent on StoneCo growing its adjusted net income to approximately R$2 billion (roughly $400 million). But again, it's difficult to grow a company's bottom line, without seeing a strong increase in the top line.

A business can grow its bottom line faster than its top line for some time and cut back on its cost structure. Many tech businesses do just that. But for a bank, having to cut back on its administrative expenses, while taking on more debt obligations, and growing its bottom line, without the participation of its topline, is a tough feat.

All in all, I believe there are much easier investments in the market right now. Even within the fintech space.

The Bottom Line

As I analyze StoneCo's recent prospects, it's evident that the company is transitioning more towards a banking model rather than a fintech.

Despite its initial allure as a fintech, StoneCo's evolving profile now entails increased exposure to banking services and associated credit risks, signaling a shift in its fundamental nature.

This transition suggests that StoneCo's growth rates may moderate in the near term.

In sum, the dynamics of its business model transformation and the need for careful capital allocation indicate a more cautious outlook.

Consequently, if StoneCo is perceived more as a bank with associated credit risk, rather than a fintech, this will influence its valuation multiple going forward.