The Biggest Risk? Not Investing At All! - 3 Terrific Dividend Picks To Build Wealth

PeopleImages

Introduction

One of the most fascinating things about the Seeking Alpha community is its diversity. I have countless interactions with readers every day in various comment sections and direct messages.

Some are multi-millionaires, some just started their investing journeys, some invest $200 per month, and some invest more than $10,000 per month.

In addition to that, strategies differ a lot.

Some are buy-and-hold investors. Some apply a more active investing strategy to their long-term portfolios, while others change their portfolios almost on a daily basis.

The other day, I wrote an article titled "The Party Is Over For FANG+ Stocks - Are You Prepared?"

As the title suggests, I discussed my view on a potential growth-to-value rotation, which is an investment theme I have frequently covered since the pandemic.

JPMorgan

One of the things that really stood out from the comment section is that a lot of people simply don't care about rotations and specific investment scenarios.

While I always try to incorporate "big picture" items into my research, I cannot disagree, as I believe that most people are better off buying what I like to call "all-weather" stocks and ETFs instead of trying to time rotations or certain market movements.

Hence, in this article, I won't discuss any specific themes but the importance of staying invested.

In addition to that, I'll provide some actionable ideas that should provide great food for thought and potential long-term outperformance.

So, let's get to it!

Not Being Invested Is Dangerous

I frequently discuss bearish developments in my articles on Seeking Alpha.

One example is my expectation that inflation may remain higher for longer, potentially causing a situation where we see significant weakness in global debt markets.

This includes rising consumer debt delinquencies, trouble in commercial real estate, and what seems to be a looming $600 billion wall of debt!

As reported by Bloomberg the other day, $620 billion of small-cap debt will have to be refinanced through 2029, which means a higher-for-longer scenario could soon have a meaningful impact on financial stability.

Bloomberg

All of these issues are reasons why I have become more careful.

I only invest in companies with great balance sheets.

I only invest in companies with a competitive advantage (wide moat) or strong long-term secular growth drivers.

I only invest in companies with a good valuation.

Furthermore, while I am keeping a higher cash position than usual, I have not been a net seller of stocks since I started dividend investing.

In fact, I'm always looking for investments, as I believe the biggest mistake an investor can make is not being invested.

As much as I apply my macro view to pick the right investments, in general, I believe "time in the market" beats "timing the market."

Or, as Bloomberg Opinion columnist John Authers put it, "It's dangerous to stay out of stocks."

To make his point, he used data from a Barclays study that goes back to 1925.

As we can see below, on a short-term basis (1 year), stocks are much more volatile than bonds and cash, with (potential) drawdowns that exceed the biggest drawdowns of the two other safe-haven assets by a wide margin.

Essentially, this confirms what 99.99% of readers already know: stocks are riskier than holding cash or bonds. Hence, I always urge new investors to read up on the risks that come with buying equities.

Barclays Research

That said, now comes the important part!

While stocks are relatively risky on a short-term period, they have never had a 20-year period since 1925 where they were unable to beat inflation!

This data includes the massive 1929 stock market crash and the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

I truly believe the chart above is one of the most important charts for (dividend) investors. After all, being careful is important. However, being "scared" of the market is a mistake, as the risk of not being invested is much more severe than picking a few bad stocks.

The problem is that most risks are hidden.

For example, if I were to sell all of my stocks and keep cash, I wouldn't see the risks immediately. After all, I have no comparison.

The pressure from long-term inflation is much harder to notice than a temporary 20% stock market decline, which immediately ends up pushing one's net worth down a lot!

Let me explain what I mean by that.

Over the past ten years, the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar has declined by 25%. While $1 is still $1, inflation has eroded the value of a single dollar.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is what the chart above looks like when we zoom out a bit:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As bad as this is, I think it is fair to say that most of these inflation pains go unnoticed.

Sure, we all have felt the sting of rising inflation since 2021, but on a long-term basis, we often lose track of inflation and the impact this has on our purchasing power.

After all, $1 is still $1.

The same cannot be said about stocks.

Usually, when stocks have a bad period, some people get nervous and sell. After all, we immediately see the damage in our portfolios.

That's a mistake, as we need stocks to protect ourselves against inflation.

As the chart below confirms, there is simply no alternative to stocks. Stocks even beat bonds by more than 100x since 1925.

Barclays Research

The same also applies to smaller stock markets, like the one in the United Kingdom, the home base of Barclays Research.

While equities in the U.K. are even more volatile than in the U.S., they always beat inflation over a 23-year period.

Barclays Research

Hence, I have nothing to add to Mr. Authers' words (emphasis added):

The bottom lines from this meticulous research are that it is really risky to get out of the equity market altogether. Unless you absolutely know that you will need to spend your entire nest egg some time next year, you should always have some money in stocks. This is more true the more patient you can afford to be. The arguments in Stocks for the Long Run, the investment classic published in 1994 by finance professor Jeremy Siegel at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, remain valid.

The question is, what are we buying?

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF - Diversified Dividends

When it comes to passive long-term investing, it's important to pick the right tools.

After all, the lecture in the first part of this article can be applied the wrong way.

For example, there are many different stocks. If you pick 1-2 small-cap tech stocks you expect to do very well over time, the entire theory goes out of the window.

It only works when dealing with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks.

You also need a long-term investing horizon. After all, the data above showed that on a shorter-term basis, it is possible to underperform both cash and bonds and lose money after inflation.

So, allow me to quote John Authers again (emphasis added):

And beyond that, to quote the father of modern portfolio theory Harry Markowitz, “diversification is the only free lunch in investing.” In mathematical terms, it’s hard to argue against this as some degree of diversification will improve risk-adjusted returns from stocks, although in behavioral terms it’s questionable.

As we can see in the quote above, the behavioral aspect is critical. That's why I have always urged every family member who asked for my input to stick to 100% ETFs unless they feel capable of investing in single stocks.

One of my favorite ETFs is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). This ETF has it all.

It is a passive ETF which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

It has an expense ratio of just 0.06%.

It mainly focuses on "large value" stocks and comes with a weighted average market cap of $121 billion.

It has a 3.5% dividend yield and a great mix between high-yield and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

It is home to some of the best dividend stocks money can buy.

Yahoo Finance

Moreover, while SCHD has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years, this was mainly caused by the market's above-average tech weighting.

This had a major impact on the index after the pandemic.

Going forward, I expect value-focused stocks to outperform the market, which is why I prefer SCHD over the S&P 500 for the next decade - and likely beyond.

Data by YCharts

While I cannot legally buy SCHD where I currently live (European Union), this ETF is the kind of ETF I would own if I didn't have so much time to research single stocks.

It is also the kind of ETF I would want to own if I were retired.

I truly believe the risk/reward of its ETF is close to unbeatable, as investors get a good yield without having to go all-in on boring high-yield stocks.

Needless to say, many investors share my enthusiasm, as SCHD now has roughly $56 billion in assets under management. That's up almost 3x since 2021.

Data by YCharts

That said, in general, I like well-diversified ETFs. Whether it's an S&P 500, Dow Jones, All-World, or low-cost dividend growth ETF, I believe it is really hard to go wrong by buying these assets.

Republic Services (RSG) - Low-Risk Dividend Growth & Potential Outperformance

I briefly considered not putting in RSG, as it's not a cheap stock. However, for investors seeking single-stock exposure, I believe RSG is a perfect buy on weakness.

When it comes to long-term passive investing in single stocks, it's important to buy wide-moat businesses that are able to grow in multiple stages of the economic cycle.

Republic Services is one of these companies, as it is the nation's second-largest waste management company with 74 recycling centers, 40 thousand employees, and 17 thousand trucks that operate in one of the most important industries in the world.

Republic Services

The company has strong customer relationships, investments in tech to grow margins, and pricing power, as more than half of its contracts are priced on the open market. Other contracts are tied to inflation and related indicators.

Republic Services

Yielding 1.1%, the company has hiked its dividend for 20 consecutive years, with a five-year CAGR of 7.4%. This dividend is protected by a payout ratio of less than 40% and a balance sheet with a BBB+ rating.

Data by YCharts

It also has consistently beaten the S&P 500, as the ratio between RSG and the S&P 500 below shows (including dividends).

Data by YCharts

As a result, I have written in prior articles (like this one) that I desperately want to own RSG, as it would make a fantastic addition to my long-term dividend growth portfolio.

By buying investing in rails and waste management companies, I can own critical companies in various supply chains. Republic Services stands out as a major player in waste management, as it has an impressive track record of growth and shareholder returns. While its recent surge in stock price reduces its attractiveness, its strategic positioning, customer-centric approach, and resilient business model make it a compelling long-term investment.

The only problem is its valuation.

Using a 25x P/E multiple (its 10-year average), we get a fair price target of roughly $191. That's just $2 above its current price and based on double-digit EPS growth expectations in both 2025 and 2026.

FAST Graphs

If RSG comes down 10-15%, I will be a buyer - depending on my cash situation.

So, while the current price may not be perfect, I really wanted to bring up RSG, as its long-term value is hard to beat.

RTX Corp. (RTX) - The Best Of Two Worlds

As I mentioned a few times in this article, when it comes to buying single stocks with a multi-decade time horizon, it's important to buy companies with wide moats in industries with strong long-term growth prospects.

That's where RTX comes in. Formerly known as Raytheon Technologies and the result of a 2020 merger between United Technologies and Raytheon.

I sometimes joke that I may be the stock's biggest cheerleader on the Internet, as I have written a number of Strong Buy articles since last year.

On October 16, I wrote an article titled "RTX Corp.: I'm So Bullish It Hurts."

Since then, shares are up 46%.

The good news is that RTX is still undervalued.

As I wrote on April 23, RTX offers the best of two worlds: defense and commercial aerospace.

The company owns Raytheon, which builds a wide range of defense products, including Tomahawk missiles, AMRAAMs, NASAMs, and others.

It also owns Pratt & Whitney, which produces the engine for the F-35 fighter jet and smaller engines for single-aisle commercial jets.

On top of that, it owns Collins, which offers a massive portfolio of aerospace products, including avionics, landing gear, and so much more.

As of 1Q24, the company has more than $200 billion worth of backlog and a $1.34x book-to-bill ratio, which indicates that for every $1.00 in finished work, it gets $1.34 in new orders.

RTX Corp.

It also benefits from the global post-pandemic commercial aerospace recovery and overall higher aircraft deliveries, including a strong aftermarket.

With regard to its dividend, after hiking the dividend by 6.8% on May 3, it currently yields 2.4%.

This dividend comes with a sub-50% payout ratio, a BBB+ credit rating, and a fantastic growth outlook.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, EPS is expected to grow by 7% this year, potentially followed by 14% and 13% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

If we apply a 20x multiple, we get an annual return outlook of more than 12%, including its 2.4% dividend.

Please note that a 20x multiple is above its long-term normalized 17.4x P/E multiple. However, as I wrote in my April article, the "new" post-merger business is much stronger than what used to be United Technologies before 2020.

I could even make the case that a 20x multiple is not high enough to do the new RTX business justice.

Hence, while it's already one of my largest holdings, I'm buying more RTX on any >10% corrections, as I believe it's one of the best stocks to hold for long-term investors.

Takeaway

In the diverse world of investing, I've learned that staying invested is more important than anything else.

While market rotations and economic uncertainties may always be a factor, the data shows that "time in the market" is a superior investment strategy.

Whether it's navigating inflation concerns or market volatility, my strategy remains focused on quality: companies with strong balance sheets, competitive advantages, and fair valuations.

For those seeking passive investments, ETFs like SCHD offer diversified exposure to dependable dividends.

When considering individual stocks, companies like RSG and RTX perfectly exemplify the resilience and growth potential I care about so much.

In the end, the key is not to fear the market but to embrace its potential for long-term wealth accumulation, which can be achieved through well-diversified ETFs or high-quality dividend growth stocks.

Consistently buying these assets may be the best way to build wealth without taking unnecessary risks or getting defeated by inflation.