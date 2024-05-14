The Biggest Risk? Not Investing At All! - 3 Terrific Dividend Picks To Build Wealth

May 14, 2024 7:00 AM ETRSG, RTX, SCHD1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I advocate for staying invested in quality stocks despite market uncertainties with a focus on strong balance sheets, competitive advantages, and fair valuations.
  • Market timing is futile; "time in the market" consistently beats "timing the market."
  • ETFs provide diversified exposure, while individual stocks should align with long-term growth prospects.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Earning wealth one step at a time

PeopleImages

Introduction

One of the most fascinating things about the Seeking Alpha community is its diversity. I have countless interactions with readers every day in various comment sections and direct messages.

Some are multi-millionaires, some just started their investing journeys, some

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.95K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RSG--
Republic Services, Inc.
RTX--
RTX Corporation
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News