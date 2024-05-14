CatLane

Introduction

I have been a fan of the streaming model for a long time now, and look back wistfully at the days when Silver Wheaton was a streamer dedicated to the silver market. Since then, I have been looking for another company that just may be capable of pulling off a similar meteoric rise and become a world leader in the gold and silver streaming space.

I am currently Long Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Market Capitalization $20B+ and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Market Capitalization $1.6B+

I have also looked at the following three companies: Osisko Gold Royalties Limited (OR) Market Capitalization $3B+, Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Market Capitalization $284M+, EMX Royalty (EMX) Market Capitalization $192M+, but alas I wasn’t convinced that they were worth my hard-earned dollars, at least not just yet.

Today I will take a quick look at Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Market Capitalization $264M+ in order to ascertain its viability in terms of an investment that suits me. As always, you do need to do your own Due Diligence as your objectives, financial position, aversion to risk etc., are different to mine.

Fundamentals

Gold Royalty Corp. is a relatively new player in the Royalty space focused on acquiring gold royalty streams in return for providing finance at attractive terms to mining companies. Its raison d'être is to generate returns for investors via a diversified portfolio of over 200 royalties located in Canada, US, Mexico, Columbia, Brazil, and Turkey.

This company has only been in existence for around four years so it is a relative newcomer to this space

Gold Royalty Streaming locations (Gold Royalty Presentation)

Financials and Q1 2024 Results

First up, we will take a look at today's published Q1 Financial Results and summarize the metrics that I consider to be of interest prior to becoming an investor in any company of this nature.

We start with the David Garofalo Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty who had the following to say about the company's progress:

“We are proud to have delivered on another growth milestone in the first quarter, generating positive operating cash flow for the first time. Our recent acquisitions, royalty generator model, and existing flagship royalties fueled our record revenue this quarter.

We also continued to lower our cost profile compared to the prior year. With the gold price near all-time highs and the ramp up of the Côté Gold Mine in the second half of 2024, we expect to see continued royalty revenue growth through the remainder of the year.”

As an opening statement, it shows the company in a very positive light, which is to be expected from a company chairman. However, we will soon see what the market thinks of these results over the next few days as investors consider their position and allocation of funds to this stock or not, as the case maybe.

It should also be taken into consideration that the management guidance is to some extent based upon the guidance that they receive from the various mining companies that they have an agreement with. And as we know, there are a myriad of hurdles to be overcome in order to maintain the current development and construction schedules and achieve the stated targets for production rates, etc.

Notable achievements are a Record quarterly revenue of $2.9 million and Interest of $4.2 million (2,019 GEOs), which was 112% higher than Q1 of 2023 and a positive cash flow from operations of $336,000. The Cash Operating Expenses have decreased by 10% from $2.5 million to $2.3 million compared to Q1, 2023 as depicted on the table below.”

Gold Royalty Summary of Q1 Financials (Gold Royalty Q1 Report)

The portfolio update also reads well with the construction of the Odyssey Mine owned and operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is making good progress where Gold Royalty have a 3.0% Net Smelter Return (NSR)

The Côté Gold Mine (0.75% NSR royalty over the southern portion of the mine): IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) have poured their first gold. They can now move forward and ramp-up commercial production in the Q3 of 2024, which is something we will watch for towards the end of this year.

The previously reported guidance of between approximately 5,000 and 5,600 GEOs in 2024 remains on track, which equates to approximately $10.0 million to $11.2 million in Total Revenue, at a gold price of $2,000/Oz, representing a midpoint increase in Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOS) of approximately 100% compared to 2023.

The report also provides details of all the activities for the first quarter, and I have selected a few that have caught my interest on this occasion.

If we now take a quick look at the Seeking Alpha Quants section, this stock is Ranked in Sector at 52 out of 283 and Ranked in Industry 15 out of 44 which is above average and it has been ranked as a Buy.

Gold Royalty Corp is listed on the NYSE American as GROY

A Quick Look At The Chart Of Gold Royalty Corp.

The last three years have been difficult as the chart shows. However, this year the downward trend has been broken and maybe a sign of better things to come. Note the Golden Crossover, which is usually a positive indication that the stock is heading for higher ground. The RSI is close to the oversold zone which provides plenty of headroom for this stock to move higher. The MACD is in the middle of its range so neutral at the moment.

Gold Royalty Progress Chart (Stock charts)

It should be noted that technical indicators should not be relied on as the sole reason for investment purposes, however, my confidence level rises when the fundaments are solid and the technical analysis is supportive of a positive move.

A quick look at the Chart Of Gold Royalty Corp Compared With Similar Companies in this space.

Gold Royalty Compared With Other Royalty Companies (Google Finance)

As the above depicts, March 2024 appears to a turning point for these stocks, which is not surprising as both gold and silver prices began their ascent then, and so the whole sector started to head north.

The standout here is that Gold Royalty Corp has held its own against the more familiar household names, and in terms of a percentage increase it has performed extremely well. Of course, any number of time frames can be used, and they will generate different scenarios and results. However, if this rate of progress were to be maintained as the precious metals bull market unfolds, then this stock could sparkle and become a tempting proposition for would be investors.

Conclusion

Gold Royalty appears to be making steady progress and deserves a place on my Watch List as I don’t own it just yet.

The competition in this space is growing with around twenty or so companies also trying to grow their share of this market.

If they perform well, they may become a takeover target in the future, which in some cases can generate reasonable profits for the investors.

You must have a comment so please send it in whether you think this stock is a Buy or a Sell and I will do my best to answer each one of them. Of value to me is the quality of the commentary from SA readers who are really on the ball.

Go gently.