Could Quantitative Tightening Cause Another Liquidity Crisis In Repo Markets?

May 14, 2024 6:25 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • Quantitative tightening (QT) has been underway since June 2022, with the Fed shrinking its balance sheet in order to bring reserves and liquidity in the financial system back down to more normal levels.
  • The overnight reverse repo facility is now getting down to low levels, raising questions about whether another breakdown in financial market liquidity and stress in short-term funding markets could occur.
  • At this time, we believe a repeat of the unexpected rate spike of September 2019 is unlikely. Current liquidity conditions are normal.

REPO concept on wooden cubes and flower in a pot in the background

Maks_Lab

What is the repo market and how did it change after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC)?

The U.S. repurchase agreement, or “repo” market, provides more than $3 trillion in short-term funding each day. Most repo transactions are overnight and are collateralized by Treasuries. Repos (to get cash) and

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.66K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News