Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) reported the company’s Q1 earnings on the 13th of May after the market closed. The reported results were nearly in line with Wall Street analysts' expectations, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates slightly. In addition, the company reaffirmed the previously given 2024 financial outlook.

I previously wrote an analysis on the stock, published on the 14th of August under the title “Paysafe’s Debt Makes The Stock Risky”. In the analysis, I initiated the stock at a hold rating, as Paysafe’s high debt continues to make the stock a high-risk investment. After the analysis was published, Paysafe has outperformed the market slightly with a return of 30% compared to the S&P 500’s appreciation of 17%. The stock continues to rise in the post market action as the reported Q1 results surprised investors positively.

My Rating History on PSFE (Seeking Alpha)

Paysafe Q1 Earnings Results

Paysafe reported the company’s Q1 results on the 13th of May in the post market. The company posted revenues of $417.7 million, translating to a year-over-year growth of 7.7% and beating analysts’ expectations by $9.5 million. The merchant solutions segment’s revenues increased by 11.0% while the digital wallets segment saw growth of 5.0%. The adjusted EBITDA came in at $111.9 million, very near analysts’ expectations. The normalized EPS of $0.57 beat estimates by $0.02. The guidance for full year 2024 remained unchanged.

The company continues to build on growth momentum – as told in the company’s Q1 investor presentation, Paysafe hired 55 new people to its sales team in Q1, and over doubled new enterprise customer wins year-over-year with notable wins in fintech and iGaming. The company launched a bank account login method in the United States, advanced the white label wallet strategy with Xsolla with a debut in Q1, and added 0.95 million monthly active users from the previous Q1.

I believe that the reported results were very good. Paysafe continues to generate stable operating earnings while investing heavily in multiple aspects of the business to continue well-executed growth.

Other Company Developments After My Previous Analysis

Overall, Paysafe has had a positive financial performance after my previous analysis, as the company reported an incredibly good 10.2% GAAP operating margin in 2023 compared to my DCF model expectation of just 4.9%. Revenues came in $1.6 million above the company’s guidance in August in 2023. Transaction volume increased by 8% in the year, just above the company’s 7.0% revenue growth. Financials have mostly performed as analysts have expected.

For 2024, Paysafe expects continued growth momentum as the company guides for revenues of $1688 million to $1712 million, corresponding to a growth of 5.5% to 7.0%. The company expects adjusted EBITDA growth, although a bit of a softer margin trajectory guiding for a margin of 28.0% to 28.5% compared to an achieved 28.6% in 2023. The company saw a slightly softer adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year in Q1 due to higher investments in the merchant solutions segment.

Balance Sheet Is Still Highly Leveraged

Paysafe continues to have an extremely leveraged financial position, as the company’s interest covers almost the entirety of Paysafe’s GAAP operating income. After 2021, the company’s long-term debt has been chipped away incredibly slowly, and as of Q1, $2447 million in long-term debt remains. The company communicates to have no bond or term loan maturities until 2028 and 2029, though, giving some flexibility with the payment schedule. Still, either refinancing or an equity raise is likely needed as current cash flows shouldn’t be able to cover the entire debt balance.

Instead of using cash flows entirely to deleverage the balance sheet, Paysafe announced a $50 million share repurchase plan in November 2023. In Q1, the company already purchased 989419 shares for approximately $14 million. I find the capital allocation strategy intriguing, as Paysafe’s heavy debt continues to be a major risk for the company’s shareholders.

PSFE Stock's Current Valuation Is Attractive As Growth Continues

To evaluate a rough fair value estimate for the stock, I constructed a new DCF model for the stock. In the DCF model, I estimate continued growth momentum with a 6.5% growth in 2024, followed by a 5.5% growth in 2025 that gradually slows down into perpetual growth of 2%. From 2023 to 2033, the estimated revenue CAGR is 3.8%. For the adjusted EBITDA margin, I estimate a similar level going forward as Paysafe continues to invest and grow. From a 2024 estimate of 28.1%, I estimate deleverage of 0.1 percentage points into a sustainable margin of 28.0%. The company continues to have stable and healthy cash flows from operations, and capitalized investments continue at a fairly modest level.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates Paysafe’s fair value at $29.21, around 74% above the stock price at the time of writing – as Paysafe continues to grow earnings, the stock now seems to have a significant gap to its intrinsic value. The risk-to-reward seems very good, but I still suggest keeping extreme caution with the stock as Paysafe’s balance sheet continues to leverage the investment and poses a significant risk – the undervaluation is reliant on further modest growth, as well as healthy earnings and cash flows.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 7.88% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q1, Paysafe had around $35.0 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, Paysafe’s annualized interest rate comes up to 5.69%. The company continues to leverage extraordinary amounts of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 150%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.49%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Paysafe’s beta at a figure of 1.85. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 13.30% and a WACC of 7.88%.

Takeaway

Paysafe reported the company’s Q1 results, showing continued growth momentum and progressing investments in future growth initiatives. The company also reaffirmed its 2024 financial guidance, showing faith in continued modest growth with stable margins. Paysafe’s balance sheet continues to be extremely leveraged as debt almost stands at $2.5 billion, but the company has chosen to allocate capital towards share repurchases seeming like an odd choice to me. On the other hand, as the stock seems to have a deep but volatile undervaluation according to my DCF model, the share repurchases seem to have an opportunistic intent. Due to the seeming undervaluation, I upgrade my rating into buy but urge investors to have great caution due to Paysafe’s high debt.