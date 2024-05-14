Paysafe Q1: Growth Momentum Continues Well (Rating Upgrade)

May 14, 2024 8:00 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
574 Followers

Summary

  • Paysafe reported Q1 earnings, beating analysts' estimates very slightly, and reaffirming the previously given 2024 financial outlook.
  • The company continues to invest in growth in iGaming and other segments, and added 55 new sales representatives for the company in Q1 with increased enterprise customer wins.
  • Paysafe's balance sheet remains extremely leveraged as the company spends capital on share buybacks, making the investment risky.
  • Despite high debt, I am optimistic on PSFE stock as the current value poses good potential upside with continued growth.

Black woman checking digital wallet on smartphone

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) reported the company’s Q1 earnings on the 13th of May after the market closed. The reported results were nearly in line with Wall Street analysts' expectations, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates slightly. In

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
574 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News