Peter Hansen

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Novo Nordisk: Patients on Wegovy maintain weight loss over four years. (00:24) Walmart to cut corporate jobs, relocate staff - WSJ. (01:28) Uber buys foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan for $950M. (02:19)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Patients who are taking obesity drug Wegovy by Novo Nordisk (NVO) have maintained an average of 10% weight loss four years after starting the treatment.

"This is the longest study we've conducted so far of semaglutide for weight loss," Martin Holst Lange, Novo's (NVO) head of development, told Reuters. Semaglutide is the main active ingredient in Wegovy, as well as other popular diabetes and weight loss drugs like Novo's (NVO) Ozempic.

The data could help the drugmaker in its efforts to convince insurers and governments that have limited coverage for the treatment, given doubts over its long-term effectiveness.

The study, which enrolled over 17K obese or overweight adults, showed that Wegovy led to cardiovascular benefits irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, and obesity level.

Medicare does not cover Wegovy and other obesity drugs. A recent survey by KFF of around 1,500 adults showed that six in ten respondents think Medicare should cover these drugs.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) plans to lay off hundreds of corporate jobs and is asking most remote workers to move to offices.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that workers in small offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto are being asked to move to other central hubs like Walmart’s (WMT) corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., as well as Hoboken, N.J., or Northern California.

The retailer (WMT) will still allow staff to work remotely part of the time, as long as they are in offices the majority of the time.

Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates as of Jan. 31, 2024, according to regulatory filings.

The company has been trying to reduce its workforce over the past year and said in April last year that it expects about 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026.

Walmart (WMT) is only two days away from reporting earnings. Analysts anticipate the retail giant to report revenue of $158.0B, adjusted EBITDA of $9.56B, operating profit of $6.56B, and EPS of $0.52.

Uber Eats, part of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will acquire Delivery Hero's foodpanda business in Taiwan for $950M cash.

The acquisition adds value by combining their merchants, delivery partners, and customer bases into a single app.

Delivery Hero's foodpanda business will continue operations as usual until closure of the acquisition. After that, local customers, merchants, and delivery partners of foodpanda will switch to Uber Eats.

Once completed, this deal would be one of the largest international acquisitions in Taiwan, outside the semiconductor industry.

The transaction closing is expected in the first half of 2025.

Other articles on Seeking Alpha:

How April CPI inflation data may influence the Fed's rate path decision

Stocks with more than 10% short interest - Finviz Screener

Morgan Stanley names 6 stocks to help investors navigate the consumer downshift

Catalyst watch:

Shareholders with Chord Energy (CHRD) will vote on the merger deal with Enerplus (ERF).

OPEC will release its monthly oil market report. Traders expect the report could lead to some extra volatility for oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM).

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will hold its annual I/O Developer Conference. The tech giant is expected to showcase its latest AI tools and AI-linked enhancements to products. There could also be hardware updates on the Android 15, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold 2, and Pixel Tablet 2.

The three-day Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, & Industrials Conference will begin. The large conference features 89 companies across transports, airlines, and industrials. Some of the more interesting presentations to watch include those from United Parcel Service (UPS), Herc Holdings (HRI), Vulcan Materials (VMC), and XPO (XPO). As part of the conference, FedEx (FDX) CFO John Dietrich is expected to discuss the company's $4B Drive initiative and cost savings progress.

Shareholders of Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) will vote on the proposed merger with Restaurant Brands International (QSR).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) will announce the results of the May 2024 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic and MSCI Global Islamic Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Index, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Index, and the MSCI China All Shares Index.

The Wall Street major market averages concluded Monday's trading session in a mixed fashion as investors have their eyes shifted towards further inflation data that's scheduled to be released later this week.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) finished higher by 0.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended near flat, and the Dow (DJI) closed lower by 0.2%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 0.1% at more than $79 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 1.7% at more than $61,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.07% and the DAX is down 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is up 10% after the eye care product maker reported mixed Q1 results and raised its 2024 growth outlook.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 Producer Price Index

9:10 Fed’s Lisa Cook will speak at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The topic is Growth and Change at Community Development Financial Institutions.

10:00 The Fed’s Jerome Powell will participate in a moderated discussion with the president of the Netherlands bank at the annual general meeting of the foreign bankers association in Amsterdam.

And finally I’d like to tell you about another event coming up soon in New York City on Tuesday, June 18. It's the first-ever Seeking Alpha Investing Summit. Join us for a full-day conference offering unique insights and actionable ideas to sophisticated investors.

You’ll learn how to navigate volatility from top executives at Amazon Web Services, Invesco, Schwab, Cantor Fitzgerald, and many more; sharpen your investment skills with Seeking Alpha’s most sought-after Investing Group leaders and analysts; and connect with like-minded investors over coffee and cocktails.

The event is open to Seeking Alpha subscribers only. As a special offer to Seeking Alpha podcast listeners, enter the code PODCAST at checkout for a 30% discount on your pass. Learn more and register today at: Seeking Alpha Investing Summit.