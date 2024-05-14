Monty Rakusen

In a premium article, I called Belden (NYSE:BDC) a business being wired for growth in September of last year. That timing was rather unfortunate, just ahead of a quarterly earnings shortfall, induced by inventory de-stocking trends, although that sequential revenue growth is now seen already again.

This return to sequential growth and a bolt-on acquisition are driving a share price recovery, but I am cautious about chasing the shares here. While multiples are cheap and the long term positioning is sound, Belden seems to miss some execution here, not living up to its positioning standards in my view.

All About Wires

Belden is a $2.5 billion business focused on the design, manufacturing and distribution of end-to-end networking, connectivity solutions and security solutions.

The company has long embarked on bolt-on M&A to grown its business, which is split across two segments. The industrial automation solution is the largest business, posting nearly $1.4 billion in sales in 2023, with segment EBITDA reported equal to 21% of sales.

This is accompanied by a somewhat smaller, but moreover less profitable enterprise solutions business. This $1.1 billion business posts segment margins equal to just 13% of sales.

The company is mostly focused on the Americas, a region in which it generates nearly two-thirds of sales, complemented by activities in the EMEA and the Asia Pacific region.

With a heritage of more than 120 years, the 8,000 workers of the business focuses on the delivery of the infrastructure which makes the digital journey simpler, smarter and more secure. Moreover, the nature of its facilities is extremely wired to some megatrends such as industrial automation, smart buildings and broadband, to name a few.

Mediocre Growth

Despite the general promise, Belden actually has not seen that many operational gains over the past decade, as this was a $2.3 billion business already back in 2014. The 10% revenue growth displayed upon since has not kept up pace with cumulative inflation over this period of time. Moreover, profit margins have not really expanded as well, while minimal net share buybacks were delivered upon. It should be said that over time, the company has been deleveraging its balance sheet, as it was quite an overleveraged business in the past.

As a result of the lack of consistent growth, shares have hardly advanced over this decade long period as well, this being a $70 stock in 2014 already. Its shares have subsequently traded in a $40-$100 trading range. Shares plunged to the $60 mark in November of last year as it became clear that 2023 was becoming another lost year.

In the end, 2023 sales actually fell by 4% to $2.51 billion, after fourth quarter sales were down as much as 16% to $551 million. These declines are broadly attributed to customer destocking and other temporary headwinds. Promising and somewhat surprising to see was that gross margins improved a great deal, which together with share buybacks limited the decline in earnings per share.

GAAP earnings per share were down 6 cents to $5.66 per share (for the year), although fourth quarter earnings fell by half a dollar to $0.91 per share. In fact, adjusted earnings for the year rose by forty-two cents to $6.83 per share, with the reconciliation largely consisting out of amortization charge and restructuring costs (to a lesser extent).

Net debt of $607 million was quite reasonable with adjusted EBITDA for the year posted at $438 million, for a leverage ratio of 1.4 times.

Despite the dramatic year-over-year decline in the fourth quarter, the company commented that it was pleased with the execution during the quarter, although this would not become immediately visible in the results. In fact, the contrary, as the company guided for first quarter sales between $505 and $520 million, with adjusted earnings seen between $1.00 and $1.10 per share.

In May, the company reconfirmed some of its momentum, although that statement feels a bit strange in the light of a 17% decline in first quarter sales being reported (with the revenue decline being largely equal between both segments). Revenues of $536 million comfortably topped the high-end of the preliminary guidance, as the same applied to a $1.26 per share earnings number. Net debt ticked up to $674 million, mostly amidst continued share buybacks.

It was comforting to see the company guide for second quarter sales to advance (on a sequential basis) to $565 and $580 million, with adjusted earnings seen between $1.30 and $1.40 per share.

With 41 million shares having recovered to $92 per share, the company commands a $4.4 billion enterprise valuation, equal to about 2 times sales reported here, a low double-digit EBITDA multiple with shares trading at around 18 times earnings of $5 per share (in a conservative manner).

A Big Deal

Alongside the first quarter earnings report, Belden actually announced a substantial bolt-on deal. The company reached a deal to acquire Precision Optical Technologies in a $290 million deal, a transaction set to increase pro forma net debt to $964 million.

Precision Optical Technologies supplies value-added optical transceivers with proprietary software, firmware configurations and associated components. The company is a play on network upgrades and bandwidth demand increases, with these products used by telcos, data centers, as well as enterprise customers. This deal is set to close in the second quarter, but its revenues nor profit contribution was announced at the time.

This happened (partly) on the conference call at which management confirmed that the business was set to generate $150 million in sales in 2024, indicating that a near 2 times sales multiple was paid. That is needed as the company commented that post integration, the company is set to generate EBITDA margins in line with Belden. This seems to indicate that some of the anticipated synergies were priced in, as the overall deal will boost pro forma sales by 6-7% here.

And Now?

I am performing a balancing act here with Belden. I am not too impressed with its past performance, a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend is hardly inspiring, and past deals have not worked out.

Leverage is no major issue, seen around 2 times upon the closing of the latest deal, as earnings power likely comes in at $5-6 per share, but given the margin shortfall, there still is potential for earnings to advance to the previously communicated goal of $8 per share in 2025. Achieving this would translate into a low double-digit earnings multiple in that case, but investors first would like to see execution, as this has been somewhat lacking in the past.

With shares having recovered from levels in the $60s in November to the $93 mark here, I see no reason to get involved just yet, with the shares having seen decent gains in recent months supported by incremental guidance improvements. That said, sequential revenue growth seems real, as I would be willing to consider again around the $80 marks after the inventory glut appears to be gone, but it once more confirmed that the track record of Belden is not spotless.