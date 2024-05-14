U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Fixed Income ETFs Record Largest Inflow In Over 5 Years, Adding $9.4 Billion

May 14, 2024 7:20 AM ETIVV, IWM, SPY, IYR, AGG, JAAA, GBIL, TIP
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
420 Followers

Summary

  • After seeing their third-largest weekly outflow on record, money markets have recorded three straight weeks of inflows.
  • Mixed-assets funds was the only group to suffer outflows.
  • Spot bitcoin ETFs saw an inflow a week after seeing their first outflow since the products launched.

Money flowing through tunnel of lights

PM Images

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended May 8, 2024, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the third straight week, adding a net $36.4 billion.

This past week, money

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
420 Followers
Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. Jack is now the Head of Lipper Research for U.S. and Canada. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
IYR--
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News