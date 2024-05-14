Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is a sell rating. I believe there is a good chance that BC may miss its FY24 EPS guidance, as the embedded revenue growth outlook seems tough to achieve. Industry data points, dealer and OEM sentiments, and management historical track record in meeting revenue guidance are key factors that led me to my sell rating conclusion. If BC were to miss its guidance as I expected, valuation should trade down to the historical average of 9x forward PE.

Business Overview

BC is a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of marine recreation products, including engines, parts & accessories, and boats. In addition, it operates Freedom Boat Club, the largest boat club globally. Segment wise, BC reports in 4 segments: Propulsion (43% of revenue), Engine P&A (19% of revenue), Navico (14% of revenue), and Boat (31% of revenue) (note the extra 7% is removed in segment eliminations). Geography-wise, BC originates most of its revenue from the US (76%), 13% from Europe, 7% from APAC, 6% from Canada, and the balance from the rest of the world.

1Q24 results update

Released on April 25th, BC reported a 1Q24 revenue decline of 21.7% y/y and an adj EBIT margin of 10.4%, which drove a 1Q24 adj EPS performance of $1.35 (in line with consensus expectations). Split by segment: Propulsion revenue fell by 23.1% y/y, driven by cautious wholesale ordering by dealers and OEMs; Engine P&A revenue fell by 9.1% y/y; Navico revenue fell by 23.9% y/y, driven by continued softness in Marine OEM customers; and Boat revenue fell by 26% y/y, primarily due to the absence of pipeline fill across wholesale, economic uncertainty, and weak retail demand.

BC might miss guidance

There are a few reasons why I think BC may miss its guidance. Firstly, management does not have a good track record of meeting its guidance. Over the past decade (FY13 to FY23), BC has only managed to beat the midpoint of its annual revenue guidance 3 out of 10 times. Hence, I am not confident that they are able to accurately forecast demand. I should also highlight that the current macro conditions make it tougher to forecast demand; in particular, the high interest rate environment has made it hard for dealers to finance their purchases and floor plans. Especially for current model year and value product lines, dealers are still cautiously pacing wholesale orders. Very importantly, because of this dynamic, management seems to have limited visibility into when wholesale acceleration sales will happen in the near-term.

I think we at the moment, we don't have a huge amount of insight into dealer orders in Q3 for our smaller product, particularly. 1Q24 earnings transcript

Second, management has stated that the retail performance of early-season boat units is in line with the FY24 outlook of flattish yearly growth when looking at the year-to-date performance. However, this data contrasts with what industry data (SSI Industry Retail Sales data as per the earnings call) is pointing to down 10% in the Main Powerboat segment. I consider this to be a major indicator that BC may miss guidance. Recall that management expectations for FY24 were to sell wholesale units against retail units sold on a one-to-one basis. Since BC's internal retail sales data is now lagging behind industry data, it appears that BC's wholesale demand outlook is less promising than expected.

Thirdly, although it was mentioned that boat unit retail sales had a strong start in 2Q24, it's difficult to see this as a trend because channel partners are still cautious about taking on more wholesale units. If we look at the reported data, pipeline remains weak. In contrast to the usual pattern of channel partners building pipelines in advance of the selling season, which typically results in a high single-digit percentage sequential increase in US boat pipelines in 1Q, pipelines fell by 4% sequentially in 1Q24 compared to 4Q23.

Lastly, on the OEM side, things remain weak as well. With retail units in the US outboard engine industry down 9% in 1Q24, management mentioned that OEMs will likely remain cautious, taking more time to gauge consumer sentiment and keep an eye on the macro environment.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model BC using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe BC could be worth only ~$62 in the near term. My price target is driven by my view that BC is going to miss its FY24 EPS guidance as revenue is unlikely to meet guidance given the current macro conditions, pipeline data, industry data, and OEMs/dealers’ sentiments. The guided EPS is for a range between $7 and $8, and I expect BC to miss the low end by ~2% (similar magnitude to the EPS guidance miss seen in FY23). BC valuation has trended up recently over the past few weeks from ~9x to the current ~11x, which I think is due to the positive guidance that management has laid out. I believe when BC misses its guidance, valuation will rerate downward to its historical average of 9x forward PE.

Risk

The macroeconomy could recover stronger than expected, leading to lower interest rates, which would reduce the financial burden on dealers in financing their purchases (improve demand). A stronger economy would also drive up more retail demand, making it easier for OEMs and dealers to forecast demand and drive them to make more wholesale purchases.

Conclusion

My view for BC is a sell rating with a price target of around $62. The key factors behind my sell rating are the high likelihood of BC missing its FY24 guidance and the potential for a valuation derating. Industry data, cautious dealer sentiment, and BC's historical record of missing guidance raise concerns about future revenue growth. The current economic environment further complicates demand forecasting for BC.