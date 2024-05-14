USIG: Corporate Bonds Are Not Appealing At Current Spread Levels

Andres Victorero

Thesis

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund. The vehicle represents a very interesting conundrum at the current macro cycle stage. We find ourselves in an environment with high risk-free rates, but extremely tight credit spreads. Those two risk factors are the main drivers of performance for USIG, and in this article, we are going to take a closer look at the name, its composition, and our thoughts on how a retail investor should approach their positioning in this name at the current time.

Analytics

AUM: 10.8 billion

Sharpe Ratio: -0.64 (3Y)

Std. Deviation: 8.8 (3Y)

Yield: 5.62% (30-day SEC yield)

Premium/Discount to NAV: n/a

Z-Stat: n/a

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Effective Duration: 6.6 years

Composition: Fixed Income - Investment Grade U.S. Corporate Bonds

Fund composition - corporate investment grade bonds

USIG is a corporate investment grade bond fund that contains mainly single-A and triple-BBB credits:

Ratings (Fund Website)

The fund follows the wider market, where BBB credits represent roughly 50% of the issued universe of IG bonds as per S&P:

With nearly $3.2 trillion in bonds and notes, the 'BBB' category accounts for the majority (53%) of investment-grade bonds in the U.S.

From a sectoral standpoint, the fund follows the classic allocation where Financials are the largest sleeve:

Banking 22.79 Consumer Non-Cyclical 14.31 Technology 8.29 Electric 7.86 Communications 7.21 Consumer Cyclical 7.11 Energy 6.95 Insurance 5.91 Click to enlarge

The fund comes with a 6.6-year duration and an option-adjusted spread ('OAS') of under 90 bps:

Fund Details (Fund Website)

How do risk factors affect pricing

The main risk factors that affect the ETF valuation and pricing are risk-free rates and corporate spreads. If rates or spreads move higher, the fund loses value. Conversely, if spreads or risk-free rates tighten, the fund gains. We can clearly see this relationship from the fund's performance in the past two years, during a monetary tightening cycle:

Data by YCharts

It is interesting to note that the move was generated almost entirely by risk-free rates moving higher, with corporate spreads now back to their pre-Covid levels.

From a math perspective, risk-free rates have a higher weighting in the equation, with intermediate rates at roughly 4.5%, while spreads are roughly at 1%. The total discount rate is therefore 5.5% in coming up with cash flow NPVs.

Corporate spreads are too tight, and the next move will be up

We are of the opinion that inflation will prove stickier than expected; thus intermediate rates will stay higher for longer. This base case view translates into higher risk-free rates for longer, which leaves the spread component as the more volatile one. Furthermore, we think the classic correlation of risk-off/ lower risk-free rates will not take hold until inflation volatility subsides and the market has a view on where CPI will ultimately end up long term.

Thus, we are faced with scenarios where higher rates on higher inflation surprises will also generate risk-off scenarios with wider credit spreads. And credit spreads are incredibly tight when looking back a decade:

Historic IG spreads (The Fed)

From the above 10-year graph, we can see the 'normalized' range for IG spreads is between 100 and 150 bps. Moves above and below this range represent extremes, which eventually mean-revert.

The below is what Morningstar analysts had to say about the current spread levels in a historic context:

However, even in our soft-landing scenario, we think corporate credit spreads have become too tight and should be underweighted. Over the past 24 years, only 2% of the time has the spread on the Morningstar US Corporate Bond Index been below the current spread of +86 basis points [and] only 3% of the time has the spread on the Morningstar US High-Yield Bond Index been below its current spread of +302 basis points. By way of comparison, the tightest investment-grade and high-yield credit spreads have ever traded is +80 and +241 basis points, respectively, in 2007.

USIG currently has an OAS of 86 bps, versus the above-mentioned Morningstar 80 bps, which they cite as the tightest spread ever.

We are not going to debate a soft/hard landing scenario, but what we can say with certainty is that spreads have only one way to go, and that is up. When you are close to historic lows, there is nowhere else to go but up, on a flare-up in risk-off sentiment. Spreads are to be bought when they are wide and sold when they are historically tight.

Scenario pricing

As described above, we are of the opinion that the risk-free rate component from the fund pricing will stay higher for longer on the back of a sticky inflation picture. Therefore, when stressing the required rate component for the fund we are going to keep risk-free rates flat, and only adjust spreads.

To that end, we are going to look for a move in spreads towards the top of their historic range, a move which we have seen before in 2022 and 2023. That would result in a rough doubling of spreads from the current 86 bps level, and an implied fund move given its 6.6-year duration of -5.7%. As a reminder, the 6.6-year duration implies a rough -6.6% move in price for every 100 bps in widening of spreads. A widening of 86 bps (doubling of credit spreads), translates into a -5.7% move.

Short term time-frame versus long term time-frame

There are several ways to think about USIG in the current macro cycle. We have looked at how risk-free rates are historically high, thus appealing, while corporate spreads are too tight, thus off-putting.

If you are looking to build a position in USIG, you are better off waiting for a better entry point, namely a -5% sell-off on the back of wider spreads.

If you already have a position in the name and are an active investor, you might look into trimming a portion of your holdings and waiting for the above drawdown for a better entry point.

Conversely, very long-term investors (2 years plus), can just hold if they are comfortable with the volatility and prospective drawdown.

USIG is in an interesting situation because on a short time frame (6 to 8 months) we expect a -5% drawdown in the name, while on a long time frame (2 years plus) the fund is appealing due to historically high risk-free rates.

Conclusion

USIG is a fixed-income ETF. The fund has a large AUM and invests in investment grade corporate bonds with a 6.6-year duration. The main risk factors for the name are risk-free rates and corporate spreads. Risk-free rates are historically high, but we expect them to stay elevated on the back of a sticky inflation picture. Conversely, corporate spreads are historically tight, with the fund's OAS close to historic lows, not seen since 2007. We are of the opinion the fund will experience a -5.7% drawdown during the next risk-off scenario via a widening of credit spreads. New money looking to enter the space would be best served to wait for a risk-off scenario to enter the name, while long-term investors (2 years plus) who do not mind the volatility can just hold.