Why The U.S. Economy Remains Strong, But Economic Sentiment Is Not

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • Why market performance and sentiment are diverging.
  • The growing gap between hard economic data and soft data.
  • Why you may be losing money if you're not in the markets.

Senior couple meeting with financial consultant at home

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The U.S. economy continues to show its resilience, but that strong performance isn't as evident when looking at economic surveys. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist at TD Wealth, looks at what he sees as the difference between evidence-based reason and

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.54K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News