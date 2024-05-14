PM Images

From Legend to Cautionary Tale: The Carvykti Conundrum

My November article on Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) highlighted strong revenue growth from its CAR-T therapy, Carvykti, against a backdrop of financial and operational challenges. I ended up recommending a hold with a "slightly bearish" stance. LEGN has dropped 29% since then, with the S&P 500 (SP500) returning 15%.

Recall that Carvykti is a joint venture between Legend and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with a 50/50 profit split. The biologic was approved in February 2022 for adults with relapsed or refractory [r/r] multiple myeloma [MM] after four or more therapy lines. Another CAR-T therapy targeting the BCMA antigen, 2seventy bio's (TSVT) Abecma, is a direct competitor of Legend's.

In March, the advisory committee [ADCOM] for the FDA met to discuss both CAR-T therapies for earlier lines of MM. MM is a $20 billion-plus U.S. market, and earlier utilization could net billions more for these drug developers. Although the ADCOM voted favorably for both therapies, they expressed concerns regarding apparent increased death rates early in the treatment. The ADCOM was already elucidated by Seeking Alpha analyst ONeil Trader, so I don't want to get into detail.

Following the March ADCOM, Carvykti's label (including a very lengthy boxed warning) was updated to expand its utilization in r/r MM patients "who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, and are refractory to lenalidomide." Abecma's indication is less favorable, meriting use after two or more prior lines of therapy.

The treatment recommendations reflect ADCOM's reservations. CAR-T therapy, while known for its robust efficacy against MM, is associated with significant toxicity. Moreover, its manufacturing process is complicated and expensive. So, this isn't something that's expected to inherit first-line in r/r MM. For a second or greater relapse, combination therapy (e.g., anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, lenalidomide, bortezomib, etc.) is appropriate. CART-T therapies like Carvykti continue to see utilization in "penta-refractory" disease. That is, after progression with five agents (some in combination).

Following that (possibly), Carvykti's uptake appears to have plateaued. Legend attributes this to "phasing and timing of delivery and billing of orders." Moreover, the sBLA for extension into earlier lines was only recently approved.

Legend

The company reported Q1 earnings on Monday. Revenue was $93.99 million, with an EPS of -0.16. The former fell short of estimates by $47.37 million. Legend recognizes approximately half of Carvykti's revenue. As a result, this was accounted for in the company's "collaboration revenue," which was $78.5 million. The "collaboration cost of revenue" was $49.1 million (cost of sales for Carvykti). R&D and SG&A expenses totaled $100.96 million and $56.15 million, respectively. Legend's net loss for Q1 was $59.793 million.

Outside Carvykti, Legend's products are in early development.

Legend

Analysts have predicted that Carvykti could generate up to $5 billion in peak annual revenue, but investors may want to temper their expectations due to toxicity concerns, a stalled launch trajectory, and hesitant treatment recommendations.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Legend reported $897.571 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $1.413 billion, while total current liabilities were only $249.675 million. Thus, Legend's current ratio is over 5, which indicates they can easily cover short-term obligations. There are no significant long-term debts to note.

As Legend is not yet profitable, I will estimate a cash runway based on historical figures. I believe their net loss figure for Q1 ($59.793 million) best represents cash burn. If we divide their most liquid assets (current) by their cash burn, this implies a cash runway of ~5 years. However, this estimate, by its nature, does not account for future changes in revenue or expenses.

Legend provided a forward-looking estimate:

Cash and cash equivalents, deposits, and short-term investments of $1.3 billion, as of March 31, 2024, which Legend believes will provide financial runway into 2026, when Legend Biotech anticipates achieving an operating profit

So, although Legend has exuberant expenses, their robust cash reserves offer some flexibility and time.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

This is a classic case of "one step forward, two steps back." Carvykti appears to edge out its most relevant competitor, Abecma (as evidenced by a more favorable ADCOM vote and label), but CAR-T therapies, in general, experienced a major setback. The associated toxicities and other risks, like the development of secondary malignancies, undeniably lower the ceiling of their uptake. As Legend's prospects outside Carvykti are still learning their ABCs, the $7.87 billion market capitalization is difficult to stomach.

Author's visual representation

Nonetheless, the market, in its efficient glory, has already accounted for a significant portion of the newly tempered expectations surrounding Carvykti. Furthermore, while the treatment recommendations for CAR-T therapies in r/r MM are not particularly impressive, given the size of the MM market, it does not take much to generate significant revenue. Finally, it is too early in Carvykti's launch to draw conclusions.

So, even as the risks unfold, Legend remains a cautious hold.