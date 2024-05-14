Virtu Financial: Meme Stocks Are Roaring Back And Market Makers Are Salivating

jetcityimage

I have been bullish on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) for quite a while (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Author's coverage of VIRT (Seeking Alpha)

In the past, my thesis was based primarily on Virtu being a market hedge with a positive carry, as Virtu's market-making business tends to perform well during heightened volatility/market crashes.

Heading into 2024, my thesis shifted to expecting the return of animal spirits to help lift Virtu's trading volumes. So far, that thesis has been slowly gaining traction, as Virtu's Q1/2024 trading results showed improved QoQ performance.

However, I believe the re-activation of Keith Gill's X account after nearly 3 years of dormancy may herald a renewed era of retail trading activity, which could provide market makers like Virtu with attractive trading opportunities.

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar with Virtu Financial, the company is a leading global market maker and broker, providing execution, market making, liquidity sourcing, and analytics to institutional clients.

Market-making is a business that generally requires market volatility to outperform, as higher volatility leads to wider bid/ask spreads which translates into attractive profit opportunities for market-makers (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - VIRT tends to outperform when volatility spikes (Author created with StockCharts.com and data from company reports)

First Quarter Was Solid But Unspectacular

For Virtu, the recently reported Q1/2024 earnings showed steady, if unspectacular progress, as Net Trading Income ("NTI") increased to $6.0 million, flat YoY, but a solid improvement from Q4/23's $4.1 million figure (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - VIRT Q1/24 performance highlight (VIRT Investor Presentation)

Although market volatility has stayed subdued with an average VIX of 13.7% and an average realized volatility of 11.1%, the return of animal spirits has lifted market indices and led to improved financial performance for Virtu (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Volatility remained subdued in Q1 (VIRT Investor Presentation)

In particular, the company highlighted organic growth opportunities like improving options market share, ETF block trading, and digital assets as key drivers behind the stronger Q1/24 NTI (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Key organic growth drivers (VIRT Investor Presentation)

For example, the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has been a boon to Virtu, as the company is an authorized participant that can create and redeem Bitcoin ETFs to facilitate trading in both primary and secondary markets (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Bitcoin ETFs have been a boon to Virtu (VIRT Investor Presentation)

Meme Stocks Come Roaring Back; Market-Makers Salivating

Looking forward, I believe Virtu's financial performance may be inflecting higher, as the 'animal spirits' I have been talking about are finally 'roaring back'.

The key catalyst appears to be the re-activation of Keith Gill's Twitter account on May 13th. Keith Gill, for those not familiar, is also known as 'Roaring Kitty' and was one of the key social media influencers that drove the 2021 'meme stock' frenzy.

For meme stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME), Mr. Gill's recent X posts acted like a rallying cry, and the two stocks rallied 78% and 74% respectively on May 13th (Figures 7 and 8).

Figure 7 - AMC surged 78% (Seeking Alpha) Figure 8 - GME rocketed 74% higher (Seeking Alpha)

If the meme-stock trading frenzy continues, then market makers could be looking at very attractive profit opportunities in the coming months. From Figure 2 above, we can see that in Q1/21, during the height of the meme-stock frenzy, Virtu's NTI surged to $11.9 million / day, one of the highest quarterly figures ever.

Valuation Continues To Screen Attractive With Upside To Earnings

Valuation-wise, Virtu continues to screen attractive, trading at just a 9.3x Fwd P/E based on consensus estimates for $2.42 in 2024 EPS (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - VIRT earnings estimates (Seeking Alpha)

While Virtu historically does not trade at a high valuation multiple (Figure 10), I believe there is a significant upside to earnings if my prediction for a continued return of animal spirits comes to fruition.

Figure 10 - VIRT historical Fwd P/E multiples (TIKR.com)

For example, in 2021, Virtu earned $4.57/share mostly because of the bonanza Q1/21 surge in NTI (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - VIRT key financial metrics (VIRT Investor Presentation)

In fact, if VIRT simply keeps NTI steady at $6 million/day for the full year, management estimates earnings could come in at $3.23/share (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - VIRT earnings sensitivity (VIRT Investor Presentation)

Risk To Virtu

Of course, nothing is set in stone. The strong rally in meme stocks on May 13th could be a one-day event and may not lead to a resurgence of retail trading.

However, given historically loose financial conditions, the Chicago Fed's Financial Conditions Index is as loose as it was in early 2022, my bet is we will see more froth in financial markets (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Financial conditions are loose (Chicago Fed)

Conclusion

I continue to be bullish on Virtu Financial, as I believe loose financial conditions are leading to the return of 'animal spirits' and irrational trading that creates attractive opportunities for market makers like Virtu.