damircudic

Investment Thesis

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) delivered surprising Q1 2024 results that saw its share price jump more than 10% premarket.

This is a fintech that had been left for dead, and the fact that there's some growth left in its tank has seen investors reconsidering this name.

However, I believe that this stock offers investors a poor risk-reward. Therefore, I'm rating this stock a hold. Here's why.

Why Paysafe? Why Now?

Paysafe provides payment solutions and digital wallet services. Essentially, they help businesses accept payments from customers, both online and in-store.

They offer a range of services, including payment processing, fraud prevention, and customer account management. Paysafe's digital wallets also allow individuals to store and manage their money digitally, making online purchases and transfers easier. Overall, Paysafe helps businesses and individuals handle their financial transactions smoothly and safely.

Paysafe's near-term prospects appear fair. The company has started the year strong. Notably, revenue growth was particularly pronounced in the Merchant Solutions segment, where it increased by 11%, and in the Digital Wallets segment, where it rose by 5% (4% constant currency). This growth was fueled by contributions from new client wins in 2023 and early progress towards expanding sales capabilities, optimizing the SMB business, driving consumer acquisition, and advancing product initiatives.

Moreover, during the earnings call, we heard Paysafe's emphasis on expanding its sales organization, coupled with its focus on customer-centric solutions and strategic partnerships, which bodes well for its near-term prospects.

And yet, despite the positive momentum, the company faces headwinds too. One challenge is the need to effectively manage and optimize its SMB portfolio. While Paysafe has made strides in expanding its direct sales team and driving revenue growth in the SMB segment, challenges related to churn persist, particularly within the direct channel. Although recruitment efforts and initiatives to expand its presence and target higher-value merchants are showing promise right now, addressing the churn and optimizing the SMB portfolio remains critical for growth in 2024 and beyond.

Another challenge for Paysafe lies in maintaining and improving its take rate dynamics. While the company has reported stable take rates, with the overall take rate for Q1 2024 at 1.16%, competing on price alone is rarely going to a top-winning value proposition.

With this background in mind, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Reaffirmed, On A Path to 7% CAGR

PSFE revenue growth rates

Paysafe is on track to post its second year of stable growth. That's the headline that investors are latching onto. And indeed, this is a company that is down about 90% from its all-time highs, so investors are eagerly snapping up this company in the hopes of getting a turnaround stock that's accomplishing the rare feat of actually turning around.

But details matter. Yes, Paysafe points to high single digits revenue growth rates this year on the back of delivering some growth last year, but is it truly a diamond in the dirt? I think that there's more nuance to this story, and that's what we discuss next.

PSFE Stock Valuation -- 7x Clean Free Cash Flow

Paysafe's balance sheet is riddled with debt. More specifically, it holds approximately $2.2 billion of net debt. For a business with a market cap of approximately $1 billion, investors are having to take on a considerable amount of debt.

For now, with the share price moving higher, investors will throw caution to the wind. But I've seen this movie enough times to know that this pesky consideration of a company's financial standing doesn't appear to matter until all of a sudden, it's the only consideration that matters.

Along these lines, allow me to put forth the following consideration.

PSFE Q1 2024

The word unlevered in the term unlevered free cash flow can be substituted with "pretending the business didn't hold any debt".

For example, above, we see that Q1 2024 delivered $69 million of unlevered free cash flow. Or more concretely put, approximately $38 million of actual free cash flow, once $31 million has been used to repay the interest on its debt.

So, you have a business that delivered $112 million of EBITDA, but of that figure, its actual free cash flow was under 30% of reported EBITDA.

Consequently, if we look ahead, in the best-case scenario, this business will make around $150 million of levered or "clean" free cash flow in the coming twelve months.

This leaves its stock priced at 7x forward free cash flow, which is not expensive whatsoever for a fintech business. And yet, once again, the main problem we have is that this business is hardly growing at all.

So, even if the stock looks very cheap, it's likely to be the case that this cheap stock will remain cheaply priced.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while Paysafe's Q1 2024 results led to its share price jumping by more than 10% premarket, I maintain a cautious stance on its future prospects.

Despite notable revenue growth in key segments and efforts to address challenges, such as managing churn and optimizing the SMB portfolio, the company's heavy debt burden raises concerns about its medium-term financial health.

Although the stock may appear attractively priced based on forward free cash flow, its lackluster growth trajectory suggests that its current valuation may persist. With so many terrific bargains in the market worth buying right now, I rate Paysafe stock a hold.