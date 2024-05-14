Sundry Photography

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF; OTCPK:SFTBY) released Q4 earnings on Monday, May 13th, for the fiscal year ended March 31st.

SoftBank Group Corp is a diversified investment firm with holdings focused primarily on technology. Their largest investments include companies such as Arm Holdings plc (ARM), SoftBank KK (telco subsidiary), and T-Mobile (TMUS).

SoftBank is up more than 44% this year following a jump in Arm's stock price from February 2024 as news of Arm's complementary product to Nvidia (NVDA) flowed through the market.

SFTBF Price Trend (Seeking Alpha)

The story of Q4 is that Arm, not SoftBank, is on a roll. The rapid rise in Arm's share price has driven nearly all the favorable results and KPIs throughout Q4 earnings. Digging into it further, the two are now highly correlated, and SoftBank is essentially operating as a derivative of Arm with a risky remaining portfolio. In addition, the income statement is a mess, to put it mildly, and it doesn't seem like management is working to run the underlying company in investors' favors.

With the above in mind, I rate SoftBank a Sell and recommend investors looking for AI exposure invest directly in AI for the potential of higher gains, while diversifying their own portfolio.

SoftBank Group Q4 Earnings Recap

In my opinion, it is never a good sign when the first financials in a presentation are on page 21, followed by slide after slide of accomplishments and highlights.

SoftBank reported improved net income from the prior year, but still a loss of 228 billion yen, driven by investment losses. In post-market trading, the stock is essentially flat, signaling performance largely in line with investor expectations.

FY2023 Financials (SFTBF Investor Relations)

The change in net asset value, up 13.7 trillion yen, looked exceptional at first glance, however 3.3 trillion of this came from FX impact and 9.9 trillion came from Arm, leaving the rest of the business more or less flat.

Change in NAV (SFTBF Investor Relations)

With a focus on shifting to AI throughout the presentation, management noted that Arm now represents a full 47% of its assets.

Assets Held (SFTBF Investor Relations)

Even the 2023 recap was primarily driven by Arm, with 4 of the 5 points tied back to Arm's IPO and share price growth.

2023 accomplishments (SFTBF Investor Relations)

SoftBank Is Performing Like A Derivative Of Arm

Over the last 6 months, SoftBank's share price has had an 84% correlation with Arm's share price. Of course, it also had less than one-third of the overall return, since it is just part of SoftBank's portfolio.

SoftBank vs Arm (Seeking Alpha)

Looking to Investopedia for a formal definition of derivatives, I see the following:

Derives its value from an underlying asset

Can trade on an exchange

Price derived from fluctuations in the underlying asset

Usually a leveraged instrument.

Presently, I would argue that SoftBank is performing like a derivative of Arm, but without the outsized return and while carrying all the risk of its remaining portfolio.

As discussed above, Arm is now 47% of the overall portfolio, which is quite high for what is supposed to be a diversified investment firm and largely based on the recent run-up in Arm's stock price.

SoftBank is, of course, highly leveraged as part of its investing strategy.

SoftBank Debt Schedule (Seeking Alpha)

And the remaining portfolio has been exceptionally risky and volatile over time, with a changing investment strategy.

Vision Fund Gain/Loss (SFTFB Investor Relations)

I believe a wise investor would invest in Arm directly to get the full upside available while diversifying their own portfolio, instead of relying on SoftBank's mixed track record to do so.

No Focus On Income Statement

Beyond the investing strategy, SoftBank doesn't seem to have control over the Income Statement, which is concerning.

On net sales growth of 2.8%, SG&A increased nearly 11%. Given the state of the business, keeping SG&A at or near inflation would have doubled net income.

SoftBank Income Statement (SFTFB Investor Relations)

Digging into the notes, the improvement in investment gain was driven by material transactions in the prior year related to WeWork and Alibaba. Similarly, a derivative gain from forward contracts offset a material change in third-party interests related to the Arm transaction. Without that offset, net income would have been unfavorable year over year.

All of this is to reiterate the point from the sections above. SoftBank is riding high on Arm's valuation, and the underlying business is risky and has an uncomfortable degree of volatility for my tastes.

Upside Potential

Given the state of AI today, there is, of course, upside potential from SoftBank's ownership of Arm. Arm's specialty is data processing that is more efficient and uses less energy than competitors.

Arm Chip Efficiency (SFTBF Investor Relations)

Energy for AI is becoming a critical discussion point. According to a recent CNBC article, AI data centers in the U.S. are expected to add 323 terawatts of power demand by 2030. The article grounds this statement by mentioning that the power usage of the entire city of New York is only 48 terawatts today.

As companies and governments look to curb this impact, Arm could be a key player in the solution, which would represent upside potential for SoftBank.

Verdict

Currently, SoftBank is a higher-risk way to get exposure to AI and tech with a lower reward. The stock is dragged down by its underperforming investments and debt load, limiting the return investors can get from AI and specifically Arm's success. In addition, management doesn't seem to be trying to manage the income statement or curtail costs to improve profitability (and cash flow) where it can.

While there is certainly upside potential from exposure to Arm, I believe investors can do better investing directly in AI stocks where they can benefit from the full upside potential, while also managing their own diversification strategy instead of relaying on SoftBank to do it for them.

With the above in mind, I rate SoftBank Group Corp. stock a sell.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.